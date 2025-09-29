MT4 to Telegram info

This utility is simple to use and supports a wide variety of settings:

Pick your desired Telegram group and enter the bot token and the chat id

Get notified when orders are placed, modified, executed, closed… or any combination of states

Connect your broker account with Telegram and stop missing important notifications.

Would you like to receive Telegram notifications?

Are you looking for a simple way to share trade signals with your followers?

Do you need to start documenting your trades with an automated trading diary?


New position opened

Symbol: XAUUSDrfd

Type: Buy

Open price: 3749.80000

Comment: 01



Position Buy closed

Symbol: XAUUSDrfd

Open price: 3749.80000

Close price: 3751.01000

Points: +121.0

Profit: +302.70 USD



おすすめのプロダクト
Averager NEW
Oleg Popov
4 (7)
エキスパート
Expert Advisor Features trailing profit in the deposit currency (Trailing Stop Money) closing by a profit or loss in the deposit currency opening orders at a specified time managing positions opened manually or by another Expert Advisor calculating initial lot based on the current balance limiting the maximum lot volume choosing trading type several types and methods of averaging visually displays the current breakeven price, draws horizontal lines "Line break even BUY"-blue, "Line break even S
FREE
Full Closer
Dmitrii Korchagin
ユーティリティ
このスクリプトは、多数の注文を扱う人にとって非常に便利です。 口座に利益があり、口座のすべての注文を一度に閉じる必要があります。 これは完全なCloserスクリプトのためのものです。 スクリプトパラメータ: Close type ーズする注文のタイプを指定します。 買い注文のみを閉じたい場合。 すべての注文を閉じる場合は、パラメータをすべてのタイプの位置のままにします MagicNumber -アカウントで複数の注文が実行されているが、特定の顧問の注文を閉じる必要がある場合は、このパラメータにこの顧問の一意の番号を指定し、スク 新しいロボットの更新とリリースを逃さないように友人として私を追加-> Dmitrii Korchagin 市場で私の他の製品を参照してください-> 私の製品 私のロボットはすぐにリリースされますが、その間に、それがどのように取引されるかを見てください-> Hewer Signal
FREE
SR Breakout EA MT4
Timo Roth
エキスパート
SR Breakout EA MT4 Launch Promo: Depending on the demand, the EA may become a paid product in the future. Presets:  Click Here Key Features: Easy Installation : Ready to go in just a few steps - simply drag the EA onto any chart and load the settings. Safe Risk Management: No martingale, grid, or other high-risk money management techniques. Risk management, stop loss, and take profit levels can be adjusted in the settings. Customizable Parameters: Flexible configuration for individual trading pr
FREE
Swiss rebound EA
Lorenz Hammer
エキスパート
Der rebound EA handelt vollautomatisch  Du bekommst hier einen tollen EA mit extra Zubehör, Kostenlos ! Er verwendet keine gefährlichen Strategien wie Martingale oder Gritter usw. Bei diesem EA kannst du vieles nach deinen Wünschen, oder nach meinem Set einstellen. Zusätzlich hat er einen News Filter, er pausiert die trades während der eingestellten Zeit. Zusätzlich erhöht er auf Wunsch die lots Grösse automatisch. Der Backtest und die trades wurden mit Fusion Markets gemacht Hebel 1:500 Zer
FREE
Trade Volume Copy MT4
Yuriy Bykov
3.67 (3)
ユーティリティ
ある MT5 または MT4 アカウントから別の MT4 アカウントに取引量をコピーするためのシンプルなユーティリティ。 ネッティング口座とヘッジ口座の間で任意の組み合わせでポジションをコピーできます。デフォルトでは、同じボリュームを持つすべての一致するシンボルによって開かれたポジションがコピーされます。シンボル名が異なる場合、またはコピーされたポジションのボリュームが異なる場合、またはすべてのポジションをコピーする必要がない場合は、この 投稿 で説明されている設定で目的の動作を指定できます。この製品は、将来のリリースで機能を拡張します。 バージョン 2.0 までは、この製品は無料です。 インストール順序: 送信者アカウントの端末で、Expert Advisor を送信者モードで起動します。 受信者アカウントのターミナルで、Expert Advisor を受信者モードで起動し 、以前に起動した送信者の 1 つを選択して、そこからポジション ボリュームをコピーします。
FREE
OpenTime
Valeriy Yastremskiy
エキスパート
