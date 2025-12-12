SmartTrailManager

​🤖 Professional Trading Expert Advisor (EA) Description for MetaTrader 4
​🚀 Captivating Title: SmartStop & Trail Pro: Automated Risk Management and Profit Protection EA for MT4
​✍️ Full Product Description:
​Are you looking for a powerful tool to completely automate risk management and profit protection for your trades on MetaTrader 4?
​SmartStop & Trail Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed to take over trade management immediately after any position is opened (either manually or by another EA). It precisely and automatically executes three crucial risk and reward phases:
​1. Instant Stop Loss Activation
​Risk Under Control: As soon as a position is opened, the EA automatically sets the initial Stop Loss (SL) based on the user-defined pips or monetary value. No trade will ever be left unprotected.
​2. Automatic Break-Even & Profit Locking
​Capital Protection: Once the trade reaches the profit threshold (in pips or monetary value) that you configure, the Stop Loss (SL) is intelligently moved to the Break-Even point or slightly above. This ensures that even if the price reverses, you will either incur no loss or lock in a small gain.
​3. Dynamic Price Tracking with Trailing Stop
​Maximize Profits: Upon hitting a higher profitability benchmark, the Dynamic Trailing Stop function activates. The Stop Loss will actively follow the price at a fixed distance that you specify. This mechanism allows you to capture the maximum possible profit during strong trends while being protected from sudden market reversals.
​✨ Key Features of SmartStop & Trail Pro:
​100% Compatible with MetaTrader 4.
​Fully Automated Risk Management: Easy to install and run.
​Flexible Settings: Users can fully customize the initial SL distance, the Break-Even activation threshold, and the Trailing Stop distance.
​Fast and Zero-Lag Execution: Guarantees precise execution of risk management parameters in milliseconds.
​Suitable for Any Strategy: Functions as a powerful auxiliary tool for manual trading or in conjunction with other trading EAs.
​🎁 Why Choose SmartStop & Trail Pro?
​This tool is designed for traders who want to remove emotion from their trading and let a system manage their trades instead of feelings. With this EA, you can trade with greater peace of mind, knowing your risk is controlled and your profits are intelligently protected.
​Automated trade control means more freedom for the trader!
​⚙️ Key Input Parameters:
​Initial_StopLoss_Pips: (Initial Stop Loss distance in pips)
​BreakEven_Profit_Pips: (Profit required to move SL to Break-Even, in pips)
​TrailingStop_Pips: (Distance for the Stop Loss to trail the price, in pips)
추천 제품
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
지표
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Horizontal Re Semi Auto Recovery Zone
Sirinya Pakkaman
유틸리티
Details of each condition Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting. Set Setting_Hedging =false;     Use_HLine =false;      Set Setting_TrailingStop =false; if not use. Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button. If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale Set Se
Voenix
Lorentzos Roussos
4.58 (12)
Experts
고조파 패턴 스캐너 및 상인. 일부 차트 패턴도 포함된 패턴: 패턴 패턴 가틀리 패턴 박쥐무늬 사이퍼 패턴 3드라이브 패턴 블랙 스완 패턴 화이트 스완 패턴 콰지모도 패턴 또는 오버 언더 패턴 Alt 박쥐 패턴 나비 패턴 깊은 게 패턴 게 패턴 상어 패턴 파이브오 패턴 헤드앤숄더 패턴 오름차순 삼각형 패턴 하나 둘 셋 패턴 그리고 8개의 커스텀 패턴 Voenix는 25개의 차트 및 피보나치 패턴을 지원하는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 쌍 고조파 패턴 스캐너입니다. 사용자 정의 블록 광학 알고리즘을 사용하여 재도장하지 않고 확인 단계에 의존하지 않고 가능한 패턴을 신속하게 발견할 수 있습니다(지그재그 계산과 달리 ). 선택한 패턴을 자동으로 거래하거나 알림을 보내거나 쉽게 액세스하고 평가할 수 있도록 테이블에 수집할 수 있습니다. 거래는 최대 3개의 이익 목표를 가질 수 있으며, 각 목표에서 마감된 주문 비율의 차이입니다. 간단한 단계 후행 기능도 사용할 수 있습니다. 각 패턴은 고
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
지표
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator (MT4) Automated Chart Patterns & Breakout Signals for MT4: Trade with Precision! The "Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator" is an advanced trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals based on dynamically forming, robust trend lines and popular chart patterns . This powerful forex indicator automates the complex process of identifying patterns like triangles, flags, ranges, ascending/descending tr
