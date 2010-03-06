BB and EMA 50
- インディケータ
- Sahid Akbar
- バージョン: 1.2
- アップデート済み: 28 12月 2025
This indicator merges BollingerBands and EMA50 to clarify trend strength, momentum shifts, volatility expansion, and directional bias, offering structured insights for breakout detection, pullback validation, and dynamic trend continuation across varied market conditions while improving precision in identifying reliable trade setups. It also includes an interactive hide-and-show line control using integrated buttons for flexible visual analysis.