HIGH Probability Channel Indicator

Channel Trading Indicator - High Probability Band Trading System

DESCRIPTION:

The Channel Trading Indicator is a professional-grade technical analysis tool designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities in channel-bound and ranging markets. This powerful indicator uses statistical analysis to create dynamic support and resistance bands, helping traders identify optimal entry points when price bounces from channel boundaries.

KEY FEATURES:

• MULTI-LEVEL BAND SYSTEM: The indicator creates multiple channel levels using standard deviation calculations, providing traders with primary and secondary support/resistance zones. This multi-level approach helps identify high-probability bounce opportunities at different price levels.

• HIGH PROBABILITY SETUPS: Signals are generated only when price touches or crosses the channel bands and shows clear reversal confirmation. This ensures you're entering trades at statistically significant levels where price is most likely to reverse, resulting in higher win rates.

• SMART SIGNAL DETECTION: The indicator automatically detects when price:
  - Touches lower bands and bounces (BUY signals)
  - Touches upper bands and bounces (SELL signals)
  - Crosses bands with confirmation (additional entry signals)
  Signals reset when price visits the middle band, preventing false signals in ranging markets.

• VISUAL ARROWS: Clear, customizable arrows appear on your chart when signals are detected, making it easy to spot trading opportunities at a glance.

• EA COMPATIBLE: Includes dedicated signal buffers that can be accessed by Expert Advisors for automated trading strategies.

• FLEXIBLE CONFIRMATION: Works exceptionally well when used in conjunction with additional confirmation tools such as:
  - Stochastic Oscillator (for overbought/oversold confirmation at band touches)
  - RSI (for momentum confirmation on bounces)
  - Moving Averages (for trend alignment)
  - Support/Resistance levels (for entry precision)

HOW IT WORKS:

1. CHANNEL CALCULATION: The indicator calculates a moving average (SMA) as the middle band, then creates upper and lower bands using standard deviation. Multiple band levels (1x, 1.5x, 2.5x deviations) provide additional support/resistance zones.

2. SIGNAL GENERATION: 
   - BUY Signals: Generated when price touches or crosses below the lower bands and shows a bounce (closes above the band)
   - SELL Signals: Generated when price touches or crosses above the upper bands and shows a bounce (closes below the band)

3. SMART RESET: When price visits or crosses the middle band, all band flags reset, ensuring fresh signals for the next channel cycle.

4. HIGH PROBABILITY ENTRIES: By waiting for price to touch the bands AND show reversal confirmation, the indicator only signals when conditions favor a successful trade.

RECOMMENDED USAGE:

For optimal results, use this indicator in combination with:
• Stochastic Oscillator: Confirm BUY signals when Stochastic is oversold (below 20) at lower band touches. Confirm SELL signals when Stochastic is overbought (above 80) at upper band touches.
• RSI: Use RSI divergence or momentum confirmation to validate band bounce signals
• Support/Resistance Levels: Enter trades when channel bands align with key support (for buys) or resistance (for sells) levels
• Volume Analysis: Confirm signals with increasing volume on the bounce bar
• Higher Timeframe Trend: Use a higher timeframe to ensure you're trading with the overall market trend

BEST PRACTICES:

• Timeframes: Works on all timeframes, but particularly effective on H1, H4, and Daily charts for swing trading
• Market Conditions: Performs best in ranging/channel-bound markets. In strong trends, use with caution and wait for pullbacks to bands
• Risk Management: Always use proper stop-loss (beyond the opposite band) and take-profit levels (targeting the middle band or opposite band)
• Confirmation: Wait for additional confirmation from Stochastic or other oscillators before entering trades - this significantly increases win rate
• Patience: The indicator signals when price reaches statistically significant levels - wait for the bounce confirmation before entering

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:

• Customizable channel period (default: 100 bars)
• Adjustable standard deviation multiplier (default: 2.0)
• Multiple band levels for different trading strategies
• Visual arrows with customizable colors and sizes
• Signal buffers accessible for EA integration
• Compatible with all MT5 symbols and timeframes
• Works with any applied price (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.)

PERFECT FOR:

• Traders seeking high-probability setups at channel boundaries
• Range trading strategies
• Mean reversion trading
• Traders who want to combine channel analysis with Stochastic, RSI, or other oscillators for additional confirmation
• Both manual and automated trading approaches
• Swing traders looking for quality entry points

Transform your channel trading with a professional-grade indicator that identifies statistically significant bounce opportunities. The Channel Trading Indicator gives you the confidence to enter trades at optimal levels, especially when combined with Stochastic or other momentum oscillators for additional confirmation.