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex 지표 - 거래에 유용한 보조 도구입니다! - 지표는 자동으로 Fibo 수준과 로컬 추세선(빨간색)을 계산하여 차트에 배치합니다. - Fibonacci 수준은 가격이 반전될 수 있는 주요 영역을 나타냅니다. - 가장 중요한 수준은 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%입니다. - 역전 스캘핑이나 존 그리드 거래에 사용할 수 있습니다. - Auto FIBO Pro 지표를 사용하여 현재 시스템을 개선할 수 있는 기회도 많습니다. - Info Spread Swap Display가 있습니다. 현재 Spread와 Swap이 부착된 외환 쌍을 표시합니다. - 디스플레이에는 계정 잔액, 자본 및 마진도 표시됩니다. - 차트의 어느 모서리에서나 Info Spread Swap Display를 찾을 수 있습니다. 0 - 왼쪽 상단 모서리, 1 - 오른쪽 상단, 2 - 왼쪽 하단, 3 - 오른쪽 하단. 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과
YK Fibo Pivot Indicator
Peechanat Chatsermsak
지표
YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator: Trade Smarter with Fibonacci Pivot Points The YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool that combines the precision of Fibonacci retracements with the insights of Pivot Points. Whether you're a novice or seasoned trader, this indicator empowers you to spot profitable opportunities in the market with ease. Why Choose YK-Fibo Pivot? Pinpoint Support & Resistance: By calculating Fibonacci levels based on the previous day's high, low, and close prices, y
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
지표
VR Cub 은 고품질 진입점을 얻는 지표입니다. 이 지표는 수학적 계산을 용이하게 하고 포지션 진입점 검색을 단순화하기 위해 개발되었습니다. 지표가 작성된 거래 전략은 수년 동안 그 효율성을 입증해 왔습니다. 거래 전략의 단순성은 초보 거래자라도 성공적으로 거래할 수 있다는 큰 장점입니다. VR Cub은 포지션 개시 지점과 이익 실현 및 손절매 목표 수준을 계산하여 효율성과 사용 편의성을 크게 높입니다. 간단한 거래 규칙을 이해하려면 아래 전략을 사용한 거래 스크린샷을 살펴보세요. 설정, 세트 파일, 데모 버전, 지침, 문제 해결 등은 다음에서 얻을 수 있습니다. [블로그] 다음에서 리뷰를 읽거나 작성할 수 있습니다. [링크] 버전 [MetaTrader 5] 진입점 계산 규칙 포지션 개설 진입점을 계산하려면 VR Cub 도구를 마지막 최고점에서 마지막 최저점까지 늘려야 합니다. 첫 번째 지점이 두 번째 지점보다 빠른 경우, 거래자는 막대가 중간선 위에서 마감될 때까지 기다립니다
The Grid Inside
Luiz Godoy
5 (1)
Experts
The Grid Inside works on a counter trend mode, automatically opens a new order when it hits the price target due to the Fibonacci levels at 23.6 and 73.6. If the price goes the wrong way it opens another order with a calculated lot and position. All the positions are closed when it reaches the target profit defined on settings. As TGI does not use stop loss, I don't recommend you put on your account more than you can afford to lose, the higher the timeframe safer it gets. Once an order is trigge
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
지표
SMC Venom Model BPR 지표는 Smart Money(SMC) 개념 내에서 일하는 트레이더를 위한 전문 도구입니다. 가격 차트에서 두 가지 주요 패턴을 자동으로 식별합니다. FVG (공정 가치 갭)는 3개의 캔들의 조합으로, 첫 번째와 세 번째 캔들 사이에 갭이 있습니다. 이는 볼륨 지원이 없는 레벨 사이에 구역을 형성하여 종종 가격 수정으로 이어집니다. BPR (균형 가격 범위)은 두 개의 FVG 패턴의 조합으로, "브리지"를 형성합니다. 이는 가격이 낮은 볼륨 활동으로 움직일 때 브레이크아웃과 레벨로의 복귀 구역으로, 캔들 사이에 갭을 생성합니다. 이러한 패턴은 거래자가 차트에서 거래량과 가격 역학을 분석하여 주요 지지/저항 수준, 돌파 구역 및 진입 지점을 식별하는 데 도움이 되며, 여기서 대형 시장 참여자와 일반 참여자 간의 상호 작용이 발생합니다. 이 지표는 사각형과 화살표 형태로 패턴을 시각화하며 유연한 경고 설정도 지원합니다. 주요 특징: 패턴 표시 모드:
TD Sequential EA
George Njau Ngugi
Experts
Overview The TD Sequential EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed to capitalize on the TD Sequential indicator, developed by Tom DeMark. This EA identifies trading opportunities based on TD Sequential setups and executes trades with predefined risk management parameters. It offers a clean and customizable chart appearance and allows users to set their own lot sizes and other trading parameters. Key Features Automated Trading : Executes buy and sell orders based on TD Sequential
Happy Nation EA
Andrijana Radojevic
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO – LIMITED TIME OFFER% Price: $99 IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and detailed setup instructions. SETFILES  - DOWNLOAD HERE! HAPPY NATION EA is a next-generation automated system built for all AUD pairs, combining a smart, controlled grid structure with advanced market-adaptive filters. It delivers ultra-low drawdown (1–5%) , fast trade cycles (≈90% closed within 24h), and strict exposure control through pair-specific Max H
Moving Support Resistance Lines
Mohamed yehia Osman
지표
