Moedas / EURNOK
EURNOK: Euro vs Norwegian Krone
11.64018 NOK 0.02249 (0.19%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Euro Moeda de lucro: Norwegian Krone
A taxa do EURNOK para hoje mudou para 0.19%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 11.62694 NOK para 1 EUR e o máximo foi 11.64018 NOK.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Euro vs coroa norueguesa. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Euro mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
EURNOK Notícias
- Euro holds steady above 1.1800 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde speech
- Forex Today: The BoE is seen holding its policy rate
- EUR/USD briefly surges after Fed cuts rates
- EUR/USD holds near 1.1850 as traders await Fed decision, Powell press conference
- EUR/USD steady near four-year highs as Fed decision looms
- Norway Forex Today: Norwegian Krone hobbles ahead of uncertain Norges Bank decision
- Forex Hoje 17/09: Mercados se estabilizam diante Fed
- EUR pulls back from Tuesday’s multiyear high – Scotiabank
- EUR/USD Analysis 17/09: Euro Rises to 4-Year High (Chart)
- ECB wage tracker signals softer pressures ahead – BBH
- EUR/USD: Level to watch is 1.1955 – UOB Group
- EUR/USD breaks out of range – Société Générale
- EUR/USD Forecast Today 17/09: Attempts a Breakout (Video)
- EUR: Range break-out – ING
- ECB's tracker sees wage growth falling further in 2026
- ECB's Escriva: We need to be agile and ready to move in any direction on monetary policy
- EUR/USD trims gains with all eyes on the Fed
- EUR/USD Forex Signal Today 17/09: Targets 1.2000 (Chart)
- ECB's de Guindos: Current interest rate is appropriate
- Euro loses momentum to near 1.1850 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde speech, Fed rate decision
- EUR/USD surges to 1.1878, highest since 2021, as Fed cut bets sink Dollar
- EC President Ursula von der Leyen agrees to pressure Russia
- Forex Today: It’s all about the Federal Reserve
- EUR/USD holds firm above 1.1800 as strong US Retail Sales limits Dollar downside
Faixa diária
11.62694 11.64018
Faixa anual
11.24363 12.21900
- Fechamento anterior
- 11.6176 9
- Open
- 11.6338 0
- Bid
- 11.6401 8
- Ask
- 11.6404 8
- Low
- 11.6269 4
- High
- 11.6401 8
- Volume
- 51
- Mudança diária
- 0.19%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.69%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.51%
- Mudança anual
- -0.86%