おすすめのプロダクト
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
インディケータ
MT4版  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator は、 Bill Williams の高度なフラクタル、市場の正しい波構造を構築する Valable ZigZag、エントリの正確なレベルをマークする Fibonacci レベルなどの一般的な市場分析ツールを含む 1 つのインジケーター内の完全な取引システムです。 利益を得るために市場と場所に。 戦略の詳細な説明 インジケータを操作するための指示 顧問-取引助手 プライベートユーザーチャット ->購入後に私に書いて、私はプライベートチャットにあなたを追加し、あなたはそこにすべてのボーナスをダウンロードすることができます 力はシンプルさにあります！ Owl Smart Levels 取引システムは非常に使いやすいので、専門家にも、市場を勉強し始めて自分で取引戦略を選択し始めたばかりの人にも適しています。 戦略と指標に秘密の数式や計算方法が隠されているわけではなく、すべての戦略指標は公開されています。 Owl Smart Levels を使用すると、取引を開始するためのシグナルをすばやく確認し、注文を出すための
Universal Soul Reaper
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
Universal Soul Reaper is an atmospheric market-flow oscillator designed to interpret price behavior as a cycle of spiritual energy. Instead of reacting to raw price alone, it visualizes the state of the market’s soul —revealing when momentum is awakening, stabilizing, or fading. The indicator operates in a separate window and presents three interwoven entities: the Ectoplasmic Veil , the Spirit Boundary , and the Soul Core . Together, they form a living framework that helps traders sense pressu
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (558)
インディケータ
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
インディケータ
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
インディケータ
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
インディケータ
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
インディケータ
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Volality Index Scalper
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
5 (1)
インディケータ
Volality Index scalper indicator  Meant for Volality pairs such as Volality 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1 minute to the monthly timeframe the indicator is non repaint the indicator has 3 entry settings 1 color change on zero cross 2 color change on slope change 3 color change on signal line cross Orange line is your sell signal Blue line is your buy signal.
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
インディケータ
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
エキスパート
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引ツールはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグの指標であり、プロの取引に理想的ですことを強調する価値があります。 オンラインコース、ユーザーマニュアル、デモ。 スマートプライスアクションコンセプトインジケーターは、新米から経験豊富なトレーダーまで、非常 に強力なツールです。Inner Circle Trader AnalysisやSmart Money Concepts Trading Strategiesなど、20以上の有用な指標を1つに組み合わせています。このインジケーターはスマートマネーコンセプトに焦点を当て、大手機関の取引方法を提供し、彼らの動きを予測するのに役立ちます。 特に、流動性分析に優れており、機関がどのように取引しているかを理解しやすくしています。市場のトレンドを予測し、価格の動きを慎重に分析するのに優れています。機関の戦略とトレードを合わせることで、市場の動向についてより正確な予測ができます。このインジケーターは多目的であり、市場構造を分析し、重要な注文ブロックを特定し、さまざまなパターンを認識するのに優れています。 このインジケーター
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
インディケータ
TRI Visualizer Enhanced - 熱力学的市場分析の革命 概要 TRI（Thermal Range Indicator）Visualizer Enhanced は、従来のテクニカル分析を超越した、物理学の熱力学理論を応用した革新的なマーケット分析インジケーターです。市場の価格変動を「熱力学的エネルギー」として捉え、これまで見落とされていた市場の微細な変化を高精度で検出します。 革新的な仕組み 1. デュアル計算エンジン クラシックTRIモード 基本公式： |終値-始値| + (高値-安値) ローソク足の実体とヒゲを統合した純粋なボラティリティ測定 シンプルで直感的、あらゆる市場環境で安定動作 熱力学的TRIモード（独自開発） 価格加速度 ：2次微分による価格変化の勢いを測定 出来高変化率 ：相対的な出来高の変化を動的に評価 ポジションエネルギー ：正規化された価格変動エネルギーを計算 熱力学的係数 ：物理学の熱力学法則を市場分析に応用 2. 高度な平滑化システム SMA（単純移動平均） ：基本的なノイズ除去 EMA（指数移動平均） ：最新データ重視の平滑化
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
ユーティリティ
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Ichimoku Aiko MTF
Michael Jonah Randriamampionontsoa
インディケータ