Crazy Dancing moving RES/SUP Levels Automatic redrawing of moving Supports and resistances levels  to indicate price breaking supports (signal SELL)  or breaking resistance levels (signal BUY) Very simple appearing indicator but very clever and smart too !!!! Main Inputs: # of bars for the support and resistances levels + the initial shift from start + moving average for filter signaling Smaller values for bars /shift inputs when using Higher Time frames (D1-H4) and the reverse higher values for
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
지표
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator 울프 웨이브(Wolf Waves) 발견하기 - 귀하의 궁극적인 거래 도구! 어떤 시간 프레임에서든 울프 웨이브를 쉽게 찾을 수 있는 강력한 도구를 찾고 계신가요? 더 이상 찾을 필요가 없습니다! 저희의 울프 웨이브 인디케이터는 이 작업을 쉽게 해내며, 여기서 왜 귀하에게 완벽한지 설명하겠습니다: 주요 기능: 자동 감지: 우리의 울프 웨이브 인디케이터는 복잡한 알고리즘을 사용하여 키 포인트를 자동으로 찾아 차트에 해당 선을 그립니다. 수동으로 패턴을 찾아 다니는 번거로움을 이제 더 이상 느낄 필요가 없습니다. 사용자 친화성: 이 인디케이터는 사용하기 간단하게 설계되어 있어 경험이 풍부한 트레이더든 울프 웨이브에 처음 접하는
Advanced Stochastic Scalper
Evgeny Belyaev
4.56 (16)
지표
Advanced Stochastic Scalper - is a professional indicator based on the popular Stochastic Oscillator. Advanced Stochastic Scalper is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard Stochastic Oscillator, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Advanced Stochastic Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely mann
Peaks and Troughs
Pavel Verveyko
지표
The indicator detects important peaks and troughs (extremes) on the chart. These points can be used to plot support/resistance levels and trend lines, as well as any other graphical analysis. These points can serve as reference points for setting trading orders. The indicator does not redraw . Settings: Size_History  - the size of the calculated history. Num_Candles_Right  - number of candles to the right of the peak or trough. Num_Candles_Left  - number of candles to the left of the peak or
Fiery Pinnacle FX
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Fiery Pinnacle USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 4 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $300
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
지표
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Reef Scalper
Charles Crete
Experts
Reef Scalper   is an aggressive scalping EA. It primarily uses the   Bollinger Bands and the Parabolic SAR indicator , which quickly detects small trend changes over short timeframes. The bot places pending orders to react swiftly when taking profits. Its recovery method relies on a grid system with an optional martingale , and it can open up to 15 recovery positions with a lot size multiplier . Using a tick counter , the bot is not sensitive to spread . It aims for quick profits , preferably se
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
지표
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Chart Pattern Trend Line Trader
Elmira Memish
유틸리티
Easily trade chart patterns and trendlines you draw on the chart. You can trade : Harmonic Patterns  By using Buy the Support / Sell the Resistance Breakout Patterns By using breakout lines You can trade :Triangles (Symmetrical, Ascending, and Descending),Flags,Double Top and Double Bottom,Head and Shoulders and Inverse Head and Shoulders,Rising and Falling Wedges,Bullish and Bearish Rectangles,Bearish and Bullish Pennants (Symmetrical, Ascending, and Descending),Trendline breakouts,Cup with
PZ 123 Pattern
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
지표
Unlock powerful breakout opportunities The 123 Pattern is one of the most popular, powerful and flexible chart patterns. The pattern is made up of three price points: a bottom, a peak or valley, and a Fibonacci retracement between 38.2% and 71.8%. A pattern is considered valid when the price breaks beyond the last peak or valley, moment at which the indicator plots an arrow, rises an alert, and the trade can be placed. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ]
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
지표
캔들의 종가를 예측하는 지표입니다. 지표는 주로 D1 차트에서 사용하기 위한 것이. 이 지표는 전통적인 외환 거래와 바이너리 옵션 거래 모두에 적합합니다. 지표는 독립형 거래 시스템으로 사용하거나 기존 거래 시스템에 추가로 사용할 수 있습니다. 이 표시기는 현재 양초를 분석하여 양초 본체 내부의 특정 강도 요인과 이전 양초의 매개변수를 계산합니다. 따라서 지표는 시장 움직임의 추가 방향과 현재 양초의 종가를 예측합니다. 이 방법 덕분에 지표는 단기 및 중장기 거래 모두에 적합합니다. 지표를 사용하면 시장 상황을 분석하는 동안 지표가 생성할 잠재적 신호의 수를 설정할 수 있습니다. 표시기 설정에는 이를 위한 특별한 매개변수가 있습니다. 또한 인디케이터는 새로운 신호에 대해 차트의 메시지 형태, 이메일 및 PUSH 알림 형태로 알릴 수 있습니다. 구매 후 저에게 꼭 써주세요! 나는 당신에게 지표와 거래에 대한 나의 추천을 줄 것입니다! 또한 보너스를 받으세요!
