At Home

At Home EA — Trade With Comfort, Confidence, and Control

At Home EA is not just another trading robot. It is a carefully engineered, emotionally intelligent, AI-powered Expert Advisor designed to make traders feel calm, confident, and truly at home in the market—no matter the conditions. In a world where trading is often stressful, chaotic, and overwhelming, At Home EA brings balance, clarity, and consistency to your trading journey.

From beginners seeking stability to experienced traders looking for a dependable AI companion, At Home EA has been built to serve one simple purpose: to make trading feel natural, familiar, and profitable.

The Philosophy Behind “At Home” EA

Trading success is not only about strategies, indicators, or algorithms—it’s also about mindset. Fear, impatience, and emotional pressure cause most losses in trading. The creators of At Home EA understood this deeply.

That’s why the EA was designed with a philosophy of comfort and control.

When traders feel “at home,” they:

  • Make better decisions

  • Follow rules consistently

  • Avoid emotional mistakes

  • Trust their system

At Home EA replicates this feeling through intelligent AI logic, smooth trade execution, and stable performance across multiple market environments.

Advanced AI That Works With You, Not Against You

At the core of At Home EA lies a sophisticated Artificial Intelligence engine that constantly analyzes market structure, price behavior, volatility, and momentum. Unlike rigid EAs that blindly follow rules, At Home EA adapts.

It does not chase trades.
It does not panic.
It does not overtrade.

Instead, it waits patiently—like an experienced trader who understands that the market always provides opportunities.

⚠️ IMPORTANT — ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
👉 The AI MUST be turned ON for At Home EA to function correctly.
Without the AI module active, the EA will not operate as designed.

Optimized Timeframe for Maximum Precision

At Home EA is specifically optimized to work on the 5-minute (M5) timeframe.

This timeframe allows the AI to:

  • Capture high-probability entries

  • React quickly to market changes

  • Avoid excessive noise from lower timeframes

  • Maintain balance between speed and accuracy

⚠️ IMPORTANT — ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
👉 Always attach At Home EA to the 5-minute (M5) chart for optimal results.

Using other timeframes may reduce performance and is not recommended.

Widely Used Across All Major Pairs + Gold

One of the strongest advantages of At Home EA is its versatility. It has been extensively used and tested across all major currency pairs, making it suitable for traders worldwide.

Supported Major Forex Pairs Include:

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • USDJPY

  • USDCHF

  • USDCAD

  • AUDUSD

  • NZDUSD

In addition to forex majors, At Home EA performs exceptionally well on GOLD (XAUUSD), a market known for its volatility and profit potential.

Whether you prefer:

  • Stable currency pairs

  • High-liquidity majors

  • Or the explosive movements of gold

At Home EA adapts seamlessly.

Highly Profitable by Design

At Home EA is built with profit optimization as a priority, without sacrificing safety and consistency. The AI focuses on:

  • High-probability setups

  • Smart risk control

  • Strategic entries and exits

  • Market condition filtering

This results in a system that does not trade frequently for the sake of activity, but trades intelligently for meaningful gains.

The goal is not reckless growth—it is sustainable profitability.

⚠️ IMPORTANT — ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
👉 This EA is designed for traders who value quality over quantity.

Live Trading Tested — Not Just Theory

Unlike many EAs that only look good in strategy testers, At Home EA has been tested in live trading environments.

Live testing ensures:

  • Real spread conditions

  • Slippage handling

  • Broker execution differences

  • True market psychology

This means At Home EA is not a theoretical robot—it is a real-world-proven trading tool.

⚠️ IMPORTANT — ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
👉 Live trading testing confirms stability and reliability under real market conditions.

A Team of Inventors Behind the Vision

At Home EA was not created by one person—it is the result of a dedicated team of inventors, developers, and experienced traders who combined:

  • Market expertise

  • AI development

  • Risk management knowledge

  • Psychological trading insights

This collaborative effort ensures that the EA is:

  • Technically robust

  • Logically sound

  • Trader-friendly

  • Future-proof

Every line of code was written with intention, precision, and long-term performance in mind.

Extremely Limited Release — Only 4 Copies

To protect performance, exclusivity, and profitability, At Home EA is extremely limited.