Ichimoku Aiko MTF is a collection of technical indicators that show support and resistance levels, as well as momentum and trend direction. It is a multi-timeframe indicator so you don't need to change the chart timeframe when you want to see the ichimoku clouds on a higher timeframe.  eg. The chart timeframe is M15 and you want to see on the M15 timeframe chart the H1 ichimoku indicators (the ichimoku in Metatrader can't do that) that's why you need to use Ichimoku Aiko MTF.
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
ユーティリティ
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Cumulative Delta NG
Anton Polkovnikov
インディケータ
Cumulative delta indicator As most traders believe, the price moves under the pressure of market buying or selling. When someone redeems an offer standing in the cup, the deal is a "buy". If someone pours into the bid standing in the cup - the deal goes with the direction of "sale". The delta is the difference between purchases and sales. A cumulative delta - the difference between the cumulative sum of purchases and sales for a certain period of time. It allows you to see who is currently contr
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
インディケータ
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Impulses and Corrections 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
インディケータ
"Impulses and Corrections 5" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of "Corrections" of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds MT5
Libertas LLC
インディケータ
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds   adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests,   Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC)   is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
インディケータ
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a d
Trend Monitor MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.5 (2)
インディケータ
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features The best results are obtained when the indicator works on two timeframes. For example: M30 – the indicator shows the main trend; M5 – the indicator gen
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
インディケータ
サポート線と抵抗線のプロットにうんざりしていませんか？ サポートレジスタンス は、非常に興味深いひねりを加えてチャート内のサポートとレジスタンスラインを自動検出およびプロットするマルチタイムフレームインジケーターです。価格レベルは時間とともにテストされ、その重要性が高まるにつれて、ラインは太くなり、暗くなります。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 一晩でテクニカル分析を強化 チャートを閲覧せずに重要な価格レベルを検出 一目ですべての価格レベルの相対的な強さを認識する すべての取引で最大30時間のプロットラインを節約 インジケーターは、すべての価格レベルの年齢を表示します インジケーターは再描画されていません 過去および現在の価格レベルは近接によって崩壊し、現在の市場行動に合わせて調整されます。動作は、必ずしもピークではない場所に線が引かれます。 価格レベルは、時間とともに拒否されるにつれて、より暗く、より広くなります ノイズを避けるために、重要でない価格レベルは定期的にクリアされます カスタマイズ可能な時間枠の
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
インディケータ
プレミアムレベルは、正しい予測の精度が80％を超える独自の指標です。 この指標は、最高のトレーディングスペシャリストによって2か月以上テストされています。 あなたが他のどこにも見つけられない作者の指標！ スクリーンショットから、このツールの正確さを自分で確認できます。 1は、1キャンドルの有効期限を持つバイナリーオプションの取引に最適です。 2はすべての通貨ペア、株式、商品、暗号通貨で機能します 手順： 赤い矢印が表示されたらすぐにダウントレードを開き、青い矢印が表示されたら閉じます。青い矢印の後に開くこともできます。 試してテストしてください！推奨設定はデフォルトです！ 日足チャートで最高の精度を示します！ インディケータは、2600 Pipsの収益性に対して、約10Pipsという非常に小さなマージンを使用します。
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (8)
インディケータ
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
Hull Heikin Ashi Smoothed
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
インディケータ