Gvs Undefeated Trend System
Harun Celik
지표
Gvs Undefeated Trend   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you ca
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
지표
KT Renko Patterns는 렌코 차트를 벽돌 하나하나 분석하여, 전 세계 다양한 금융 시장에서 트레이더들이 자주 사용하는 유명한 차트 패턴들을 찾아냅니다. 시간 기반 차트와 비교하면, 렌코 차트는 시각적으로 단순하고 깔끔하여 패턴 중심의 트레이딩이 훨씬 쉽게 가능합니다. KT Renko Patterns에는 다양한 렌코 패턴이 포함되어 있으며, 이 중 상당수는 Prashant Shah의 저서 『Profitable Trading with Renko Charts』에서 자세히 설명되어 있습니다. KT Renko Patterns 인디케이터를 기반으로 한 100% 자동화된 EA는 여기에서 이용할 수 있습니다 - KT Renko Patterns EA . 기능 소개 최대 8개의 명확한 렌코 패턴을 거래할 수 있어, 혼동 없이 신뢰도 높은 트레이딩이 가능합니다. 객관성을 제공하기 위해 각 패턴에는 손절선과 피보나치 목표가 함께 제공됩니다. KT Renko Patterns는 각 패턴의 정
GJ Options
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
GJ OPTIONS USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 5 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 account
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
Experts
스마트 펀드 HFT EA로 거래 잠재력을 해제하세요! VPS 없음 / 설정 파일 없음 / 플러그 앤 플레이 즐기기 / 아래 쉬운 설정 비디오 확인 한정된 시간 동안 프로모션 가격 제 거래의 비밀을 공유하게 되어 매우 기쁩니다 – 스마트 펀드 EA. 수백 가지 도전을 완벽한 성공률로 정복했으며, 이제 여러분의 거래 게임을 한 단계 업그레이드할 차례입니다! 이 EA는 HFT 사용을 허용하는 프롭 회사의 HFT 도전을 통과하기 위해 설계되었습니다. HFT 사용이 허용되지 않는 도전/펀드 계정/실제 계정에서는 사용하지 마세요. 스마트 펀드 HFT EA가 돋보이는 이유: 도전 마스터리: 거의 모든 HFT 도전에서 수백 번의 도전을 성공적으로 완료하여 100%의 성공률을 확보했습니다. 단순한 도구가 아니라 검증된 파워하우스입니다. 최고의 간편함: 복잡한 설정이나 VPS 설정에 빠져들 필요 없습니다. 로드하고, 로트 크기를 조정한 다음 실행 버튼을 누르기만 하면 됩니다 - 최고의 간편함입니다.
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
지표
MetaTrader 4용 Koala 공급 수요 지표 소개 (긍정적이든 부정적이든 귀하의 리뷰나 피드백을 공유하여 다른 트레이더가 귀하의 경험을 통해 이익을 얻을 수 있도록 해주세요.) : 코알라 공급 및 수요 지표에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 이 지표는 끊임없는 공급 및 수요 지역을 식별하기 위해 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 트레이더가 시장을 지역 영역으로 볼 수 있도록 도와주며 가격이 어떻게 강력한 지역을 존중하는지 확인할 수 있습니다. 또한 이 지표는 지역 내에서 형성된 가격 행동 신호를 보여줄 수도 있습니다.  코알라 트레이딩 솔루션 채널 에 가입하여 모든 코알라 제품에 대한 최신 소식을 확인하십시오. 가입 링크는 다음과 같습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/755700 !중요 : 이 제품에는 무료 전문가 고문 (EA)가 포함되어 있습니다. 구매 후
FREE
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
유틸리티
Local Trade Copier EA MT4 를 사용하여 매우 빠른 거래 복사 경험을 해보세요. 1분 안에 간편하게 설정할 수 있으며, 이 거래 복사기를 사용하면 Windows 컴퓨터 또는 Windows VPS에서 여러 개의 MetaTrader 터미널 간에 거래를 0.5초 미만의 초고속 복사 속도로 복사할 수 있습니다. 초보자든 전문가든 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 는 다양한 옵션을 제공하여 사용자의 특정 요구에 맞게 맞춤 설정할 수 있습니다. 이는 수익 잠재력을 높이려는 모든 사람을 위한 최고의 솔루션입니다. 지금 사용해보시고 이것이 왜 시장에서 가장 빠르고 쉬운 무역용 복사기인지 알아보세요! 팁: 여기 에서 데모 계정에서 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 데모 버전을 다운로드하여 사용해 볼 수 있습니다. 다운로드한 무료 데모 파일을 MT4 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL4 >> Experts 폴더에 붙여넣고 터미널
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
유틸리티
거래당 위험 계산, 라인을 사용한 손쉬운 신규 주문, 부분 청산 기능을 통한 주문 관리, 7가지 유형의 트레일링 스탑 및 기타 유용한 기능을 제공합니다. 추가 자료 및 지침 설치 지침 - 애플리케이션 지침 - 데모 계정용 애플리케이션 평가판 라인 기능       - 차트에 개시선, 손절매, 차익실현을 표시합니다. 이 기능을 사용하면 새로운 주문을 쉽게 하고 개봉 전에 추가 특성을 볼 수 있습니다. 위기 관리       -       위험 계산 기능은 설정된 위험과 손절매 주문의 크기를 고려하여 새 주문의 볼륨을 계산합니다. 이를 통해 손절매 크기를 설정하고 동시에 설정된 위험을 존중할 수 있습니다. 로트 계산 버튼 - 위험 계산을 활성화/비활성화합니다. 필요한 위험 값은 위험 필드에 0에서 100 사이의 백분율 또는 예금 통화로 설정됩니다. 설정 탭에서 위험 계산 옵션을 선택합니다. $ 통화, % 잔액, % 지분, % 자유 마진, % 사용자 정의, % AB 이전 일, % AB