The EA places orders at the specified terminal time with an accuracy of 1 minute. Types of orders are selected, the default is pending. Set stop loss, take profit, the time after which pending orders are deleted, if until that moment they were not opened(time can not be less than 11 minutes from the time of opening, the EA will not work). Check for magic number is at the beginning. If there are orders with the same magic and on the same instrument (the same symbols), the orders will not be op
FREE
Psychology
Tais Miranda Hoffmann
5 (3)
ユーティリティ
The most different product of the site: This tool is an auxiliary tool aimed at managing your trades and psychological discussions. As you probably know, more than 70% of the reason for the success of big traders is psychological issues. Only 30% is related to your strategy. So it is better to strengthen this big part with a tool. With a free tool, I allow you to become a better trader   This tool consists of several rules. In version 1.0, we have 7 rules. In later versions, we will add more ru
FREE
Raven
Dmitriy Prigodich
5 (1)
エキスパート
"Raven" is an expert scalper who does not use dangerous strategies in his work. It trades at the extremes of the pullback, according to the trend. Channel scalping means confidence, reliability and minimal risks. The Expert Advisor implements all types of stops from the percentage of the balance to the signal stop, so you can always control your balance and not worry. It is recommended to use a signal stop - this will optimize losses and increase profits. The first 10 copies are priced at $ 10
FREE
SnowyOwlFree
RODION SLOTIN
3 (2)
エキスパート
The free version of the snowyowl trend adviser, which is based on determining combinations of candle patterns. A virtual trailing stop tracks each open order and groups open orders to close them simultaneously. In the free version, you can only work on one timeframe, while in the paid version, opening orders on the selected TF is a signal to open orders on lower TF.
FREE
StatsBar
Maksim Kalachev
ユーティリティ
StatBar 1.6 Indicator showing balance, earnings for today, yesterday and the day before yesterday. The indicator also shows: - Server; - GMT; - Server time; - Shoulder; - Spread. Description of variables: extern int Magic = "-1"; // Magic for statistics -1 = all 0 = manual extern string Symboll = "-1"; // Symbol for statistics -1 = all 0 = current EURUSD = for EURUSD
FREE
Magneto Breakdown
Vladimir Blednov
5 (1)
インディケータ
Полная версия индикатора находится здесь . Индикатор предназначен для торговли внутри дня. Строит канал по пробою крайних уровней которого вы можете открывать ордер на покупку или продажу. Во флетовом рынке работа ведётся на отбой от этих уровней. Для фильтрации входов используется цветная гибридная скользящая средняя. Настройки по умолчанию предназначены для терминального времени GMT +3 (подходит для большинства брокеров) и для терминалов с пятизначными котировками. Индикация канала и уровней A
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
エキスパート
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
ET1 for MT4
Hui Qiu
4 (8)
エキスパート
ET1 for MT4 is new and completely free！！ ET1 for MT4 v4.20 Updated!! Now use on XAUUSD(Gold)!! The success rate is more than 75% !!! important update: Merge ET9 's breakout strategy Warning!! You can use ET1 completely free, but we do not guarantee ET1 stability, It is recommended that the more powerful ET9 for MT4 version includes the ET1 strategy and guarantees complete and stable returns. The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes  ET9  for MT4 Updated v4.70 !!  https://www.mql5
FREE
Donar EA
