EURNOK: Euro vs Norwegian Krone

11.64018 NOK 0.02249 (0.19%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Euro Moeda de lucro: Norwegian Krone

A taxa do EURNOK para hoje mudou para 0.19%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 11.62694 NOK para 1 EUR e o máximo foi 11.64018 NOK.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Euro vs coroa norueguesa. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Euro mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EURNOK Notícias

Faixa diária
11.62694 11.64018
Faixa anual
11.24363 12.21900
Fechamento anterior
11.6176 9
Open
11.6338 0
Bid
11.6401 8
Ask
11.6404 8
Low
11.6269 4
High
11.6401 8
Volume
51
Mudança diária
0.19%
Mudança mensal
-0.69%
Mudança de 6 meses
2.51%
Mudança anual
-0.86%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
07:10
EUR
Discurso de Lagarde, Presidente do BCE
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
08:00
EUR
Discurso de Mauderer, Membro do Conselho Executivo do BBk
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
08:00
NOK
Decisão do Banco da Noruega sobre a Taxa de Juros
Atu.
4.00%
Projeç.
Prév.
08:00
NOK
Relatório de Política Monetária do Banco da Noruega
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
08:00
EUR
Discurso de Luis de Guindos, Vice-presidente do BCE
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
09:45
EUR
Discurso de Schnabel , Membro da Comissão Executiva do BCE
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
14:00
EUR
Discurso de Nagel, Vice-presidente do BBk
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
16:30
EUR
Discurso de Mauderer, Membro do Conselho Executivo do BBk
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.