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
유틸리티
Trade Manager EA에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 이 도구는 거래를 보다 직관적이고 정확하며 효율적으로 만들기 위해 설계된 궁극적인 리스크 관리 도구 입니다. 단순한 주문 실행 도구가 아닌, 원활한 거래 계획, 포지션 관리 및 리스크 제어를 위한 종합 솔루션입니다. 초보자부터 고급 트레이더, 빠른 실행이 필요한 스캘퍼에 이르기까지 Trade Manager EA는 외환, 지수, 상품, 암호화폐 등 다양한 시장에서 유연성을 제공합니다. Trade Manager EA를 사용하면 복잡한 계산은 이제 과거의 일이 됩니다. 시장을 분석하고 진입, 손절 및 익절 수준을 차트의 수평선으로 표시한 후 리스크를 설정하면, Trade Manager가 이상적인 포지션 크기를 즉시 계산하고 SL 및 TP 값을 실시간으로 표시합니다. 모든 거래가 간편하게 관리됩니다. 주요 기능: 포지션 크기 계산기 : 정의된 리스크에 따라 거래 크기를 즉시 결정합니다. 간단한 거래 계획 : 진입, 손절, 익절을 위한
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
유틸리티
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
유틸리티
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
유틸리티
복사기->편리하고 빠른 인터페이스 상호작용으로 사용자가 바로 사용 가능       ->>>> Windows 컴퓨터 또는 VPS Windows에서 사용하는 것이 좋습니다. 특징: 다양하고 개인화된 복사 거래 설정: 1. 다양한 신호 소스에 대해 다양한 로트 모드를 설정할 수 있습니다. 2. 다양한 신호 소스를 포워드 및 리버스 복사 거래에 대해 설정할 수 있습니다. 3. 신호는 주석으로 설정할 수 있습니다. 4. 계약 로트에 따라 로트를 교정할지 여부 다양하고 개인화된 복사 주문 설정 2: 1. 다양한 품종에 대해 다양한 로트 모드를 설정할 수 있습니다. 2. 정방향 및 역방향 복사 주문에 대해 다양한 품종을 설정할 수 있습니다. 3. 주석으로 신호를 설정할 수 있습니다. 4. 계약 로트에 따라 로트를 교정할지 여부 댓글 필터링, MAGIC 필터링, 시그널 로트 필터링, 로컬 제품 필터링 근무시간 설정 역동기화 SLAVE 닫힘 주문 바인딩 기능: 모든 주문은 설정된 신호 소스 주문
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
유틸리티
Trade Panel은 다기능 거래 보조원입니다. 이 애플리케이션에는 수동 거래를 위한 50개 이상의 거래 기능이 포함되어 있으며 대부분의 거래 작업을 자동화할 수 있습니다. 전략 테스터에서는 애플리케이션이 작동하지 않습니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모 버전 여기 . 전체 지침 여기 . 거래. 한 번의 클릭으로 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다: 자동 위험 계산을 통해 지정가 주문 및 포지션을 엽니다. 한 번의 클릭으로 여러 주문과 포지션을 열 수 있습니다. 주문 그리드를 엽니다. 그룹별 대기 주문 및 포지션을 마감합니다. 포지션 반전(매수 청산 후 매도 개시 또는 매도 청산 후 매수 개시). 포지션 고정(매수 포지션과 매도 포지션의 양을 동일하게 하는 추가 포지션 개설). 한 번의 클릭으로 모든 포지션을 부분 청산합니다. 모든 포지션의 이익실현과 손절매를 동일한 가격 수준으로 설정합니다. 모든 포지션에 대한 손절매를 해당 포지션의 손익 분기
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
유틸리티
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider 는 사용하기 쉽고 완전히 사용자 정의가 가능한 도구로, 텔레그램으로 신호를 보내어 계정을 신호 제공자로 변환할 수 있습니다. 메시지 형식은 완전히 사용자 정의가 가능합니다! 그러나 간단한 사용을 위해 미리 정의된 템플릿을 선택하고 메시지의 특정 부분을 활성화하거나 비활성화할 수도 있습니다. [ 데모 ]  [ 매뉴얼 ] [ MT5 버전 ] [ 디스코드 버전 ] [ 텔레그램 채널 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 설정 단계별 사용자 가이드 가 제공됩니다. 텔레그램 API에 대한 지식이 필요 없으며, 개발자가 필요한 모든 것을 제공합니다. 주요 기능 구독자에게 보낸 주문 세부 정보를 사용자 정의할 수 있는 기능 예를 들어 브론즈, 실버, 골드와 같은 계층 구독 모델을 만들 수 있습니다. 골드 구독은 모든 신호 등을 받게 됩니다. ID, 심볼 또는 코멘트별 주문 필터링 주문이 실행된 차트의 스크린샷을 포함 보낸
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
유틸리티
MetaTrader 4용 트레이드 복사기.       모든 계정의 외환 거래, 포지션, 주문을 복사합니다. 그것은 최고의 무역 복사기 중 하나입니다       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       위해       카피롯 MT4       버전(또는       MT4 -  MT5   MT5 - MT5       위해       카피롯 MT5       버전). MT5 버전 전체 설명   +DEMO +PDF 구입 방법 설치하는 방법     로그 파일을 얻는 방법     테스트 및 최적화 방법     Expforex의 모든 제품 복사기   버전         MetaTrader 5   터미널 (   МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5   ) -   Copylot Client MT5 고유한 복사 알고리즘은 마스터 계정에서 고객 계정으로 모든 거래를 정확하게 복사합니다. 이 제품은 또한 높은 작동 속도에서 높은 오류 처리로 유명합니다. 강력한 기능 세트. 프로그램은 여러 터
