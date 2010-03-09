PURELY QUANT — A Modern Quantitative Trading System for Consistent Market Execution

PURELY QUANT is an advanced algorithmic trading system engineered with a clean mathematical framework, structural price analysis, and dynamic equity-cycle management.

It is designed for traders who prefer a systematic, disciplined, and quant-oriented approach without relying on martingale, arbitrage, curve-fitting techniques, or unrealistic risk models.

The system applies a multi-layer logical architecture combining MA structural flips, controlled exposure balancing, deviation-based filtering, and equity-target extraction. This creates a stable and repeatable operational model suitable for a wide range of market conditions.

PURELY QUANT focuses on clarity, robustness, and execution precision, making it suitable for both developing and advanced quantitative traders.

Core Strengths of PURELY QUANT

1. Structural Trend and Momentum Engine

The EA identifies directional bias through:

Dynamic MA-based structural flips

Candle deviation relative to MA

Internal trend alignment filters

This results in clean directional entries and fewer noise-driven trades.

2. Intelligent Equity-Cycle Profit System

Instead of relying on fixed take-profit levels, PURELY QUANT:

Tracks baseline equity

Detects when equity reaches the configured target

Automatically secures profit and resets the cycle

This creates a controlled and repeatable equity behavior pattern.

3. Controlled Stacking with Exposure Balancing

Position stacking is strictly regulated to prevent uncontrolled accumulation:

Real-time BUY–SELL exposure monitoring

Imbalance range limitation

Future exposure projection before opening new trades

This allows high-quality stacking without the risks associated with grid escalation.

4. Multi-Layer Signal Validation

Each entry signal must pass through multiple validation filters:

Deviation threshold

Minimum bar spacing

Anti-duplicate signal guard

Structural confirmation

Momentum slope assessment

This ensures that only high-probability signals are executed.

5. Professional Money-Management Options

Fixed lot mode

AutoLot mode based on equity and risk percentage

Volume normalization aligned with broker contract specifications

Optimized for volatile symbols

6. Highly Efficient and Lightweight

The algorithm is designed for:

Fast backtesting

Low CPU and RAM usage

Stable operation on VPS

Smooth execution during high-volatility periods



7. Full Parameter Customization

All parameters in PURELY QUANT can be adjusted freely based on user preference.

Users retain full control over risk levels, entry logic, exit behavior, stacking limits, equity cycles, filters, and timing.

The EA is fully customizable to suit various trading styles, risk appetites, and market environments.

Timeframe: H1

Best Symbols: XAUUSD, US30, GER40, GBPUSD, and other volatile majors

Account Type: Any (Hedging and Netting supported)

Minimum Deposit: From $200 (depending on lot size and risk)

Input Parameter Overview

Money Management

LotSize

UseAutoLot

RiskPercent

Trend Module

MAPeriod

MA_Timeframe

MA_Method

Entry System

EntryMode (four logic types)

MaxBuy / MaxSell

AllowOverLimit

Exit System

ExitMode (structural, momentum, or tick-based)

MinProfitClose

Risk Filtering

ForceBalance

PreventConsecutiveSignals

MinBarsBetweenSignals

MA_Deviation_Threshold

Equity Management

EquityTargetProfit

Recommended Use

All parameters are modular, flexible, and designed with institutional-grade engineering principles.

Suitable Users

PURELY QUANT is ideal for traders who prefer:

Quantitative, rule-based execution

Cycle-driven profit extraction

Non-martingale, non-grid strategy architecture

Clean logic adaptable to multiple assets

Automation without unnecessary complexity

If you value structure, precision, and disciplined execution, PURELY QUANT aligns naturally with your trading philosophy.

Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits and does not eliminate trading risk. Test thoroughly in a demo environment before using it on a live account. Performance may vary depending on market behavior, broker environment, and user configuration.