🚨 ONLY 4 COPIES AVAILABLE — NO MORE

This limitation ensures:

  • Reduced market crowding

  • Strategy protection

  • Consistent performance

  • Exclusivity for owners

Once all 4 copies are sold, no additional licenses will be released.

⚠️ IMPORTANT — ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
👉 This is not mass-market software. It is a premium, limited-access EA.

Special Price — Only for the Next 3 Days

For a very short time, At Home EA is being offered at a special introductory price.

THIS OFFER LASTS ONLY 3 DAYS

After the 3-day window:

  • The price will increase significantly

  • Early buyers will retain lifetime value

  • Late buyers will pay more—or miss out entirely

⚠️ IMPORTANT — ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
👉 The price increase is guaranteed after 3 days. This is your only chance to enter early.

Simple Setup, Stress-Free Operation

At Home EA is designed to be user-friendly, even for traders who are not technically inclined.

Basic Setup Guidelines:

  1. Attach the EA to a 5-minute chart

  2. Ensure AI is switched ON

  3. Use recommended risk settings

  4. Allow the EA to manage trades autonomously

That’s it.

No complicated adjustments.
No constant monitoring.
No emotional interference.

Who Is At Home EA For?

At Home EA is perfect for:

  • Traders who want consistency

  • Traders tired of emotional trading

  • Traders seeking AI-powered automation

  • Traders who value calm, structured execution

  • Traders who want exposure to majors and gold

It is not for:

  • Over-leveraging gamblers

  • Traders seeking unrealistic overnight miracles

  • Users unwilling to follow basic setup rules

Trade With Peace of Mind

The markets will always move.
Volatility will always exist.
Opportunities will always come and go.

What matters is how you respond.

With At Home EA, you trade from a place of comfort, logic, and confidence—just like being at home.

Final Reminder

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ IMPORTANT SUMMARY ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

