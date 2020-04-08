Support and Resistance Alert System
- 指标
- Al-hassan Ali Mubarak Bahbah
- 版本: 9.3
- 更新: 25 十二月 2025
- 激活: 5
Updated to v9.3 (Latest Version):
1. Optimized calculation logic.
2. Reduced CPU usage.
A lightweight, multi-timeframe indicator that detects structural Support and Resistance levels using pivot-based swing logic. The indicator extends levels on the chart, updates dynamically, and includes a smart breakout alert system with Re-Arm Logic to avoid repeated or false alerts. Designed for price-action, breakout, and retest trading workflows.
Price: 40 USD
Key Features
-
Automatic detection of valid Support & Resistance pivot levels
-
Multi-Timeframe processing (analyze higher TF while trading lower TF)
-
Smart Breakout Alerts (Above Resistance / Below Support) with auto re-arm
-
Clean chart levels with adjustable line color, style, width, and extension
-
Optimized incremental calculations (no lag, no repaint of historical levels)
-
Works on Forex, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and Stocks
|Step
|Action
|Details / Notes
|1
|Attach the indicator
|Attach the indicator to the chart
|2
|Set InpTimeframe
|
PERIOD_CURRENT = use chart timeframe
|3
|Adjust InpPivotPeriod
|Lower = more frequent levels
Higher = stronger swing levels
|4
|Set InpExtension to control level length on the chart
|Controls how far the level extends on the chart
|5
| Enable alerts
|InpAlertEnable = true
|6
|
Optional Alert Sound
|Enable sound and choose alert tone (if desired)
|7
|
Alert Conditions
|Alerts trigger when:
• Price breaks above Resistance
• Price breaks below Support
|8
|
Re-Arm Logic
|The alert re-arms automatically when price returns inside the level