Walter Ludwig Tengler
エキスパート
Donar EA is a sophisticated automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4 platforms. This algorithmic trading system provides intelligent trade management with customizable parameters to suit various trading strategies and risk profiles. Key Features: Adaptive trading time windows Configurable trade direction (Buy, Sell, or Both) Robust risk management Dynamic lot sizing Comprehensive performance tracking Trading Methodology: The EA employs a strategic approach to market entry
FREE
TradeKeeper Lite
Evgeniy Scherbina
ユーティリティ
The utility TradeKeeper Lite can show your profits for different periods and bip a sound when you reach a profit target value. Click the tachometer to quickly switch to the next profit period. There are 5 of them: This Day, This Week, This Month, Last 90 Days and All I Made. With the utility TradeKeeper Pro , available at this link , you can also open trades with a magic number and volume of your choice, trail any orders with a simple trail or iSAR-based trail, as well as close any open trades a
FREE
TradeMax
Aleksandr Valutsa
エキスパート
The advisor is designed for trading on any currency pairs, has a built-in multi-trend indicator, in the strategy tester the indicator works only on the current period as the leading one, it is possible to connect other periods       on the chart       as auxiliary (optional). For this purpose, 9 buttons are displayed on the chart indicating the period and direction of the trend - the red color of the button means that the trend is downward, blue color - upward, yellow color of the button - flat
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
インディケータ
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Laodengxi 429
Xing Yuan Wang
エキスパート
This is  MT4 version ,MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/1 35425 Warning: This is Martingale EA, with extremely high risk!!! Expert Advisor (EA) is not omnipotent, using this EA means agreeing to bear the risk of all losses incurred by the EA Trading financial products such as foreign exchange and gold are high-risk products that may result in zero principal. Please be aware of the risks before trading This is Laodengxi 429 EA FREE! This is a Martingale EA
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
インディケータ
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Sell and Buy Points On Chart
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
ユーティリティ
This EA helps traders in the following benefits : - show the entry point for sell or buy orders that you makes. -show the TP & SL levels on chart - control the lot size  - control the TP & SL level in points - works on all chart period - rising algo trading rank in your signal  - closing all deals in one click - closing only profitable deals - closing only losable traders enjoy 
FREE
PZ Time Trader EA
PZ TRADING SLU
ユーティリティ
This expert advisor can enter and exit trades at specific times and on specific weekdays, expressed in GMT Time. It offers weekday selection, trade management settings, a martingale function and money management features. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Fully configurable entry and exit times (up to 5 trades) Enable or disable trading weekdays in inputs Customizable break-even, stop-loss, take-profit and trailing-stop setting
FREE
MFL scalper01
Chang Ming Zhi Cang
1 (1)
エキスパート
