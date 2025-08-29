Currencies / US2000
US2000: US Small Cap 2000 Index
2402.07 USD 2.88 (0.12%)
Sector: Index Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
US2000 exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2400.82 and at a high of 2406.47.
Follow US Small Cap 2000 Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
US2000 News
Daily Range
2400.82 2406.47
Year Range
1698.04 2465.58
- Previous Close
- 2404.95
- Open
- 2405.42
- Bid
- 2402.07
- Ask
- 2402.37
- Low
- 2400.82
- High
- 2406.47
- Volume
- 2.141 K
- Daily Change
- -0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.94%
- Year Change
- 8.37%