  • AI MUST be ON

  • Use 5-minute (M5) timeframe

  • Works on all major pairs + Gold

  • Live trading tested

  • Only 4 copies available

  • Price increases after 3 days


作者のその他のプロダクト
TfG
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
エキスパート
TfG Expert Advisor – User Guide/ description TfG is a precision-focused Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader, optimized primarily for trading gold. Designed with simplicity in mind, TfG requires minimal user input and is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders seeking an automated execution tool. Getting Started To use TfG, follow these steps: Attach the EA to a Gold (XAUUSD) chart. Choose the M1 (1-minute) timeframe for optimal functionality. Ensure that Algo Trading is enabled
QfG
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
エキスパート
QfG is highly risky be wise Made from chatgpt tested over 1000 times for two and half years. Only one person made this not a team of experts. The price is not worth it's value  Take cautious of losses made. Doesn't work over strategy tester dues to many ai incorporated materials Best professional outlook  Best for get quick fast scheme Happy trading pals QfG Expert Advisor – Setup and Usage Guide QfG is a streamlined Expert Advisor (EA) built for MetaTrader, specifically configured for precision
FundPass Pro
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
5 (1)
エキスパート
5つ星評価のエキスパートアドバイザー — FundPass Pro FundPass Pro のご紹介：すべてのアカウントタイプおよびプロップファームチャレンジに対応した究極のAIトレーディングシステム ️ 重要なお知らせ ： すべてのアカウントタイプ （個人口座およびプロップファーム評価口座を含む）に対応するには、ユーザー設定で「Prop Firm Mode」を 有効にする必要があります 。これを有効にしないと、評価基準外の取引となる可能性があります。 概要： FundPass Pro は、FTMO、MyForexFunds、The Funded Trader などのプロップファームの厳格な基準を満たすために開発された、完全自動かつインテリジェントなエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。一般的なスタンダード口座でも効率的に稼働できます。 プラグアンドプレイ（Plug-and-Play） 構成により、複雑な設定や常時の監視は不要。推奨パラメータを設定し、EAをチャートに適用するだけで、FundPass Pro が市場分析・取引実行・リスク管理を自動で行います。在宅でストレ
Scaltrix
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
エキスパート
Scaltrix – The Ultimate Chart Display Expert Advisor Scaltrix is a powerful chart-enhancing Expert Advisor trusted by top-tier trading mentors across the globe. Designed for traders who demand precision, clarity, and efficiency, Scaltrix transforms your MT5 chart into a dynamic control center by displaying all critical account information in a sleek, well-organized format. With Scaltrix, you don't just trade—you command the markets with complete awareness. Whether you're scalping fast moves or
Goldora
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
エキスパート
Goldora EA is a precision-engineered trading system designed exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold) , combining the power of smart automation, real-time analysis, and adaptive trade execution. Built for traders who demand consistency and control, Goldora intelligently detects high-probability scalping and swing opportunities using advanced algorithms fine-tuned for gold's unique volatility. It dynamically adapts to market conditions, executing with millisecond precision and managing risk with built-in
AuX
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
エキスパート
AuX – Precision Gold EA with Luxury Engineering AuX is a finely engineered trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD. Built for traders who value both precision and sophistication, AuX combines adaptive algorithmic logic with responsive execution tailored for the dynamic behavior of gold. Inspired by the speed and elegance of a Rolls-Royce, AuX moves with intelligence—analyzing market structures, reacting to range shifts, and aligning with directional bias through advanced candle recogn
Volta Spike
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
エキスパート
[IMPORTANT NOTICE — READ FIRST] THIS EA RELIES ON LIVE AI INTEGRATION THROUGH API KEYS THE CORRECT AI INTEGRATION IS DELIVERED 7 DAYS AFTER PURCHASE DUE TO ITS COMPLEXITY THIS EA IS LIMITED IN QUANTITY AND WORKS ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVE BASIS VOLTA SPIKE Introduction VOLTA SPIKE is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for experienced algorithmic traders seeking a system capable of adapting to highly volatile, data-rich trading environments. Designed around
Nano Edge
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
エキスパート
IMPORTANT INFORMATION BEFORE PURCHASE The best of the best THIS EA RELIES ON LIVE AI INTEGRATION THROUGH API KEYS THE CORRECT AI INTEGRATION IS DELIVERED 7 DAYS AFTER PURCHASE DUE TO ITS COMPLEXITY THIS EA IS LIMITED IN QUANTITY AND WORKS ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVE BASIS NANO EDGE — Multi-Layered AI-Powered Expert Advisor for Advanced Market Execution Introduction Nano Edge is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for traders who seek sophisticated logic, real-ti
ArcaneX
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
エキスパート
IMPORTANT INFORMATION BEFORE PURCHASE THIS EA RELIES ON LIVE AI INTEGRATION THROUGH API KEYS THE CORRECT AI INTEGRATION IS DELIVERED 7 DAYS AFTER PURCHASE DUE TO ITS COMPLEXITY THIS EA IS LIMITED IN QUANTITY AND WORKS ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVE BASIS ArcaneX — Quantum-Grade Expert Advisor for Real-Time Market Execution Introduction ArcaneX is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for advanced traders and institutions seeking a fully adaptive, machine-learning-driven market e
Revivalist
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
エキスパート
Revivalist — Gold Breakout EA Overview Revivalist is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built for traders who want precision and focus, Revivalist executes breakout-based strategies with advanced risk and position management logic. Key Facts (MQL5-compliant) Fully aligned with MQL5 Market rules — no promises of profits or guaranteed outcomes. High-risk warning: this EA can blow your account in seconds if misused. Always apply strict risk control, tes
Bolt
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
エキスパート
BOLT – The Gold Trading Powerhouse BOLT is a next-generation AI-driven gold trading robot built for precision, consistency, and explosive profitability. Powered by the GPT-TURBO Core, BOLT is not just another Expert Advisor — it is a fully intelligent trading system designed to dominate the XAU/USD market with unmatched accuracy. Since its launch in 2024, BOLT has achieved remarkable results — turning an initial 1,000 USD into more than 1.3 million USD, all with 100% verified history quality. It
Ai Gold Killer
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
エキスパート
AI GOLD KILLER – The Ultimate Gold Market Dominator AI GOLD KILLER is a next-generation, fully AI-engineered gold scalping powerhouse , precisely built to hunt fast market movements, strike within seconds, and dominate XAU/USD with ruthless speed and accuracy . It operates as a high-frequency AI scalping engine , targeting quick, high-probability entries designed for rapid profit capture , making it ideal for traders who want fast execution and aggressive performance . This is not a normal Expe