FREE CAMPAIGN NOW!!! Regular price is $198. It will return to the original price soon. MFL scalper01  is a fully automated “scalping” trading system. Most positions are closed within one hour. This EA does NOT use grid, martingale, averaging down or any other risky trade management methods. BASIC Information: Currency pair EURCHF, GBPCHF Timeframe M5 Minimum deposit $50 Parameters: Variable Description  Current chart symbol  Select currency pair as same as chart.  Fixed lots size  If "Enable dy
FREE
Flex Recovery EA
Lachezar Krastev
エキスパート
Flex Recovery EA is meant to be almost all the time in the game – everything, but not a boring strategy. It is a countertrend strategy taking trades on the borders of a market volatility channel, combined with highly effective loss compensating algorithm. This strategy is suitable for traders with high risk profile … do not forget that “highly profitable – low risk strategy” is an oxymoron concept. If you want to beat the market at any coast, you must be all in, using aggressive money management
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
インディケータ
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
インディケータ
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
インディケータ
このプロジェクトが好きなら、5つ星レビューを残してください。 このインジケータは、指定されたためのオープン、ハイ、ロー、クローズ価格を描画します 特定のタイムゾーンの期間と調整が可能です。 これらは、多くの機関や専門家によって見られた重要なレベルです トレーダーは、彼らがより多くのかもしれない場所を知るために有用であり、 アクティブ。 利用可能な期間は次のとおりです。 前の日。 前週。 前の月。 前の四半期。 前年。 または: 現在の日。 現在の週。 現在の月。 現在の四半期。 現年。
FREE
MaSonic MT4
Tadanori Tsugaya
インディケータ
Quickly search for matching Moving Averages (MAs) at any point you click on the chart! By instantly displaying the MAs that pass through any selected point, it’s excellent for identifying trend peaks and supporting better trading decisions. Features: Simple Operation: Click on any point where you want to find the MA. Instant Results: Displays matching MAs if found. Sleep Function: Hide buttons when not in use for a cleaner interface. Manual Control: Adjust MAs manually with on-screen buttons. Fi
FREE
Telegram Signals Copier
Rui Ferreira
1 (1)
ユーティリティ
Telegram Signals Copier is a fully automated software that reads messages from Telegram and inserts them as orders on your MT4 terminal. It comes with an advanced risk management tool, that can risk based on a % of your balance, fixed loss, and many other options. You can fully customize how you take the signals, change the TP and SL level. With an advanced analytics tool, you can see where your favorite signal providers are doing the most profit, and improve the profits even more. Contact
FREE
AllClosedMt4
Andrey Spiridonov
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
The AllClosedMT4 utility in the form of an expert. The utility is designed for closing all open positions simultaneously based on the total profit (in the deposit currency) of all open positions. The utility can be attached to any chart with any trading instrument. Parameters Profit - the total positive profit in the deposit currency, at which all open positions are closed (profit). Stop - the total negative profit in the deposit currency, at which all open positions are closed (loss). The valu
FREE
Goldfrenzy FX
Sayan Vandenhout
エキスパート
Gold Frenzy FX   USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $2
FREE
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
ユーティリティ
Local Trade Copier EA MT4 による、驚くほど高速な取引コピーを体験してください。1分で簡単にセットアップできるこの取引コピー機は、同じWindowsコンピュータまたはWindows VPS上の複数のMetaTrader端末間で取引をコピーすることができ、0.5秒未満の高速コピースピードを実現します。 初心者であろうとプロのトレーダーであろうと、 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 には、あなたの特定のニーズに合わせてカスタマイズするための幅広いオプションが用意されています。これは、利益の可能性を高めたい人にとって究極のソリューションです。 今すぐ試してみて、これが市場で最も速くて簡単なトレードコピー機である理由を理解してください。 ヒント： デモアカウントで Local Trade Copier EA MT4 デモバージョンをダウンロードして試すことができます： ここ ダウンロードした無料のデモ ファイルを MT4 >> ファイル >> データ フォルダを開く >> MQL4 >> Experts フォルダに貼り付けて、ターミナルを再起動しま
