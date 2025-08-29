QuotesSections
Currencies / US2000
US2000: US Small Cap 2000 Index

2402.07 USD 2.88 (0.12%)
Sector: Index Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

US2000 exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2400.82 and at a high of 2406.47.

Follow US Small Cap 2000 Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
2400.82 2406.47
Year Range
1698.04 2465.58
Previous Close
2404.95
Open
2405.42
Bid
2402.07
Ask
2402.37
Low
2400.82
High
2406.47
Volume
2.141 K
Daily Change
-0.12%
Month Change
0.24%
6 Months Change
10.94%
Year Change
8.37%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev