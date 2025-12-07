BB and EMA 50

This indicator merges BollingerBands and EMA50 to clarify trend strength, momentum shifts, volatility expansion, and directional bias, offering structured insights for breakout detection, pullback validation, and dynamic trend continuation across varied market conditions while improving precision in identifying reliable trade setups. It also includes an interactive hide-and-show line control using integrated buttons for flexible visual analysis.


Smart SL and TP Modifier Pro
Sahid Akbar
Utilitaires
Description Smart SL/TP Modifier Pro is a professional utility designed to help traders easily manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels directly from their MetaTrader 5 chart. It provides interactive on-chart control lines and intuitive buttons for quick modification of all active orders with just one click. This tool is especially useful for traders who manage multiple positions manually but want to ensure consistent and fast SL/TP adjustment. Main Features Modify all open trades
FREE
BBMA and EMA 50
Sahid Akbar
Indicateurs
Description The BBMA + EMA50 Structure is a basic BBMA trading framework indicator combined with EMA 50 and First Momentum detection . It helps traders to quickly identify market structure, momentum shifts, and potential entry points with clear visual signals. Key Features: BBMA Structure : Displays the essential Bollinger Bands + Moving Average framework. EMA 50 Filter : Helps confirm trend direction and structure bias. First Momentum Detector : Automatically detects the first momentum breako
FREE
Trading Intraday EA
Sahid Akbar
Experts
TRADING INTRADAY EA- Forex Robot MT4. You may have tried several different EAs, but not all lived up to your expectations. We'd like to invite you to check out our system, to see how the EA works. The TRADING INTRADAY EA is one of the best forex robots you will find on the market. After completing your purchase, please contact us so we can send you a detailed description of TRADING INTRADAY EA available in the MetaTrader 4 version for MT5 we will release soon. This is a strategy based on explo
BBMA Structure Guide
Sahid Akbar
Indicateurs
Titre : Guide de Structure BBMA - Guide de Structure BBMA Description : Le Guide de Structure BBMA est un indicateur MQL4 spécialisé conçu pour aider les traders à comprendre plus facilement et efficacement l'évolution de la structure BBMA. BBMA, ou "Bollinger Bands Moving Average", est connu pour son slogan "Un Pas en Avant", soulignant l'importance de comprendre en profondeur la structure du marché. Avec le Guide de Structure BBMA, vous pouvez rapidement identifier les motifs de base de la
BBMA Dashboard Guide
Sahid Akbar
Indicateurs
Product Description: BBMA Dashboard Guide BBMA Dashboard Guide is a BBMA-based indicator designed to help traders monitor market structure across all timeframes – from MN1 down to M1 – in one clean and interactive dashboard. With this tool, you no longer need to switch between multiple charts. All key information is displayed in a single, easy-to-read dashboard . Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Structure Instantly view BBMA analysis from monthly to 1-minute charts, allowing you to track l