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
ユーティリティ
取引 ごとのリスクの 計算、新規注文 の 簡単 な 設置、部分的 な 決済機能 を 持 つ 注文管理、 7 種類 のトレーリングストップなど 、便利 な 機能 を 備 えています 。 追加の資料と説明書 インストール手順 - アプリケーションの手順 - デモアカウント用アプリケーションの試用版 ライン機能 チャート上にオープニングライン、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを表示します。この機能により、新規注文を簡単に設定することができ、注文を出す前にその特徴を確認することができます。   リスク計算 リスク計算機能は、設定されたリスクとストップロス注文のサイズを考慮して、新規注文のボリュームを計算します。ストップロスの大きさを自由に設定できると同時に、設定したリスクを守ることができます。 Lot calc ボタン - リスク 計算 を 有効 / 無効 にします 。 Risk フィールドでは 、必要 なリスクの 値 を 0 から 100 までのパーセンテージまたは 預金通貨 で 設定 します 。 設定」 タブで 、 リスク 計算 の 種類 を 選択 します ：「 $ 通貨」、「 % 残
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel は、多機能の取引アシスタントです。このアプリケーションには手動取引用の 50 を超える取引機能が含まれており、ほとんどの取引操作を自動化できます。 注意、アプリケーションはストラテジー テスターでは動作しません。購入する前に、デモアカウントでデモ版をテストできます。デモ版 ここ 。 完全な手順 こちら 。 取引。 ワンクリックで取引操作を実行できます: 自動リスク計算を使用して未決の注文とポジションをオープンします。 ワンクリックで複数の注文とポジションをオープンします。 注文グリッドを開きます。 未決の注文とポジションをグループごとにクローズします。 ポジション反転 (買いを閉じて売りを開く、または売りを閉じて買いを開く)。 ポジションをロックします（買いポジションと売りポジションの量を均等にする追加のポジションをオープンします）。 ワンクリックですべてのポジションを部分的にクローズします。 すべてのポジションのテイクプロフィットとストップロスを同じ価格レベルに設定します。 すべてのポジションのストップロスをポジションの損益分岐点レベルに設定します。 注文とポ
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
ユーティリティ
コピー機->便利で高速なインターフェースインタラクション、ユーザーはすぐに使用できます     ->>>> WindowsコンピュータまたはVPS Windowsでの使用を推奨 特徴： 多様でパーソナライズされたコピー取引設定：1. 異なるシグナルソースに異なるロットモードを設定できます。2. フォワードコピー取引とリバースコピー取引に異なるシグナルソースを設定できます。3. シグナルはコメントで設定できます。4. 契約ロットに応じてロットを調整するかどうか 多様でパーソナライズされたコピー注文設定2：1.品種ごとに異なるロットモードを設定できます2.順方向コピー注文と逆方向コピー注文に異なる品種を設定できます3.コメントでシグナルを設定できます4.契約ロットに応じてロットを調整するかどうか コメントフィルタリング、MAGICフィルタリング、シグナルロットフィルタリング、ローカル製品フィルタリング 勤務時間設定 逆同期SLAVE終了 注文バインド機能: 任意の注文を設定されたシグナルソース注文にバインドできます (テーブルをダブルクリックして編集します) アカウントリスク管理 基本
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
ユーティリティ
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider は使いやすく、完全にカスタマイズ可能なツールで、Telegramに信号を送信し、あなたのアカウントを信号提供者に変えることができます。 メッセージのフォーマットは 完全にカスタマイズ可能です！ しかし、簡単な使用のために、あらかじめ定義されたテンプレートを選択し、メッセージの特定の部分を有効または無効にすることもできます。 [ デモ ]   [ マニュアル ] [ MT5バージョン ] [ Discordバージョン ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。開発者が必要なものをすべて提供します。 主要機能 購読者に送信される注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えばブロンズ、シルバー、ゴールドなど、階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。ゴールドサブスクリプションでは、すべての信号が得られますなど。 ID、シンボル、またはコメントによる注文のフ
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts AIO：マルチマーケット監視を一括で実現 — 設定不要ですぐに使えるインテリジェントツール 概要 Custom Alerts AIO は、追加のインジケーター設定が不要で、インストール後すぐに利用できる高機能マーケットスキャナーです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power を内部にすべて統合し、主要なすべての資産クラス（為替、金属、指数、暗号資産）を一括監視できます。MetaTrader の仕様により、株式は個別のシンボルとして追加可能ですが、一般的には利用頻度は低めです。 1. なぜ Custom Alerts AIO を選ぶべきか 追加ライセンス不要 • 必要なすべての Stein Investments インジケーターが内蔵されており、すぐに使用可能です。 • チャートに表示されるグラフィックは省略されており、アラート生成に特化した構成です。 市場を広範囲にカバー • 為替、金属、暗号資産、株価指数に対応（株式は手動追加可能）。 • シンボル名を入力する必要はなく、プロパティで資産クラス
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
ユーティリティ
Trade Copierは、取引口座間の取引をコピーして同期するように設計された専門的なユーティリティです。 コピーは、同じコンピューターまたはvps にインストールされている、サプライヤーのアカウント/端末から受信者のアカウント/端末に行われます。 購入する前に、デモ アカウントでデモ バージョンをテストできます。 デモ版 こちら 。 詳細な説明は こちら 。 主な機能と利点： MT5ネッティングアカウントを含む、MT4> MT4、MT4> MT5、MT5> MT4のコピーをサポートします。 高いコピー速度（0.5秒未満）。 ベンダーモードと受信者モードは同じ製品内に実装されています。 チャートから直接リアルタイムでコピーを制御できる、簡単で直感的なインターフェイス。 接続が切断されたり、端末が再起動されたりしても、設定と位置が失われることはありません。 コピーするシンボルを選択できます。また、受信者のシンボルを置き換えることもできます（例：EURUSD> USDJPY）。 バックコピーをサポートします。 特定の注文のみのコピーを有効にする機能。 取引開始価格の最大差と最大遅延時間を