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
유틸리티
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (복사 고양이 MT4) 는 단순한 로컬 트레이드 카피어가 아니라, 오늘날의 거래 환경을 위해 설계된 완전한 리스크 관리 및 실행 프레임워크입니다. Prop Firm 챌린지부터 개인 계좌 관리까지, 강력한 실행력, 자본 보호, 유연한 설정, 고급 거래 처리 기능을 통해 모든 상황에 적응합니다. 이 카피어는 Master(송신자) 와 Slave(수신자) 모드 모두에서 작동하며, 실시간으로 시장가/지정가 주문, 거래 수정, 부분 청산, Close By 작업을 동기화합니다. 데모 및 실계좌 모두 호환되며, 거래용 비밀번호 또는 투자자 비밀번호로도 사용할 수 있습니다. Persistent Trade Memory 기술을 통해 EA, 터미널, VPS가 재시작되더라도 거래가 복원됩니다. 여러 Master와 Slave를 동시에 관리할 수 있으며, 브로커 간 차이는 접두사/접미사 자동 감지 또는 심볼 매핑으로 처리됩니다. 매뉴얼/설정: Copy C
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
유틸리티
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
유틸리티
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
유틸리티
Risk/Reward Tool은 MetaTrader 4에서 거래를 계획, 시각화 및 실행하는 방식을 혁신하도록 설계된 전문가급 Expert Advisor입니다. 정밀한 리스크 관리를 중시하는 재량 트레이더이든, 거래 설정을 시각적으로 테스트해야 하는 전략 개발자이든, 이 도구는 우아하고 직관적인 인터페이스에서 필요한 모든 것을 제공합니다. 기본적인 포지션 계산기와 달리, Risk/Reward Tool은 시각적 거래 계획을 즉각적인 실행 기능, 실시간 손익 모니터링 및 포괄적인 거래 관리 기능과 결합합니다. 이 도구는 MT4 전략 테스터와 완전히 호환되어 실제 자본을 위험에 빠뜨리지 않고 거래 전략을 연습하고 접근 방식을 개선할 수 있습니다. 도구의 전체 매뉴얼은 여기에서 확인할 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766244 MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158601 주요 기능
Draw Agent
Omar Alkassar
유틸리티
Draw Agent는 모든 차트 분석, 낙서, 메모 등을 만들고 관리할 수 있는 아름답고 혁신적인 방법으로 설계되었습니다. 이 도구는 차트 공간을 칠판으로 취급하고 손으로 그리는 자유 그리기 방법을 제공합니다. 이 자유형 그리기 도구를 사용하면 차트에서 이벤트를 표시하거나 강조 표시하기 위해 MT4/MT5 차트에 그릴 수 있습니다. Elliott 파동을 손으로 작성하거나, 차트에 선을 긋거나, 차트에 아이디어를 설명하려는 경우   유용한 도구입니다. 클라이언트를 위한 라이브 웨비나를 실행하거나 사람들에게 스크린샷 또는 차트 파일을 배포하는 경우 특히 유용합니다. 또한. Draw Agent 설치 및 입력 가이드 EA 추가 URL(   http://autofxhub.com   ) MT4/MT5 터미널(스크린샷 참조)   에 대한 알림을 받으려면   . MT4 버전   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14929 MT5 버전   https://www.
TPSpro Trade PRO
Roman Podpora
4.67 (6)
유틸리티
주어진 손절매 수준에 따라 포지션 규모 또는 위험을 즉시 계산할 수 있는 도구는 전문 트레이더와 초보 트레이더 모두에게 필수적입니다. TRADE PRO 거래 유틸리티는 빠르고 정확한 계산을 제공하여 시간적 제약이 있고 변동성이 큰 시장 상황에서 의사 결정을 내리는 데 도움을 줍니다. MT5 버전        /   추가 설치 자재 주요 기능: 독창적이고, 간결하며, 효과적입니다. 메인 거래 패널을 여는 독특하고 편리한 방법: 차트 오른쪽에 마우스 커서를 올려놓고 원하는 방향을 클릭하여 선물 주문을 하세요. 시장가 주문을 빠르게 설정할 수 있습니다. TRADE PRO를 사용하여 잔액 또는 자본 대비 백분율로 위험 수준을 설정하거나 특정 위험 금액을 지정할 수 있습니다. 차트에서 손절매 수준을 시각적으로 정의하면 도구가 각 통화 쌍에 대한 최적의 포지션 크기를 자동으로 계산합니다. 또한 지정된 위험-보상 비율을 기반으로 목표 수익(익절)을 자동으로 설정할 수 있습니다. 총 위험을 분
Fast Trade MT4
Alexey Valeev
4.8 (5)
유틸리티
This trading panel has been developed for fast and comfortable operation of the financial markets. It is equipped with the necessary functions for manual and semi-automated trading. Due to the presence of the order trailing feature, trailing stop and automatic closure by equity, profit, time. You can use it to automate your trading system. All you have to do is open a position and set the parameters for maintenance, everything else will be handled by the EA. If you want to limit your losses, set
DFGX Dashboard
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (2)
유틸리티