Heikin Ashi candlesticks are a powerful tool for traders, offering a clear and smooth visualization of market trends. Unlike traditional candlesticks, they filter out market noise, providing a cleaner view of the market's direction and strength, which helps traders make more informed decisions. The Hull Heikin Ashi Smoothed indicator from Minions Labs takes this a step further by integrating the Hull Moving Average for enhanced smoothing and precision. This indicator not only simplifies trend id
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
4.8 (5)
ユーティリティ
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,H3,H8 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read
MSnR Lines
Pierre Paul Amoussou
インディケータ
MSnR Lines は、サポートとレジスタンスの水準をチャート上に表示するカスタムインジケーターです。これらの水準は、マレーシアのSNR理論に基づいています。この理論では、水準は特定の価格水準を指し、エリアではありません。これらの価格水準は、ラインチャートのピークと谷に基づいています。 特徴： A-Level、V-Level、ギャップレベルの3つの種類の水準。 水準の新鮮さインジケータ：新鮮な水準は、未テストの水準や取引された水準よりも重要です。 新鮮な水準と新鮮でない水準の色とスタイルをカスタマイズ可能。 新鮮な水準のみを表示するか、すべての水準を表示するかを選択できます。 バックテスト期間と現在の価格上下の水準の数を調整可能。 複数のタイムフレームをサポート。 用途： トレーダーは、MSnR Linesを使用して潜在的なサポートとレジスタンスの水準を識別し、取引の意思決定を行うことができます。新鮮な水準はより重要であり、より良い取引機会を提供する可能性があります。また、異なるタイムフレームの水準を使用してマルチタイムフレーム分析を行い、取引の精度と信頼性を向上させることができ
RSI Divergence with FVG Signal
Cao Minh Quang
インディケータ
The RSI Divergence + FVG Signal indicator combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence with Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbalances caused
Super Trend Advance Trading
Minh Khoa Nguyen
インディケータ
The  SuperTrend Advance Trading  is a widely-used technical indicator based on  SuperTrend Strategy + Price Action + EMA . How it works: -  Buy/Sell Signals  can be generated when the trend reverses, the conditions of Price action, TrendLine and EMA are met. - After the  Signal  appears, be patient and wait until the candle closes, at that time place the order as soon as possible. You may have time to review your entry, consider whether it is a good entry or not. - Carefully review the entry, up
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
インディケータ
これはほぼ間違いなく、MetaTraderプラットフォームで見つけることができる最も完全な調和価格形成自動認識インジケーターです。 19種類のパターンを検出し、フィボナッチプロジェクションをあなたと同じように真剣に受け止め、潜在的逆転ゾーン（PRZ）を表示し、適切なストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを見つけます。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 19の異なる調和価格形成を検出します プライマリ、派生および補完フィボナッチ投影（PRZ）をプロットします 過去の価格行動を評価し、過去のすべてのパターンを表示します この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 適切なストップロスとテイクプロフィットのレベルを表示します ブレイクアウトを使用して適切な取引を通知します すべてのパターン比をグラフにプロットします 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します スコット・M・カーニーの本に着想を得て、この指標は最も純粋で急を要するトレーダーのニーズを満たすように設計されています。ただし、トレードを容易にする
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入すると、プロ仕様のトレードマネージャーを無料で差し上げます。 まず第一に、このトレーディングシステムがノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグのインジケーターであることを強調する価値がある。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになっています。 オンラインコース、マニュアル、プリセットのダウンロード。 「スマートトレンドトレーディングシステム MT5」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的なトレーディングソリューションです。10以上のプレミアムインジケーターを組み合わせ、7つ以上の堅実なトレーディング戦略を備えており、多様な市場状況に対応する多目的な選択肢となっています。 トレンドフォロー戦略：トレンドを効果的に乗り越えるための正確なエントリーとストップロス管理を提供します。 リバーサル戦略：潜在的なトレンドの反転を特定し、トレーダーがレンジ相場を活用できるようにします。 スキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイトレードおよび短期取引のために設計されています。 安定性：すべてのインジケーターはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノ
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を 無料 で提供しています： 各トレードを自動で管理し、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定し、戦略ルールに基づいてポジションを決済する補助ツール 「Bomber Utility」 様々な銘柄に合わせたインジケーターの設定ファイル（セットファイル） 「最小リスク」、「バランスリスク」、「待機戦略」 の3つのモードで使用できる Bomber Utility 用の設定ファイル このトレーディング戦略をすぐに導入・設定・開始できる ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル ご注意： 上記の特典を受け取るには、MQL5のプライベートメッセージシステムを通じて販売者にご連絡ください。 オリジナルのカスタムインジケーター 「Divergence Bomber（ダイバージェンス・ボンバー）」 をご紹介します。これは、MACDのダイバージェンス（乖離）戦略に基づいた 「オールインワン」型のトレーディングシステム です。 このテクニカルインジケーターの主な目的は、価格とMACDインジケーターの間に発生するダイバージェンスを検出 し、将来の価格の動きを示す
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
インディケータ
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe は、Smart Money Concepts（SMC）に基づいて開発された リアルタイム市場分析ツール です。 本システムは、トレーダーがマーケットストラクチャーを体系的に分析し、市場全体の方向性をより明確に把握できるよう設計されています。 システムは複数の時間軸にわたり、 反転ポイント（Reversal Points）・主要ゾーン（Key Zones）・マーケットストラクチャー を自動的に解析します。さらに、 POI（Point of Interest）・ノーリペイントシグナル・Auto Fibonacci Levels を表示し、プルバックや反転ポイントを高精度で検出します。 リアルタイムシグナルとアラートにより、価格が主要ゾーンに到達したときや、ゾーン内で反転シグナルが発生した際に、重要な機会を逃すことはありません。 また、本システムは インジケーター と シグナルシステム の両方の機能を兼ね備えた 2-in-1ツール であり、ゾーン分析とリアルタイムエントリーシグナルを一体化しています。 さらに
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
インディケータ
無料の AUX インジケーターと EA サポ   直接ダウンロード — ここをクリック [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment は、エリオット波動理論とトレーディングカオス手法を組み合わせて使用するトレーダーのために設計された MT5 専用ツールです。価格変動の中の隠れたおよび通常のダイバージェンスを検出し、ビル・ウィリアムズが説明したカオス市場環境と同期します。 主な特徴 エリオット波動に対応したダイバージェンス検出：波動構造と調和した強気・弱気ダイバージェンスを識別。 カオス手法の統合：AO（オーサムオシレーター）と市場構造に整合。 マルチタイムフレームスキャン：異なる時間枠でダイバージェンスを分析し、トレンドの転換を確認。 視覚的アラートとオブジェクト：チャート上の矢印、ライン、マーカーで即座に識別。 市場適応読解：カオス的状況に自動適応し、ノイズを除去して有効なセットアップを維持。 ブレイクプルバックエントリー手法：シンプルなフィボナッチリトレースメントとピボットポイントを使用。 利点 ダイ
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引インジケーターは再描画されず、再描画されず、遅延しないことを強調する価値があります。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになります。 ユーザーマニュアル：設定、入力、戦略。 アトミックアナリストは、価格の強さとモメンタムを利用して市場でより良いエッジを見つけるためのPA価格アクションインジケーターです。ノイズや誤ったシグナルを除去し、取引ポテンシャルを高めるための高度なフィルターを備えています。複雑なインジケーターの複数のレイヤーを使用して、アトミックアナリストはチャートをスキャンし、複雑な数学的計算をシンプルなシグナルと色に変換します。これにより、どのような初心者トレーダーでも理解して使用し、一貫した取引の決定を行うことができます。 「アトミックアナリスト」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的な取引ソリューションです。プレミアムインジケーターとトップノッチの機能を1つの取引戦略に組み合わせ、すべてのタイプのトレーダーにとって汎用性のある選択肢にします。 デイリートレーディングとスキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイ
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT4のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間:すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイムフ
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
インディケータ
スイングトレーディング は、トレンドの方向のスイングと可能な反転スイングを検出するように設計された最初のインジケーターです。トレーディングの文献で広く説明されているベースラインスイングトレーディングアプローチを使用します。インディケータは、いくつかの価格と時間のベクトルを調査して、全体的なトレンドの方向を追跡し、市場が売られ過ぎまたは買われ過ぎて修正の準備ができている状況を検出します。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] むち打ちを起こさずに市場スイングの利益 インジケーターは常にトレンドの方向を表示します 色付きの価格帯は機会のベースラインを表します 色付きのダッシュは、可能な反転スイングを表します この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 複数時間枠のダッシュボードを実装します カスタマイズ可能なトレンドおよびスイング期間 電子メール/サウンド/プッシュアラートを実装します インジケータは再描画またはバックペインティングではありません Swing Tradingとは Swing Tradingは
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
インディケータ
トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターでトレンド取引の力を解き放ちます。ファジー ロジックと複数通貨システムを活用した究極のトレンド取引ソリューションです。 ファジー ロジックを活用した革新的なトレンド インジケーターである Trend Screener を使用して、トレンド取引を向上させます。 これは、13 を超えるプレミアム ツールと機能、および 3 つの取引戦略を組み合わせた強力なトレンド追跡インジケーターであり、Metatrader をトレンド アナライザーにする多用途の選択肢となります。 期間限定オファー : トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターは、わずか 100 ドルで生涯ご利用いただけます。 (元の価格 50$ ) (オファー延長) Trend Screener の 100% 非再描画精度の揺るぎない精度を体験して、取引の決定が過去の価格変動の影響を受けないようにしてください。 マルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨機能の多用途性を解放し、比類のない自信を持って外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックスの世界を取引できるようにします。 Trend Screener の包括的な
