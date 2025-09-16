货币 / EURNOK
EURNOK: Euro vs Norwegian Krone
11.59680 NOK 0.02136 (0.18%)
版块: 货币 基础: Euro 盈利货币: Norwegian Krone
今日EURNOK汇率已更改by 0.18%。当日，该货币每1EUR以低点11.54647 NOK和高点11.60087 NOK进行交易。
关注欧元vs挪威克朗动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去欧元价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EURNOK新闻
- EUR/USD briefly surges after Fed cuts rates
- EUR/USD holds near 1.1850 as traders await Fed decision, Powell press conference
- EUR/USD steady near four-year highs as Fed decision looms
- Norway Forex Today: Norwegian Krone hobbles ahead of uncertain Norges Bank decision
- EUR pulls back from Tuesday’s multiyear high – Scotiabank
- EUR/USD Analysis 17/09: Euro Rises to 4-Year High (Chart)
- ECB wage tracker signals softer pressures ahead – BBH
- EUR/USD: Level to watch is 1.1955 – UOB Group
- EUR/USD breaks out of range – Société Générale
- EUR/USD Forecast Today 17/09: Attempts a Breakout (Video)
- EUR: Range break-out – ING
- ECB's tracker sees wage growth falling further in 2026
- ECB's Escriva: We need to be agile and ready to move in any direction on monetary policy
- EUR/USD trims gains with all eyes on the Fed
- EUR/USD Forex Signal Today 17/09: Targets 1.2000 (Chart)
- ECB's de Guindos: Current interest rate is appropriate
- Euro loses momentum to near 1.1850 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde speech, Fed rate decision
- EUR/USD surges to 1.1878, highest since 2021, as Fed cut bets sink Dollar
- EC President Ursula von der Leyen agrees to pressure Russia
- Forex Today: It’s all about the Federal Reserve
- EUR/USD holds firm above 1.1800 as strong US Retail Sales limits Dollar downside
- EUR is outperforming on ZEW surprise – Scotiabank
- EUR/USD Analysis 16/09: Will We See 1.20 Soon? (Chart)
- ECB’s Scicluna: There is no cut already in a box and waiting to be unpacked
日范围
11.54647 11.60087
年范围
11.24363 12.21900
- 前一天收盘价
- 11.5754 4
- 开盘价
- 11.5761 6
- 卖价
- 11.5968 0
- 买价
- 11.5971 0
- 最低价
- 11.5464 7
- 最高价
- 11.6008 7
- 交易量
- 3.357 K
- 日变化
- 0.18%
- 月变化
- -1.06%
- 6个月变化
- 2.13%
- 年变化
- -1.22%
17 九月, 星期三
07:30
EUR
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
09:00
EUR
- 实际值
- 0.1%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
09:00
EUR
- 实际值
- 2.3%
- 预测值
- 2.3%
- 前值
- 2.3%
09:00
EUR
- 实际值
- 2.0%
- 预测值
- 2.1%
- 前值
- 2.1%
09:00
EUR
- 实际值
- 122.82
- 预测值
- 前值
- 122.82
11:00
EUR
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
17:00
EUR
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值