Breakout golden ea
- エキスパート
- Mohanad Layth Muslim Radhi
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 10
Breakout Golden EA is a powerful automated trading system designed for traders who want to exploit daily breakout opportunities with maximum precision, risk control, and intelligent filtering.
It combines institutional-grade breakout logic with volume confirmation, ATR-based risk management, trend-strength validation, breakeven automation, and optional partial-close mechanics.
Perfect for traders who seek a smart, safe, and highly customizable breakout EA for all market conditions.Key Features
🔥 1. Daily Breakout Strategy
The EA automatically detects:
-
Previous Day High
-
Previous Day Low
Then applies a customizable Breakout Buffer to avoid false breakouts and noise. Trades trigger only when price truly breaks out of these key levels.
2.ATR-Based Volatility & Dynamic SL/TP
Optional ATR system:
-
ATR-based Stop Loss
-
ATR-based Take Profit
-
ATR-based Breakeven trigger
Automatically adapts to market volatility — no more fixed SL/TP that fail during high volatility.
3.ADX Trend Strength Filter
Avoid flat or choppy markets using:
-
ADX threshold filter
-
Customizable ADX period
Trade only when market shows a clear, strong directional momentum.
4.Time-Based Filters
Control when the EA trades:
-
Daily trading window (start/end time)
-
Option to skip Friday afternoon
-
Maximum trades per day
-
End-of-Breakout close time
Ideal for avoiding low-liquidity periods or high-spread sessions.5.Risk & Money Management
✔ Smart Position Sizing
Choose between:
-
Fixed lot mode
-
Money management using risk % per trade
Automatic lot size calculation based on:
-
Stop Loss distance
-
Account balance
-
ATR if enabled
Entries are confirmed through:
-
Multi-bar breakout confirmation
-
Close-price vs wick-breakout filtering
-
Optional second entry on continuation breakout
You can choose aggressive or conservative breakout behavior.