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
インディケータ
発売プロモーション Azimuth Proは先着100名様限定で 299ドル でご提供します。最終価格は 499ドル となります。 リテールとインスティテューショナルのエントリーの違いはインジケーターではなく、ロケーションにあります。 多くのトレーダーは、モメンタムを追いかけたり、遅行シグナルに反応して、任意の価格レベルでエントリーします。機関投資家は、需給が実際にシフトする構造的なレベルに価格が到達するのを待ちます。 Azimuth Proはこれらのレベルを自動的にマッピングします：スイングアンカーVWAP、マルチタイムフレーム構造ライン、高確率ロケーションにのみ出現するABCパターン。 Azimuth Proは、構造分析とインテリジェントな自動化の両方を求めるプロフェッショナルトレーダー向けに構築されています。 Azimuthが外科的精度で市場構造をマッピングする一方、Azimuth Proはインテリジェンスレイヤーを追加します：トレーディングスタイルの自動検出、スマート設定された移動平均線、20年のデータでバックテストされた最適化パラメータ。その結果、お使いの銘柄と
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
インディケータ
SuperScalp Pro — 高度なマルチフィルター対応スキャルピングインジケーターシステム SuperScalp Pro は、クラシックな Supertrend と複数のインテリジェントな確認フィルターを組み合わせた高度なスキャルピング用インジケーターシステムです。M1〜H4 のすべての時間足で効率的に機能し、特に XAUUSD、BTCUSD、および主要なFX通貨ペアに適しています。単体のシステムとして、また既存の取引戦略へ柔軟に統合して使用できます。 本インジケーターは 11 以上のフィルターを統合しており、短期・長期の EMA、トレンド判定に用いる 3 本の EMA、EMA スロープ（EMA slope）、RSI、ADX、出来高、VWAP、ボリンジャーバンドのブレイクアウト、MACD ダイバージェンスフィルターなどを含みます。スマートキャンドルフィルターはローソク足の終値を確認して弱いシグナルを排除し、3 本の EMA と MACD ダイバージェンスを組み合わせたトレンド認識メカニズムにより勝率の高いシグナルの選別を支援します。 SuperScalp Pro は ATR に基
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
インディケータ
FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
インディケータ
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition プロ仕様のノンリペイント / ノーラグ・トレンドシグナルシステム。卓越した勝率を実現 | MT4 / MT5 対応 1分足、5分足、15分足などの低い時間足で最も効果を発揮します。 主な特徴： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition は、トレンド取引に特化したスマートなシグナルシステムです。マルチレイヤーのフィルターロジックを用いて、明確な方向性と実際のモメンタムに支えられた強力なトレンドのみを検出します。 このシステムは 天井や底を予測するものではありません 。次の3つの条件がすべて満たされた場合にのみシグナルを発生させます： 明確なトレンド方向 モメンタムの増加 健全なボラティリティ構造 市場セッションに基づく流動性分析と組み合わせることで、シグナルの精度とタイミングがさらに向上します。 シグナルの特性： すべての矢印シグナルは 100% 非リペイント / 遅延なし 一度出現したシグナルは固定され、点滅・消失しません チャート上の矢印、情報パネル、ポップアップ通知、音声アラート、プッシュ通知
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
インディケータ
優れたテクニカルインジケーター「Grabber」をご紹介します。これは、すぐに使える「オールインワン」トレーディング戦略として機能します。 ひとつのコードに、市場のテクニカル分析ツール、取引シグナル（矢印）、アラート機能、プッシュ通知が強力に統合されています。 このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を無料で提供します： Grabberユーティリティ：オープンポジションを自動で管理するツール ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル：インジケーターのインストール、設定、取引方法を解説 カスタムセットファイル：インジケーターをすばやく自動設定し、最大限の成果を出すための設定ファイル 他の戦略はもう忘れてください！Grabberだけが、あなたを新たなトレードの高みへと導いてくれるのです。 Grabber戦略の主な特徴： 推奨タイムフレーム：M5〜H4 対応通貨ペア・資産：どれでも使用可能ですが、私が実際に検証した以下を推奨します（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、E
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
インディケータ
Quantum TrendPulse を ご紹介します。これは、   SuperTrend   、   RSI   、および Stochastic のパワーを 1 つの包括的なインジケーターに組み合わせて、取引の可能性を最大限に引き出す究極の取引ツールです。精度と効率を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されたこのインジケーターは、市場のトレンド、勢いの変化、最適なエントリー ポイントとエグジット ポイントを自信を持って特定するのに役立ちます。 主な特徴: SuperTrend 統合: 現在の市場動向に簡単に追従し、収益性の波に乗ることができます。 RSI精度: 買われすぎと売られすぎのレベルを検出し、市場の反転のタイミングに最適で、SuperTrendのフィルターとして使用されます。 確率的精度: 確率的振動を活用して、変動の激しい市場で隠れたチャンスを見つけます。SuperTrend のフィルターとして使用されます。 マルチタイムフレーム分析:   M5 から H1 または H4 まで、さまざまなタイムフレームで市場を常に把握します。 カスタマイズ可能なアラート: カスタム取引条件が満たされ
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.5 (8)
インディケータ
