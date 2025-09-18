KurseKategorien
EURNOK: Euro vs Norwegian Krone

11.67913 NOK 0.06144 (0.53%)
Sektor: Währung Basis: Euro Gewinnwährung: Norwegian Krone

Der Wechselkurs von EURNOK hat sich für heute um 0.53% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde die Währung mit einem Tief von 11.62694 NOK und einem Hoch von 11.70112 NOK pro 1 EUR gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Euro vs Norwegischer Krone-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Der historische Chart zeigt, wie sich der Euro-Kurs in der Vergangenheit verändert hat. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
11.62694 11.70112
Jahresspanne
11.24363 12.21900
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
11.6176 9
Eröffnung
11.6338 0
Bid
11.6791 3
Ask
11.6794 3
Tief
11.6269 4
Hoch
11.7011 2
Volumen
14.983 K
Tagesänderung
0.53%
Monatsänderung
-0.36%
6-Monatsänderung
2.85%
Jahresänderung
-0.52%
19 September, Freitag
09:00
EUR
EZB Präsident Lagarde spricht
Akt
Erw
Vorh
09:30
EUR
Das EZB-Aufsichtsratsmitglied Tuominen spricht
Akt
Erw
Vorh
19:30
EUR
CFTC EUR, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
117.8 K
Erw
Vorh
125.7 K