ETH High Ratio

Important note: Before running the EA, you must load the corresponding set file available in the Comments or Discussion section on MQL5. Without this configuration file, ETH High Ratio M30 will not operate optimally and may generate losses due to parameter desynchronization.

ETH High Ratio M30 – Exness PRO Account (2025 Edition)

Minimum capital: 200 USD
Timeframe: M30
Symbol: ETHUSD
Broker: Exness (PRO Account)

ETH High Ratio M30 is an Expert Advisor designed to exploit the medium-term volatility of Ethereum (ETHUSD) on Exness PRO accounts. The 2025 version focuses on adaptive cycles and strong Sharpe ratio optimization to achieve consistent growth with low drawdown and high statistical stability.

The system operates using advanced volatility filters, proportional trade scaling, and dynamic exit levels. It is engineered to maintain profitability across different market regimes by focusing on precision entries and efficient risk-to-reward distribution.

Backtest results 2025:
Initial deposit: 200 USD
Total net profit: 29,949.09 USD
Gross profit: 52,060.77 USD
Gross loss: 22,111.68 USD
Profit factor: 2.35
Recovery factor: 5.96
Sharpe ratio: 16.74
Expected payoff: 137.38 USD
AHPR (average hourly profit rate): 2.84%
GHPR (geometric profit rate): 2.33%
Maximum drawdown (balance): 22.92%
Relative drawdown (equity): 32.49%
Total trades: 218
Winning rate: 73% (combined long and short positions)

Operational characteristics:
Fully automated system for M30 timeframe
Adapts dynamically to ETH price structure and volatility
Highest trade activity between 14:00 and 21:00 (London–NY overlap)
Best weekday performance: Fridays and Sundays
Most profitable months: August to October
Average profit per trade: 882.39 USD
Maximum profit trade: 5,426.23 USD
Stable equity growth with controlled drawdown recovery

Main advantages:
Optimized for strong profitability with moderate risk
Tested with 100% tick modeling quality
Includes multi-layer risk protection: stop loss control, trailing logic, and volatility guard
Ideal for traders seeking consistency and scalability in crypto markets

Support:
We provide full assistance for configuration, optimization, and EA setup.
We also help you implement customized strategies and professional trading systems.