Take your trading to the next level with DFGX - our second generation Dynamic Fibonacci Grid. This new, powerful and easy to use application is specially designed and optimized for contrarian intraday trading, scalping and news trading on the Forex market. This system is the ideal solution for active professional traders and scalpers who are looking for innovative ways to optimize their strategy. The system also provides excellent opportunity for new traders who want to learn to trade in a syste
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
유틸리티
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Multi Copy
Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
유틸리티
복사기->편리하고 빠른 인터페이스 상호작용으로 사용자가 바로 사용 가능       ->>>> Windows 컴퓨터 또는 VPS Windows에서 사용하는 것이 좋습니다. 기본 기능: 복사 거래의 일반적인 상호작용 속도는 0.5초 미만입니다. 신호 소스를 자동으로 감지하고 신호 소스 계정 목록을 표시합니다. 심볼 자동 매칭, 다양한 플랫폼에서 일반적으로 사용되는 거래 심볼의 95%(다른 접미사와 같은 특수한 경우)가 자동으로 매칭되며, 기본적으로 수동 설정이 필요하지 않으며 심볼 매핑 테이블을 두 번 클릭하여 해당 심볼을 변경할 수 있습니다. (매핑 테이블에는 빠른 심볼 검색 기능이 있습니다) 4가지 lot 계산 모드(1. 승수 2. 고정 lot 3. 적응형 위험 4. 신호   적응형 위험   ) 특수 로트 모드: 로트 크기는 손절매 자본 위험에 따라 계산될 수 있습니다.(손절매가 너무 작을 수 있고 계산된 로트 크기가 너무 클 수 있으므로 주의해서 사용하세요) 다중 플랫폼, 다중 신
News Dashboard MT4
Taras Slobodyanik
4.5 (8)
유틸리티
This dashboard displaying current news from ForexFactory.com (calendar FFC) and from the Investing.com website . You can sort news by impact and by country, and display them on the chart with one click. By holding down the 'Ctrl' key, you can select several different 'currencies' or 'impacts' to sort. Also, this utility shows not only the forecast, but also the actual values ​​after they appear on the site. You can set a separate notification for each news. You can read the news using your EA
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
유틸리티
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
유틸리티
평균화 도우미 - 이러한 종류의 거래 도우미 도구는 두 가지 기술을 사용하여 이전에는 수익성이 없었던 포지션의 평균을 맞추는 데 도움이 됩니다. 표준 평균화 추세에 따라 포지션을 이후 오픈하여 헤지 이 유틸리티는 매수 및 매도 포지션 모두 여러 방향의 여러 미결제 포지션을 한 번에 정리할 수 있습니다   . 예를 들어, 하나는 매도 포지션이고 다른 하나는 매수 포지션인데, 두 포지션 모두 수익이 없거나, 하나는 수익이 없고 하나는 수익이지만 수익이 충분하지 않은 경우, 두 포지션의 평균을 계산하여 더 높은 수익률로 거래를 마감하려는 경우, 이 유틸리티는 평균화 도우미(Averaging Helper)를 사용하는 데 도움이 될 것입니다. 평균화 도우미 유틸리티를 사용하면 다음 포지션의 크기, 주문 가격, 포지션을 평균화하고 지정한 이익 실현 크기에 맞춰 포지션을 마감하는 방향을 자동으로 계산할 수 있습니다. 이 유틸리티는 매수 및 매도 버튼을 사용하여 포지션을 오픈할 수 있도록 지원합니
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
유틸리티
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
유틸리티
Basket EA MT4 는 강력한 수익 실현 도구이자 종합적인 계좌 보호 시스템을 하나의 간편하고 사용하기 쉬운 솔루션으로 결합한 제품입니다. 이 EA의 핵심 목적은 계좌 내 모든 개별 포지션을 묶음(Basket) 단위로 관리하여, 계좌 전체의 손익을 완전히 통제할 수 있도록 하는 것입니다. Take Profit, Stop Loss, Break Even(손익분기점), Trailing Stop과 같은 묶음(purpose) 수준의 기능을 제공하며, 이를 계좌 잔고의 퍼센트, 고정 통화 금액 또는 해당 거래들의 평균 포인트로 설정할 수 있습니다. 이러한 유연성은 트레이더가 자신만의 리스크 및 수익 전략을 맞춤 설정할 수 있도록 해줍니다. 또한 Basket EA MT4 는 Magic Number, 심볼, 또는 댓글 등을 기반으로 특정 거래를 관리 대상에서 제외하거나 포함시키는 지능형 거래 필터링을 지원합니다. 이를 통해 원하는 거래만 EA의 관리 대상이 되도록 보장할 수 있습니다. 추가
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
유틸리티
한 번의 클릭으로 거래할 수 있는 거래 패널.   위치 및 주문 작업!   차트 또는 키보드에서 거래. 거래 패널을 사용하면 차트에서 클릭 한 번으로 거래하고 표준 MetaTrader 컨트롤보다 30배 빠르게 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다. 거래자의 삶을 더 쉽게 만들고 거래자가 훨씬 빠르고 편리하게 거래 활동을 수행할 수 있도록 도와주는 매개변수 및 기능의 자동 계산. 차트의 무역 거래에 대한 그래픽 팁 및 전체 정보. MT5 버전 전체 설명   +DEMO +PDF 구입 방법 설치하는 방법     로그 파일을 얻는 방법     테스트 및 최적화 방법     Expforex의 모든 제품 열기 및 닫기, 반전 및 잠금, 부분 닫기/오토로트. 가상/실제 손절매/이익 실현/후행 정지/손익분기점, 주문 그리드 .... MetaТrader 4   의 주요 요청 거래 제어판   : 구매, 판매, 구매 중지, 구매 제한, 판매 중지, 판매 제한, 닫기, 삭제, 수정, 후행 중지, 손절매,