Gold Sniper Scalper Proは、MetaTrader 5向けのプロフェッショナルなindicatorで、トレーダーがエントリーポイントを特定し、リスクを効果的に管理するために設計されています。 このindicatorは、シグナル検出システム、Entry/SL/TPの自動管理、ボリューム分析、リアルタイムパフォーマンス統計を含む包括的な分析ツールセットを提供します。 システムを理解するためのユーザーガイド   |   他の言語のユーザーガイド 主な機能 シグナル検出システム このindicatorは、price actionと市場構造の分析に基づいて潜在的なエントリーポイントを自動検出します。トレード機会を検出すると: - BUY（青）またはSELL（赤）の矢印がchart上に表示されます - ローソク足が色付けされ、シグナルゾーンが識別されます - Entry/SL/TPレベルが自動計算されます シグナルは価格がEntryレベルに触れた時のみ発動し、市場に確認されていないシグナルをフィルタリングします。 インテリジェントなEntry/SL/TP管理 - Ent
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
インディケータ
「 Dynamic Scalper System MT5 」インジケーターは、トレンド波の中でスキャルピング取引を行う手法のために設計されています。 主要通貨ペアと金でテスト済みで、他の取引商品との互換性があります。 トレンドに沿った短期的なポジションオープンのシグナルを提供し、追加の価格変動サポートも提供します。 インジケーターの原理 大きな矢印はトレンドの方向を決定します。 トレンド波の中では、小さな矢印の形でスキャルピングシグナルを生成するアルゴリズムが機能します。 赤い矢印は強気方向、青い矢印は弱気方向です。 トレンドの方向には敏感な価格変動ラインが描かれ、小さな矢印のシグナルと連動します。 シグナルは次のように機能します。適切なタイミングでラインが現れるとエントリーシグナルが形成され、ラインが開いている間はポジションが保持され、完了すると取引が終了します。 推奨される動作時間枠はM1～H4です。 矢印は現在のローソク足に形成され、次のローソク足が開いている場合は、前のローソク足の矢印は再描画されません。 入力パラメータ Trend Wave Period - トレ
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
インディケータ
MetaForecastは、価格データのハーモニクスに基づいて、どんな市場の未来を予測し視覚化します。市場が常に予測可能ではありませんが、価格にパターンがある場合、MetaForecastは可能な限り正確な未来を予測できます。他の類似製品と比較して、MetaForecastは市場のトレンドを分析することでより正確な結果を生成することができます。 入力パラメータ Past size (過去のサイズ) MetaForecastが将来の予測を生成するために使用するバーの数を指定します。モデルは選択したバー上に描かれた黄色の線で表されます。 Future size (将来のサイズ) 予測すべき将来のバーの数を指定します。予測された将来は、ピンクの線で表示され、その上に青い回帰線が描かれます。 Degree (程度) この入力は、MetaForecastが市場で行う分析のレベルを決定します。 Degree 説明  0 Degree 0の場合、価格の全てのピークや谷、そして詳細をカバーするために、「Past size」の入力に大きな値を使用することが推奨されています。  1 (推奨) Degre
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
インディケータ
もちろんです。以下は、提供いただいたテキストの日本語への翻訳です： MT4用の天文学指標をご紹介します：究極の天体トレーディングコンパニオン トレーディング体験を天空の高みに高める準備はできていますか？私たちの革命的なMT4用の天文学指標をご紹介します。この革新的なツールは、複雑なアルゴリズムの力を借りて、類まれなる天文学的洞察と精密な計算を提供します。 あなたの指先で宇宙の情報を：   宝のような天文学的データが明らかになる包括的なパネルをご覧ください。惑星の地理的/太陽中心座標、太陽と地球の距離、星の大きさ、伸び、星座、黄道座標および赤道座標、さらには水平座標まで、それぞれが綿密に計算され美しく表示されています。指標によって生成される垂直線は時間値に対応し、トレーディングの旅に宇宙の視点を提供します。 惑星のラインと関係：   グラフを飾る惑星のラインの魔法を体験し、スケールと角度をカスタマイズできます。直感的なコントロールパネルを介して各惑星のラインの表示を簡単に切り替えることができます。指定された時刻範囲内での合会、六分会、四分会、三分会、対会、逆行の指標で天体の関係の芸術を発
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
インディケータ
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your trading decisions to the next level. Take advantage of the   alerts ,   push notifications   and   email messages   to keep informed from when an element is form
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
インディケータ
サポートとレジスタンススクリーナーは、1つのインジケーター内に複数のツールを提供するMetaTraderの1つのレベルインジケーターにあります。 利用可能なツールは次のとおりです。 1.市場構造スクリーナー。 2.強気のプルバックゾーン。 3.弱気プルバックゾーン。 4.デイリーピボットポイント 5.毎週のピボットポイント 6.毎月のピボットポイント 7.ハーモニックパターンとボリュームに基づく強力なサポートとレジスタンス。 8.銀行レベルのゾーン。 期間限定オファー：HVサポートおよびレジスタンスインジケーターは、50ドルと生涯でのみご利用いただけます。 （元の価格125 $） MQL5ブログにアクセスすると、分析例を含むすべてのプレミアム指標を見つけることができます。 ここをクリックしてください。 主な機能 ハーモニックおよびボリュームアルゴリズムに基づく強力なサポートおよびレジスタンスゾーン。 ハーモニックおよびボリュームアルゴリズムに基づく強気および弱気のプルバックゾーン。  市場構造スクリーナー 毎日、毎週、毎月のピボットポイント。 ドキュメント すべてのサポートおよび
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
インディケータ
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
インディケータ
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
インディケータ
簡単に言えば、現在のローソク足の横に「ピップス」として知られる白い数字の動きが現れ始めたら、取引を開始できます。白い「ピップス」は、買いまたは売りの取引が現在アクティブであり、白色で示されるように正しい方向に動いていることを示しています。白いピップスの動きが止まり、静的な緑色に変わったとき、それは現在のモメンタムの終了を示します。数字の緑色は、買いまたは売りの取引から得られた「ピップス」での総利益を表します。 さらに、インジケーター内の他の高度でプロフェッショナルな分析ツールに従って取引を開始することも可能です。インジケーターに表示されるシグナルや色を観察することで、高精度で多数のスキャルピングチャンスを捉えることができます。テスト中またはリアルチャート上でインジケーターの動作を理解しておくことをお勧めします。 ほとんどのFX市場に対応：金（ゴールド）や人気の株価指数市場（ダウ・ジョーンズ、S&P500、ナスダック、DAXなど）、およびEUR/USD、GBP/USD、USD/JPYなどの主要通貨ペアでの取引に最適です。また、ビットコイン、イーサリアム、ステーブルコインなどの主要な暗号
