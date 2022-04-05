SmartTrailManager

​🤖 Professional Trading Expert Advisor (EA) Description for MetaTrader 4
​🚀 Captivating Title: SmartStop & Trail Pro: Automated Risk Management and Profit Protection EA for MT4
​✍️ Full Product Description:
​Are you looking for a powerful tool to completely automate risk management and profit protection for your trades on MetaTrader 4?
​SmartStop & Trail Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed to take over trade management immediately after any position is opened (either manually or by another EA). It precisely and automatically executes three crucial risk and reward phases:
​1. Instant Stop Loss Activation
​Risk Under Control: As soon as a position is opened, the EA automatically sets the initial Stop Loss (SL) based on the user-defined pips or monetary value. No trade will ever be left unprotected.
​2. Automatic Break-Even & Profit Locking
​Capital Protection: Once the trade reaches the profit threshold (in pips or monetary value) that you configure, the Stop Loss (SL) is intelligently moved to the Break-Even point or slightly above. This ensures that even if the price reverses, you will either incur no loss or lock in a small gain.
​3. Dynamic Price Tracking with Trailing Stop
​Maximize Profits: Upon hitting a higher profitability benchmark, the Dynamic Trailing Stop function activates. The Stop Loss will actively follow the price at a fixed distance that you specify. This mechanism allows you to capture the maximum possible profit during strong trends while being protected from sudden market reversals.
​✨ Key Features of SmartStop & Trail Pro:
​100% Compatible with MetaTrader 4.
​Fully Automated Risk Management: Easy to install and run.
​Flexible Settings: Users can fully customize the initial SL distance, the Break-Even activation threshold, and the Trailing Stop distance.
​Fast and Zero-Lag Execution: Guarantees precise execution of risk management parameters in milliseconds.
​Suitable for Any Strategy: Functions as a powerful auxiliary tool for manual trading or in conjunction with other trading EAs.
​🎁 Why Choose SmartStop & Trail Pro?
​This tool is designed for traders who want to remove emotion from their trading and let a system manage their trades instead of feelings. With this EA, you can trade with greater peace of mind, knowing your risk is controlled and your profits are intelligently protected.
​Automated trade control means more freedom for the trader!
​⚙️ Key Input Parameters:
​Initial_StopLoss_Pips: (Initial Stop Loss distance in pips)
​BreakEven_Profit_Pips: (Profit required to move SL to Break-Even, in pips)
​TrailingStop_Pips: (Distance for the Stop Loss to trail the price, in pips)
