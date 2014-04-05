SlamBam Signal

Title


SlamBam Signal — Non-Repainting Trend & Market Regime Filter (MT5)


Tagline


Signals that tell you when to trade — and when not to.


Short Description


A professional, non-repainting trend and market regime filter for MetaTrader 5, designed to provide stable signals, clean alerts, and deterministic market context for manual traders and EAs.
Full Description

SlamBam Signal is a commercial-grade trend and market regime indicator for MetaTrader 5.

It is designed to help traders and automated systems identify when market conditions are favorable — and when they are not — using closed-bar logic only to ensure non-repainting behavior and stable, trustworthy signals.

SlamBam Signal is not a trading strategy and does not place or manage trades.
Instead, it provides high-quality market context that traders can use to guide their own decisions.

The indicator prioritizes clarity, determinism, and safety over signal frequency.


Key Features

• Non-Repainting by Design
  - Closed-bar logic only
  - Signals never change after bar close
  - Non-repainting behavior enforced by design

• Trend & Market Regime Signals
  - Identifies favorable vs unfavorable trading conditions
  - Helps avoid low-quality regimes such as ranges or unstable transitions
  - Designed to reduce overtrading and false entries

• Stable Alert System
  - No alerts on attach, reload, or timeframe change
  - No historical alert spam
  - Alerts trigger only on valid state changes
  - Popup and push notifications supported

• Commercial-Grade Lifecycle Handling
  - Safe behavior during indicator attach / remove
  - Safe behavior during chart reloads and timeframe changes
  - No flicker, no object churn, no panel instability

• Clear Visual Feedback
  - Clean arrows and on-chart status panel
  - Debug visuals disabled by default
  - Suitable for both discretionary trading and EA consumption

Designed For

• Manual traders seeking a reliable trend and market regime filter
• Traders who wish to use stable, non-repainting signals as part of their own entry rules
• EA developers needing a deterministic permission layer
• Traders who value missing bad trades over chasing marginal ones

Why This Indicator Focuses on Market Context

Many traders initially search for indicators that generate frequent buy and sell arrows.

However, experienced and consistently profitable traders often discover that avoiding trades during unfavorable market conditions has a greater impact on performance than adding more entry signals.

SlamBam Signal is intentionally designed to answer a more important question:

“Is the current market environment suitable for trading at all?”

By focusing on trend quality and market regime, SlamBam Signal helps users:
• Avoid low-quality or unstable conditions
• Reduce emotional and impulsive trading
• Miss poor trades rather than take unnecessary risk

Using SlamBam Signal for Trade Entries

SlamBam Signal is primarily designed as a trend and market regime filter.

That said, some traders may choose to interpret its non-repainting visual signals as entry opportunities, provided they apply their own confirmation rules, risk management, and trade logic.

In this context, SlamBam Signal does not determine:
• Position sizing
• Stop loss or take profit levels
• Trade duration
• Risk exposure

It provides market context only.

What This Indicator Is

• Trend and market regime filter
• Market condition qualifier
• Visual and alert-based decision aid
• EA-friendly (via iCustom)

What This Indicator Is NOT

• A complete trading strategy
• A trade execution or management system
• A signal service promising profitability
• A replacement for proper risk management

Alerts & Notifications

• Configurable popup and push alerts
• Alerts trigger only when a new valid signal occurs
• No duplicate alerts
• No alerts on historical bars

Strategy Tester Note

SlamBam Signal uses closed-bar logic and is intended for visual confirmation only in the Strategy Tester.
It does not generate trades or performance metrics.

Inputs & Configuration

• Default settings are optimized for stability and safety
• Optional diagnostic visuals available
• Designed to behave consistently across symbols and timeframes

A detailed User Manual is included, covering:
• Inputs and parameters
• Panel interpretation
• Alert setup and troubleshooting
• Non-repaint guarantees and caveats
• What the indicator is — and is not

Disclaimer

This product is an indicator only and does not constitute trading advice.
Trading financial instruments involves risk.
Past market behavior does not guarantee future results.
No performance, profitability, or outcome is promised or implied.

Platform

• MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MT4 Version Note

An MT4 version is available as a separate product.