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
ユーティリティ
MetaTrader4のコピー機を取引します。     それは任意の口座からの外国為替取引、ポジション、注文をコピーします。 それは最高の貿易コピー機の1つです     MT4 - MT4、MT5 - MT4     のために     COPYLOT MT4     バージョン（または     MT4 - MT5  MT5 - MT5     のために     COPYLOT MT5     バージョン）。 MT5のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 のコピー機 バージョン       MetaTrader 5 ターミナル（   МТ5 - МТ5、МТ4 - МТ5   ）-   コピーロットクライアントMT5 独自のコピーアルゴリズムにより、すべての取引がマスターアカウントからクライアントアカウントに正確にコピーされます。 また、動作速度が速いことでも知られています。タフなエラー処理。 強力な機能セット。 プログラムは、複数
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (コピー猫MT4) は単なるローカル取引コピーツールではなく、現代の取引課題に対応するために設計された完全なリスク管理と実行フレームワークです。Propファームのチャレンジから個人の資産管理まで、強力な実行力、資金保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理を組み合わせ、あらゆる状況に適応します。 このコピーツールは Master（送信側） と Slave（受信側） の両モードで動作し、成行注文や指値注文のリアルタイム同期、取引修正、部分決済、Close By 操作をサポートします。デモ口座・リアル口座の両方に対応し、取引用パスワードまたは投資家パスワードでも利用可能です。Persistent Trade Memory 技術により、EA・ターミナル・VPS が再起動しても復元可能です。複数の Master と Slave を同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックスの自動調整やシンボルマッピングで処理されます。 マニュアル/設定: Copy Cat Trading Copier マニュアル Copy Cat Mo
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
ユーティリティ
Risk/Reward Toolは、MetaTrader 4でのトレード計画、可視化、執行の方法を革新するために設計されたプロフェッショナルグレードのエキスパートアドバイザーです。精密なリスク管理を重視する裁量トレーダーでも、トレード設定を視覚的にテストする必要のある戦略開発者でも、このツールはエレガントで直感的なインターフェースで必要なすべてを提供します。 基本的なポジション計算機とは異なり、Risk/Reward Toolは視覚的なトレード計画を即時執行機能、リアルタイムの損益モニタリング、包括的なトレード管理機能と組み合わせています。このツールはMT4ストラテジーテスターと完全に互換性があり、実際の資金をリスクにさらすことなくトレード戦略を練習し、アプローチを改善することができます。 ツールの完全なマニュアルはこちら: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766244 MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158601 主な機能 視覚的なトレード計画 ドラッグ＆ドロップ操作可能
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
ユーティリティ
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
ユーティリティ
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Draw Agent
Omar Alkassar
ユーティリティ
Draw Agent は、すべてのチャート分析、落書き、メモなどを作成および管理するための美しく革新的な方法として設計されています。 このツールは、チャート スペースを黒板として扱い、手で描くためのフリーハンド描画方法を提供します。 このフリーハンド描画ツールを使用すると、MT4/MT5 チャートに描画して、チャート上のイベントをマークまたは強調表示できます。 エリオット波動を手で下書きしたり、チャートに線を引いたり、チャートにアイデアを示したりしたい場合に 役立つツールです。クライアント向けのライブウェビナーを実行している場合、またはスクリーンショットやチャートファイルを人々に配布している場合に特に役立ちます同じように。 Draw Agent のインストールと入力ガイド EA追加URL（   http://autofxhub.com   ）MT4/MT5端末（スクリーンショット参照） に関する通知を受け取りたい場合 。 MT4 バージョン https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14929 MT5 バージョン https://www.mql5.
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
ユーティリティ
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Fast Trade MT4
Alexey Valeev
4.8 (5)
ユーティリティ
This trading panel has been developed for fast and comfortable operation of the financial markets. It is equipped with the necessary functions for manual and semi-automated trading. Due to the presence of the order trailing feature, trailing stop and automatic closure by equity, profit, time. You can use it to automate your trading system. All you have to do is open a position and set the parameters for maintenance, everything else will be handled by the EA. If you want to limit your losses, set
DFGX Dashboard
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Take your trading to the next level with DFGX - our second generation Dynamic Fibonacci Grid. This new, powerful and easy to use application is specially designed and optimized for contrarian intraday trading, scalping and news trading on the Forex market. This system is the ideal solution for active professional traders and scalpers who are looking for innovative ways to optimize their strategy. The system also provides excellent opportunity for new traders who want to learn to trade in a syste
