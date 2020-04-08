Support and Resistance Alert System

Updated to v9.3 (Latest Version):

1. Optimized calculation logic.

2. Reduced CPU usage.

A lightweight, multi-timeframe indicator that detects structural Support and Resistance levels using pivot-based swing logic. The indicator extends levels on the chart, updates dynamically, and includes a smart breakout alert system with Re-Arm Logic to avoid repeated or false alerts. Designed for price-action, breakout, and retest trading workflows.

Price: 40 USD

Key Features

  • Automatic detection of valid Support & Resistance pivot levels

  • Multi-Timeframe processing (analyze higher TF while trading lower TF)

  • Smart Breakout Alerts (Above Resistance / Below Support) with auto re-arm

  • Clean chart levels with adjustable line color, style, width, and extension

  • Optimized incremental calculations (no lag, no repaint of historical levels)

  • Works on Forex, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and Stocks

Step Action Details / Notes
1 Attach the indicator
 Attach the indicator to the chart
2 Set InpTimeframe

PERIOD_CURRENT = use chart timeframe
Higher TF = stronger structural levels
3 Adjust InpPivotPeriod
 Lower = more frequent levels
Higher = stronger swing levels
4 Set InpExtension to control level length on the chart
 Controls how far the level extends on the chart
5  Enable alerts
 InpAlertEnable = true
6

Optional Alert Sound

 Enable sound and choose alert tone (if desired)
7

Alert Conditions

 Alerts trigger when:
• Price breaks above Resistance
• Price breaks below Support
8

Re-Arm Logic

 The alert re-arms automatically when price returns inside the level