Auto Martingale Trade Manager
DADALI ARWALY
5 (1)
유틸리티
DESCRIPTION: The EA is a trade manager for managing manual or other trades by EA. It can place Stoploss, Takeprofit, Trailing, and Martingale/Average all open positions. Make sure to just place 1 type of open orders for each symbols   (Examples: 1 Buy or 1 Sell). The EA will not open the initial trades, but can be backtested to see how it works. FEATURES: Multicurrency or Single Pair Mode. Placing Stoploss / Takeprofit. Auto Martingale / Average Positions. Trailing for All Open Positions (Singl
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
유틸리티
Custom Alerts AIO: 다중 시장을 동시에 모니터링 – 설정 없이 즉시 사용 가능 개요 Custom Alerts AIO 는 복잡한 설정 없이 즉시 사용할 수 있는 통합 시장 모니터링 도구입니다. FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power 등 필요한 모든 지표가 내장되어 있어 별도의 설치나 구성 없이 알림 기능을 바로 사용할 수 있습니다. 차트 그래픽 없이 작동하며, Forex, 금속, 지수, 암호화폐 등 주요 자산군을 모두 지원합니다. 주식(Symbols)은 별도로 입력하여 추가할 수 있으나, MetaTrader에서는 일반적으로 제한적으로만 사용됩니다. 1. 왜 Custom Alerts AIO를 선택해야 하나요? 추가 라이선스가 필요 없습니다 • 모든 Stein Investments 지표가 내장되어 있어 별도 구매가 필요 없습니다. • 즉시 알림 기능을 시작할 수 있어 빠르고 간편합니다. 모든 시장을 하나의 도구로
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
유틸리티
일별 및 주별 마감 거래 내역, 현재 진행 중인 거래, 외환 노출을 한 차트에서 즉시 확인하세요! 히트맵을 사용하여 수익성 있는 거래와 거래 포트폴리오 내에서 현재 하락이 있는 위치를 파악하세요. 빠른 마감 버튼 빠른 마감 버튼을 사용하여 단일 심볼에 대한 모든 거래를 마감하거나, 개별 거래를 전체적으로 마감하거나, 버튼을 클릭하여 일부 수익 또는 손실을 실현하세요. 더 이상 목록에서 거래를 찾아 거래의 일부를 마감하는 방법을 알아낼 필요가 없습니다. 대시보드는 외환 쌍을 거래하는 동안 각 통화 심볼에 대한 현재 노출도 표시하므로 주요 뉴스 이벤트에 앞서 과도하게 노출될 수 있는 영역을 파악하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 버튼을 사용하여 뉴스가 나오기 전에 노출을 즉시 빠르게 줄이거나, 이미 뉴스가 발생하여 수익을 창출한 경우 클릭 한 번으로 빠르게 수익을 확보할 수 있습니다! 진행 중인 거래 히트맵 거래 히트맵은 달러 비용 평균화를 사용하여 거래의 확장 및 축소를 수행하는 포지션 거
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
유틸리티
거래하고자 하는 주요 영역을 파악한 후 자동으로 거래 지원 및 저항 또는 공급 및 수요 구역을 설정합니다. 이 EA를 사용하면 한 번의 클릭으로 매수 및 매도 구역을 그린 다음 가격이 바뀔 것으로 예상되는 정확한 위치에 배치할 수 있습니다. 그런 다음 EA는 해당 구역을 모니터링하고 구역에 대해 지정한 가격 액션에 따라 자동으로 거래를 수행합니다. 초기 거래가 수행되면 EA는 대상 구역이 되는 반대 구역에서 이익을 얻습니다. 그런 다음 거래를 종료하고 진입할 새 구역을 그리거나 이익을 얻고 즉시 반대 방향으로 거래를 역전하여 "항상 시장" 스타일 전략을 만드는 두 가지 선택이 있습니다. 입력 및 전략이 포함된 전체 매뉴얼은 여기에 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 이 EA는 시장에서 고정 또는 하드 스톱 로스를 사용하지 않는 포지션 트레이더 또는 달러 비용 평균 거래 전략을 위해 설계되었습니다. 대신, 다음에 가능한 지지 또는
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
유틸리티
거래 관리자는 위험을 자동으로 계산하는 동시에 거래를 빠르게 시작하고 종료하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 과잉 거래, 복수 거래 및 감정 거래를 방지하는 데 도움이 되는 기능이 포함되어 있습니다. 거래를 자동으로 관리할 수 있으며 계정 성과 지표를 그래프로 시각화할 수 있습니다. 이러한 기능은 이 패널을 모든 수동 거래자에게 이상적으로 만들고 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼을 향상시키는 데 도움이 됩니다. 다중 언어 지원. MT5 버전  |  사용자 가이드 + 데모 트레이드 매니저는 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다. 데모를 보려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하세요. 위기 관리 % 또는 $를 기준으로 위험 자동 조정 고정 로트 크기 또는 거래량과 핍을 기반으로 한 자동 로트 크기 계산을 사용하는 옵션 RR, Pips 또는 Price를 사용한 손익분기점 손실 설정 추적 중지 손실 설정 목표 달성 시 모든 거래를 자동으로 마감하는 최대 일일 손실률(%)입니다. 과도한 손실로부터 계정을 보호하고 과도한
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변