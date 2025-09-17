通貨 / EURNOK
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
EURNOK: Euro vs Norwegian Krone
11.63958 NOK 0.02189 (0.19%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Euro 利益通貨: Norwegian Krone
EURNOKの今日の為替レートは、0.19%変化しました。日中、通貨は1EURあたり11.62694NOKの安値と11.66877NOKの高値で取引されました。
ユーロvsノルウェー クローネダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、ユーロ価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EURNOK News
- EUR/USD extends its reversal as US data beats expectations
- EUR/USD Forecast 19/09: Struggles After Fed Cut (Video)
- EUR/USD holds losses below 1.1800 ahead of German PPI data
- EUR/USD falls to 1.1780 as Powell’s hawkish tone lifts US Dollar
- Forex Today: No changes expected from the BoJ
- Euro dips for second day as US Dollar gains on Fed and strong data
- EUR/USD Analysis 18/09: Technical Corrections (Chart)
- EUR up modestly vs. USD on mixed second-tier data – Scotiabank
- EUR/GBP ticks up to 0.8680 after BoE’s decision, remains in range
- When are the US Initial Jobless Claims and how could they affect EUR/USD?
- EUR/USD: Likely to consolidate between 1.1785 and 1.1865 – UOB Group
- EUR: Cheap below 1.180 – ING
- EUR/USD Forecast 18/09: Pulls Back Before FOMC (Video)
- EUR/USD bounces up as the US Dollar's recovery loses steam
- Euro holds steady above 1.1800 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde speech
- Forex Today: The BoE is seen holding its policy rate
- EUR/USD briefly surges after Fed cuts rates
- EUR/USD holds near 1.1850 as traders await Fed decision, Powell press conference
- EUR/USD steady near four-year highs as Fed decision looms
- Norway Forex Today: Norwegian Krone hobbles ahead of uncertain Norges Bank decision
- EUR pulls back from Tuesday’s multiyear high – Scotiabank
- EUR/USD Analysis 17/09: Euro Rises to 4-Year High (Chart)
- ECB wage tracker signals softer pressures ahead – BBH
- EUR/USD: Level to watch is 1.1955 – UOB Group
EURNOKの取引アプリ
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Real Tick Data Creator
Baha Eddine Tahouri
EAを実際のティックデータでバックテストしたいですか？それなら、Real Tick Data Creator が最適です。ストラテジーテスターのティックデータは実際のものではなく、価格の実際の動きを反映していません。代わりにシミュレーションです。しかし、このソフトウェアを使えば、実際のティックデータで戦略をバックテストすることができます。 「Real Tick Data Creator」は、Metatrader 4 プラットフォームを使用するトレーダーに、正確で本物のティックデータを提供するために設計された革新的なソフトウェアです。この強力なツールを使用すると、ライブ市場の状況から記録された実際のティックデータを生成することができ、トレーディング戦略の包括的なテストを最高の精度で行うことができます。 Real Tick Data Creator は、トレーダーが徹底的なバックテストと分析を行うために必要なツールを提供し、より情報を元にしたトレードの決定を行い、金融市場でより大きな成功を収めるための支援をします。その精度、カスタマイズ性、使いやすさへのコミットメントにより、Real T
Quant Algo
Lungile Mpofu
Quant Algo Trader is fully automated bot for multi-currency pairs trading. This fully automated algo target few TP pips on every pair attached. The bot can trade more than 20 pairs without a challenge. The trades are opened in ONE DIRECTIONAL on every pair, which means that if EURUSD pair open Sell Trades, it will not open any Buy trade on the same EURUSD. The same on the whole entire pairs. This Algo Bot does not use any Indicator. It is based on Quote and Base Currency strategy which works sim
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Email Mobile RSI Alert
Jose Luis Lominchar
Simple indicator designed to send alerts to email and/or mobile (push notifications) if the RSI exceeds the overbought/oversold limits configured. Explore a series of timeframes and preset FOREX symbols , take note on those crosses where limits are exceeded, and send grouped notifications with the following customizable look: RSI Alert Notification Oversoldl! EURUSD PERIOD_M15 14.71 Overbought! EURTRY PERIOD_MN1 84.71 Overbought! USDTRY PERIOD_MN1 82.09 Works for the following periods : M15, M3
The Elize Expert Advisor has been designed to work with the EURCHF currency pair. It considers the peculiarities of this trading instrument, its behavior and dependence on the behavior of other currencies. In particular, when the currencies of the European countries (EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURNOK, EURCHF) move in the same direction, the EA starts its operation and opens a deal in the trend direction of the European currencies. In the event of price rollbacks, the EA uses a unique method for making the
1日のレンジ
11.62694 11.66877
1年のレンジ
11.24363 12.21900
- 以前の終値
- 11.6176 9
- 始値
- 11.6338 0
- 買値
- 11.6395 8
- 買値
- 11.6398 8
- 安値
- 11.6269 4
- 高値
- 11.6687 7
- 出来高
- 6.209 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.19%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.70%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.50%
- 1年の変化
- -0.86%
19 9月, 金曜日
09:00
EUR
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
09:30
EUR
19:30
EUR
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 125.7 K