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
ユーティリティ
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
News Dashboard MT4
Taras Slobodyanik
4.5 (8)
ユーティリティ
This dashboard displaying current news from ForexFactory.com (calendar FFC) and from the Investing.com website . You can sort news by impact and by country, and display them on the chart with one click. By holding down the 'Ctrl' key, you can select several different 'currencies' or 'impacts' to sort. Also, this utility shows not only the forecast, but also the actual values ​​after they appear on the site. You can set a separate notification for each news. You can read the news using your EA
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
平均化ヘルパー - この種の取引ヘルパー ツールは、次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、以前は利益がなかったポジションを平均化するのに役立ちます。 標準平均 トレンドに応じてポジションを開くヘッジ このユーティリティは、買いと売りの両方の異なる方向の複数のオープンポジションを一度に整理する機能を備えています 。例えば、売りポジションを1つ、買いポジションを1つオープンしたが、どちらも利益が出ていない場合、あるいは1つは利益が出ているものの利益が十分でない場合、この2つのポジションを平均化してプラスで取引を終了したい場合などです。これは、私の平均化支援ユーティリティが役立ちます。 平均化ヘルパー ユーティリティ - 次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、ポジションを平均化する方向、指定した利益確定サイズでプラスでポジションをクローズする方向を自動的に計算できます。 このユーティリティでは、「買い」と「売り」ボタンを使ってポジションを開くこともできます。希望する利益確定額と開始ロットを指定するだけです。ユーティリティ自体は、最初に指定した利益確定額でポジションをクローズするか、ポジションを平均
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
ユーティリティ
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
ユーティリティ
Basket EA MT4 は、強力な利益収穫ツールであり、包括的な口座保護システムがシンプルで使いやすい形で統合されたソリューションです。その主な目的は、すべてのポジションを個別管理ではなく“バスケットレベル”で一括管理することで、口座全体の損益を完全にコントロールすることにあります。EAは、テイクプロフィット、ストップロス、ブレイクイーブン、トレーリングストップといったバスケットレベルの機能を備えており、これらを口座残高の%／口座通貨の固定額／管理対象取引の平均ポイントといった形で設定できます。この柔軟性により、トレーダーは個々のリスクと利益戦略を自分に合わせてカスタマイズできます。さらに、 Basket EA MT4 は、Magic Number、通貨ペア、コメントなどに基づいて特定の取引を管理対象から除外または含めるフィルタリング機能を提供し、望む取引だけを管理できるようにします。 追加の保護機能として、高度な口座セーフガード機能を搭載しています。指定したエクイティのテイクプロフィット・ストップロス水準、または最高残高からの最大ドローダウンに達した場合、EAはすべてのオープン
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Equity Protect Pro: 安心取引のための総合的な口座保護エキスパート 口座保護、資産保護、ポートフォリオ保護、マルチ戦略保護、利益保護、利益確定、取引セキュリティ、リスク管理プログラム、自動リスク管理、自動決済、条件付き決済、スケジュール決済、動的決済、トレーリングストップロス、ワンクリッククローズ、ワンクリック決済、ワンクリック復元などの機能をお探しなら、Equity Protect Pro が最適なプログラムです。 設定は簡単で、事前設定された条件に達すると、すべてのチャートを閉じることができ、シグナルサブスクリプションのキャンセルもサポートします（これは、すべての取引プログラムも停止することを意味します）。この時点で、新しい注文は生成されなくなり、最終的にすべての注文が閉じられ、予期せぬ損失を効果的に防止し、安心して取引できるようになります。 Equity Protect Pro Demo Version for yo u to test   Equity Protect Pro MT4 Demo.ex4 Equity Protect Pro MT5 Demo.
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
ユーティリティ
ワンクリックで取引できるトレーディングパネル。ポジションと注文の操作！チャートまたはキーボードから取引。 手動取引用の取引パネル。チャート（チャートウィンドウ）またはキーボードから取引できます。開閉、リバース、ロックポジションと注文を処理する МetaТrader4のメインオーダーのトレーディングコントロールパネル：売買、売却、売却、売却、売却、閉じる、削除、修正、トレーリングストップ、ストップロス、takeproft MT5のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 シンボルウィンドウからの取引とキーボードからの取引！ あなたはMetaTrader 4ターミナル - バーチャルコントロールパネルVirtualTradePadのためのユニークなプラグインを持っています。 Description on English 注意！  ストラテジーテスターの 取引方法を学びたい場合は、無料の TesterPad ユーティリティをチェックしてくだ
Drawdown Manager MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
ユーティリティ
Drawdown Manager MT4 は、MetaTrader 4向けに設計された強力なエキスパートアドバイザーで、資本保護ツールとして取引を管理し、トレーディングアカウントを保護します。このユーティリティツールは、プロップトレーディング企業向けに特別に開発され、高度なリスク管理機能によりトレーディング体験を向上させ、投資の安全性を確保します。取引を実行せずにトレーディング活動を監視および制御し、資本保護とアカウントパフォーマンスの最適化に重点を置いています。 注 ：Drawdown Manager MT4のデモ版をデモアカウントでダウンロードしてテストしてください。 こちら 。 MT5バージョンはこちらでダウンロードできます： Drawdown Manager MT5 MT4のフルバージョンはこちらでダウンロードできます： Drawdown Manager MT4 詳細なドキュメントはこちら： 詳細設定ガイド 機能： 一般設定：取引識別用のマジックナンバー、固定損失額、またはパーセンテージベースの制限など、リスク戦略に合わせた重要なパラメータを設定します。 スワップと手数料：スワ
