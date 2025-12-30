M5 Scalp XAU
- エキスパート
- Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
- バージョン: 2.26
- アップデート済み: 30 12月 2025
- アクティベーション: 5
M5 Scalp XAU – Grid Scalper for Gold
M5 Scalp XAU is an automated trading robot (Expert Advisor) designed specifically for the volatile XAUUSD (gold) market on the M5 timeframe. It is based on a grid strategy with scalping elements, aimed at profiting from short-term price fluctuations.
The advisor uses adaptive order placement logic with a dynamic step, responding to market conditions, as well as a system for managing a basket of positions until the overall target profit level is reached.
Product Description
+ grid without martingale
+ recovery
+ % lot
+ % TP basket
+ trailing
+ TP of the first order
Key Features:
Trading instrument: XAUUSD (Gold).
Timeframe: M5 - Any.
Strategy type: Scalping and grid trading with basket management.
Position management: Closing all positions in the basket when the overall target profit is reached (Profit-based closure).
Filtration: Built-in protection against high spreads and slippage.
Security: Each trade is controlled by a unique Magic Number to isolate trading baskets.
Flexibility: Supports both fixed lot and automatic volume calculation based on the risk percentage of the account balance.
Recommendations and requirements:
Account Type: Hedging account type is required.
Broker: Brokers with low spreads (ECN/RAW Spread) are recommended for optimal execution of scalping trades.
Leverage: Minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500.
VPS: It is essential to use a reliable VPS server to ensure 24/7 operation of the Expert Advisor and minimize execution delays.
Minimum deposit: Recommended from $500 (on Standard accounts) or equivalent on Cent accounts for more conservative risk management.
Important note:
Grid strategies are inherently high-risk. Always conduct thorough backtesting in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester on your broker's live quotes and use money management that takes gold volatility into account.