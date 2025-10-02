Custom FVG Multi TF and Market Structure

FVG Concept and Market Structure (MS) Indicator – Comprehensive Analysis with Interactive Control

This is not just an indicator. It is a useful tool for market analysis.

This indicator combines several analytical functions, making it one of the more complete solutions in its field.

This tool represents a comprehensive solution for analyzing market behavior with the goal of forecasting the direction of price movement.

The indicator is designed to assist the trader and not distract them with unnecessary information. It integrates the search for key areas of inefficiency (Fair Value Gaps, FVG) and the analysis of trend dynamics (Market Structure).

💡 Core Idea: Where is Price Heading?

My indicator was created to alleviate the routine work of market analysis for the trader. It is based on the principle that price is drawn to two primary areas:

  • Swing Zones, where liquidity (traders' stop-losses) is located.

  • Fair Value Gap (FVG) Zones, which act like a magnet for price and simultaneously serve as powerful support and resistance levels.

🛠️ Core Indicator Functions

1. Fair Value Gap (FVG) and Swing Detection

Multi-Timeframe (MTF) FVG Analysis

  • Automatic Search: The indicator finds and displays Bullish and Bearish Fair Value Gaps (FVG) not only on the current chart but also on higher timeframes (H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1).

  • Interactive Control: You do not need to constantly open the indicator settings menu. Interactive buttons are located directly on the chart for quickly toggling the display of FVG from each higher timeframe.

  • Swing Points: Displays key local highs and lows (Swing High/Low) – zones of liquidity accumulation.

  • Customization: The user can limit the number of displayed FVG and Swing Points.

2. Market Structure (MS) Analysis

The indicator tracks changes in the trend and breaches of key levels using two types of structure:

  • Internal Structure (Internal MS): Tracks faster and short-term trend changes using a shorter period for swing calculation.

  • External Structure (External MS): Tracks more significant and long-term changes using a wider period.

Visualization of Break Events

Upon the breach of an important level, the indicator automatically draws a line and places a label:

  • BoS (Break of Structure): Confirmation of the continuation of the current trend.

  • CHoCH (Change of Character): Signal of a potential shift in the trend direction.

Conclusion:

Thus, this indicator provides the trader with an effective visual tool for the simultaneous analysis of key support/resistance zones (FVG), zones of potential price attraction, and for determining the current direction and state of the trend (MS), making complex Smart Money analysis more accessible and simple to understand.