Auto Martingale Trade Manager
DADALI ARWALY
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
DESCRIPTION: The EA is a trade manager for managing manual or other trades by EA. It can place Stoploss, Takeprofit, Trailing, and Martingale/Average all open positions. Make sure to just place 1 type of open orders for each symbols   (Examples: 1 Buy or 1 Sell). The EA will not open the initial trades, but can be backtested to see how it works. FEATURES: Multicurrency or Single Pair Mode. Placing Stoploss / Takeprofit. Auto Martingale / Average Positions. Trailing for All Open Positions (Singl
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
ユーティリティ
日ごとおよび週ごとのクローズ取引履歴、現在のオープン取引、および外国為替エクスポージャーを 1 つのチャートで即座に確認できます。ヒートマップを使用して、収益性の高い取引と、取引ポートフォリオ内の現在のドローダウンの位置を特定します。 クイック クローズ ボタン クイック クローズ ボタンを使用すると、1 つのシンボルのすべての取引をクローズしたり、個々の取引を完全にクローズしたり、ボタンをクリックするだけで部分的な利益または損失を取得したりできます。リストで取引を探したり、取引の一部をクローズする方法を考えたりする必要はもうありません。ダッシュボードには、外国為替ペアの取引中に各通貨シンボルの現在のエクスポージャーも表示されるため、主要なニュース イベントの前にエクスポージャーが過剰になっている可能性のある領域を特定するのに役立ちます。ボタンを使用して、ニュースの前にエクスポージャーを即座にすばやく減らすことができます。または、ニュースがすでに発生して利益が出ている場合は、1 回のクリックでその利益をすばやく銀行に預けることができます。 オープン取引ヒートマップ 取引ヒートマッ
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
取引したい主要エリアを特定したら、サポートとレジスタンス、または供給と需要のゾーンを自動的に取引します。この EA を使用すると、1 回のクリックで買いゾーンと売りゾーンを描画し、価格が反転すると予想される場所に正確に配置できます。EA はそれらのゾーンを監視し、ゾーンに指定した価格アクションに基づいて自動的に取引を行います。最初の取引が行われると、EA は、ターゲット エリアとなる、配置した反対のゾーンで利益を出して終了します。その後、2 つの選択肢があります。取引を終了して新しいゾーンを描画してエントリーするか、利益を出して終了し、すぐに反対方向に取引を反転して、「常に市場に参加する」スタイルの戦略を作成します。 入力と戦略を含む完全なマニュアルはこちら: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 この EA は、市場で固定またはハード ストップ ロスを使用しないポジション トレーダーまたはドル コスト平均法の取引戦略向けに設計されています。代わりに、次の利用可能なサポートまたはレジスタンス ゾーンで同じ方向に新しい取引を行うことで、
作者のその他のプロダクト
MT5 to Telegram bot
Maksim Plotnikov
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
MT5 to Telegram Signals This utility is simple to use and supports a wide variety of settings: Pick your desired Telegram group and enter the bot token and the chat id Get notified when orders are placed, modified, executed, closed… or any combination of states Connect your broker account with Telegram and stop missing important notifications. Would you like to receive Telegram notifications? Are you looking for a simple way to share trade signals with your followers? Do you need to start docume
FREE
MaX Bot TRadeR
Maksim Plotnikov
エキスパート
The screenshot shows the settings for XAUUSD Expert Advisor Description This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for automated trading, with optimal performance on Gold (XAUUSD). It can also be applied to other currency pairs with proper tuning of the timeframe and stop-loss settings. The EA employs a robust trading strategy to identify market entry points, featuring dynamic lot sizing based on account balance or a fixed lot option. It includes risk management tools such as configurable stop-loss a
Trade History By Magic
Maksim Plotnikov
ユーティリティ
Trade History By Magic Indicator Unlock Your Trading Insights with Trade History By Magic! Enhance your MetaTrader 5 experience with this powerful indicator designed for traders who demand precision and clarity. Trade History By Magic provides a clear, real-time display of your trading history, organized by magic numbers, directly on your chart. Perfect for both automated and manual traders, this tool helps you track performance effortlessly. Key Features: Organized Trade Tracking : Displays tra
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信