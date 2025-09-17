Valute / US2000
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
US2000: US Small Cap 2000 Index
2448.51 USD 22.66 (0.92%)
Settore: Indice Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio US2000 ha avuto una variazione del -0.92% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2444.73 e ad un massimo di 2480.27.
Segui le dinamiche di US Small Cap 2000 Index. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
US2000 News
- Why the bull market for stocks may now hinge on the 10-year Treasury yield
- GAP, ELF, OPY: Small-Cap Stocks Hit Record Highs - TipRanks.com
- Borsa Usa: Futures stabili, indici verso rialzo settimanale, sale FedEx
- As inflows to U.S. stocks crest to biggest in more than a year, Bank of America says it’s time to ‘chase the laggards’
- Kashkari della Fed vede più rischi di debolezza del mercato del lavoro che d’inflazione
- Fed’s Kashkari sees higher risk of labor market weakness than inflation
- +202% di rendimento EXTRA: la selezione basata sull’IA fa a pezzi il mercato
- How Tesla’s metamorphosis may see its stock surge to $3,000 in just 10 years
- US stock futures steady, indexes set for weekly gains; FedEx up
- Russell 2000 scores fresh record for the first time in 4 years. Why the small-cap rally still has room to run.
- L’indice Russell 2000 raggiunge un massimo storico
- Russell 2000 index hits record high
- L’allarme di sopravvalutazione di InvestingPro a giugno si dimostra accurato: Voyager Tech crolla del 46%
- InvestingPro’s June overvaluation alert proves accurate as Voyager Tech falls 46%
- S&P 500, Nasdaq futures hit record high after Fed points to further rate cuts
- Trading Day: Fed cuts, markets not sure where to look
- Markets didn’t know which way to go after Wednesday’s Fed rate cut. Expect more volatility ahead.
- Hedge funds turn sellers of equities, institutions extend buying streak: BofA
- The Fed’s cutting while the economy’s growing: Buy more stocks, hold less cash, this bank says
- Analysis-Fed rate cuts could set stage for broader US stock gains
- US sectors to watch as Fed lines up first rate cut of 2025
- New Generation Aerospace vende azioni AIRO Group per 7,05 milioni di dollari
- Il CEO di Airo Group Holdings Burns vende azioni per 3,1 milioni di dollari
Intervallo Giornaliero
2444.73 2480.27
Intervallo Annuale
1698.04 2480.27
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2471.17
- Apertura
- 2471.75
- Bid
- 2448.51
- Ask
- 2448.81
- Minimo
- 2444.73
- Massimo
- 2480.27
- Volume
- 68.716 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.92%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.17%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.09%
- Variazione Annuale
- 10.46%
21 settembre, domenica