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
インディケータ
回帰取引を意味する専門的かつ定量的なアプローチを実装する独自の指標。これは、価格が予測可能かつ測定可能な方法で迂回して平均に戻るという事実を利用しており、非定量的な取引戦略を大幅に上回る明確な出入りルールを可能にします。 [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 明確な取引シグナル 驚くほど簡単に取引できます カスタマイズ可能な色とサイズ パフォーマンス統計を実装します ほとんどの取引戦略を上回ります 適切なSLおよびTPレベルを表示します 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します 使い方 インディケータは、より高い時間枠からの完全にカスタマイズ可能な移動平均の周りの標準偏差を測定し、トレンドフォローアプローチを使用して正確に取引を見つけます。取引は、現在のチャートの価格アクションに飛び込むことによって見つけられ、価格が選択したより高い時間枠から計算された平均価格帯に戻ったときに閉じられます。それがコード化される方法のために、指標は高ボラティリティと強いトレンドの市場か
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
インディケータ
TPSproTrend PRO は、市場が実際に方向転換する瞬間を識別し、動きの開始時にエントリー ポイントを形成します。 価格が動き始めた直後に市場に参入し、すでに動き出した後に参入してはいけません。 インジケーター   シグナルを再描画せず、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを自動的に表示するため、取引が明確かつ視覚的かつ構造化されます。 説明書 RUS   -   MT4 バージョン 主な利点 再描画のない信号。 すべての信号は固定です。 矢印が表示された場合 -     もう変化したり消えたりすることはありません。 誤ったシグナルのリスクなしに、安定したデータに基づいて取引の決定を下すことができます。 既製の買い/売りエントリーポイント このインジケーターは、取引を開始するのに最適なタイミングを自動的に決定し、チャート上に矢印で表示します。 推測や主観的な分析は不要。明確なシグナルだけです。 自動ストップロスとテイクプロフィットゾーン 信号の直後に次のものが表示されます: エントリーポイント リスク制限ゾーン（ストップロス） 利益確定ゾーン これにより、
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
インディケータ
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
インディケータ
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions， DEMO version，modleling must choose " Every tick based on real ticks"  ) Important notice: Before placing an order, please contact me first, and I will provide you with professional answers and services 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTra
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
インディケータ
Berma Bands (BBs) インジケーターは、市場のトレンドを特定して活用したいトレーダーにとって貴重なツールです。価格と BBs の関係を分析することで、トレーダーは市場がトレンド段階にあるか、レンジ段階にあるかを判断できます。 詳細については、[ Berma Home Blog ] をご覧ください。 バーマ バンドは、上部バーマ バンド、中部バーマ バンド、下部バーマ バンドの 3 つの異なる線で構成されています。これらの線は価格の周りにプロットされ、全体的な傾向に対する価格の動きを視覚的に表します。これらのバンド間の距離から、ボラティリティや潜在的な傾向の反転についての洞察を得ることができます。 バーマ バンドの線がそれぞれ離れると、市場が横ばいまたはレンジ相場の期間に入っていることを示すことがよくあります。これは、明確な方向性の偏りがないことを示しています。トレーダーは、これらの期間中にトレンドを特定するのが難しいと感じる可能性があり、より明確なトレンドが出現するまで待つ場合があります。 バーマ バンドの線が 1 本の線に収束すると、強いトレンド環境の兆候となること
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.76 (25)
インディケータ
FX Volume：ブローカー視点で捉える本物の市場センチメント クイック概要 トレード手法をさらに高めたいとお考えですか？ FX Volume は、リテールトレーダーやブローカーのポジション状況をリアルタイムで提供します。これは、COTのような遅延レポートよりもはるかに早く知ることができます。安定した利益を目指す方も、さらなる優位性を求める方も、 FX Volume は大きな不均衡を見極め、ブレイクアウトを確認し、リスク管理を洗練させるのに役立ちます。今すぐ始めて、実際の出来高データがどのように意思決定を変革するかを体感してください！ 1. FX Volume がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 高精度の早期警戒シグナル • 各通貨ペアを売買しているトレーダー数を、他者よりも早く、ほぼリアルタイムで把握できます。 • FX Volume は、複数のリテールブローカーから得られる本物の出来高データを収集し、分かりやすい形式で提供する 唯一 のツールです。 強力なリスク管理 • ロングやショートの大きな偏り（インバランス）を特定し、潜在的なトレンド転換を見逃しません。ストップ
作者のその他のプロダクト
Ignore Bar Signals
Samuel David Rosenberg
インディケータ
Ignore Bars Indicator - NO REPAINT Identify High-Probability   Trend Continuation   Patterns The Ignore   Bars Indicator automatically   detects and marks   Re d Bar   Ignored (RBI ) and Green Bar   Ignored (GBI ) price action   patterns on   your   chart . These   patterns signal   potential trend continuation   opportunities with   clearly   defined entry   points . How   It Works RBI Pattern   (Bullish Signal ): After   3+ consecutive bull ish   (green ) can dles, a   single   bear ish (red)
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信