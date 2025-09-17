QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / US2000
Tornare a Indici

US2000: US Small Cap 2000 Index

2448.51 USD 22.66 (0.92%)
Settore: Indice Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio US2000 ha avuto una variazione del -0.92% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2444.73 e ad un massimo di 2480.27.

Segui le dinamiche di US Small Cap 2000 Index. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

US2000 News

Intervallo Giornaliero
2444.73 2480.27
Intervallo Annuale
1698.04 2480.27
Chiusura Precedente
2471.17
Apertura
2471.75
Bid
2448.51
Ask
2448.81
Minimo
2444.73
Massimo
2480.27
Volume
68.716 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.92%
Variazione Mensile
2.17%
Variazione Semestrale
13.09%
Variazione Annuale
10.46%
21 settembre, domenica