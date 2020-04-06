DCA Multiplier GRID

DCA Grid Trading Strategy - Professional Multi-Level System

Overview

An advanced Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) grid trading Expert Advisor that automatically manages multiple order levels with intelligent position sizing and dynamic take profit optimization.

Key Features

Smart Grid System

  • Automated grid trading with configurable spacing (default 300 pips)
  • Up to 21 DCA levels for maximum market coverage
  • Pending limit orders placement at 100 pips distance

Dynamic Lot Management

  • Initial lot size: 0.1 (customizable)
  • Progressive multiplier: 1.45x per level
  • Account scaling support for risk management
  • Automatic position sizing based on account balance

Intelligent Take Profit

  • Adaptive TP system: 500 pips for small orders
  • Reduced TP: 300 pips for larger positions (from level 12+)
  • Optimized profit-taking for different market conditions

Trading Controls

  • Time-based trading: Set start/end hours (0-24)
  • Magic number identification for multi-strategy accounts
  • Customizable identifier prefix for order tracking

Parameters

  • Trading Hours: Control when EA trades
  • Initial Lot: Starting position size
  • DCA Multiplier: 1.45x progressive scaling
  • Grid Distance: 300 pips between levels
  • Max Levels: Up to 21 DCA positions
  • Take Profit: 500/300 pips (adaptive)

Ideal For

  • Ranging and trending markets
  • Long-term position building
  • Automated portfolio management
  • Hands-free trading approach

Risk Management

Built-in account scaling and progressive lot sizing ensure controlled risk exposure across all DCA levels.

Professional-grade DCA system for serious traders seeking automated grid trading with intelligent money management.


