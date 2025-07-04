Forex Trend Commander MT5

3

💎 "THE MILLION-DOLLAR SECRET OF TRADING!"

Everyone talks about knowledge.

Everyone says: “Learn, study, analyze, and someday you’ll succeed.”


Sounds noble, doesn’t it?

And yes — it’s true.


But here’s the reality most traders don’t want to admit:

They don’t just want to learn — they want to see results.

They want clarity, confidence, and growth now, not “someday.”


And that’s okay. Because in trading, you don’t have to spend years chasing the same mistakes.

There’s a smarter way — a shortcut that gives you the power of experience right at your fingertips.


That’s the Million-Dollar Secret.

It’s called Forex Trend Commander.


🧭 WHAT IS FOREX TREND COMMANDER?

It’s not just another indicator.

It’s a precision-built system designed for traders who want to move from guessing to knowing.


While 70% of the time the market moves sideways, most traders still trade without realizing it — losing time, focus, and money.


Forex Trend Commander filters out those uncertain zones and reveals where the real trend begins.

It transforms market chaos into clear direction — a true professional advantage.


⚡ WHY IT WORKS

Because it’s based on logic, not luck.

The indicator detects every change in trend direction and confirms it through multidimensional analysis.


You get clear, timely entry signals — with no repaints and no confusion.

You trade with confidence, following the real movement of the market.


Forex Trend Commander doesn’t just show trends.

It helps you act on them — with precision, discipline, and consistency.


📈 THE TRUE SECRET OF SUCCESSFUL TRADERS

The difference between winners and losers isn’t magic.

It’s structure, mindset, and the right tools.


A professional trader doesn’t chase every candle — he waits for confirmation.

He trusts his system, controls his risk, and follows a proven plan.


That’s exactly what Forex Trend Commander gives you —

a framework that keeps you focused, calm, and profitable.


No noise. No hesitation. Just results.


🚀 FEATURES THAT GIVE YOU THE EDGE


✅ Detects the real trend and filters out sideways movement.

✅ Works on any symbol and any timeframe — with no repainting.

✅ Real-time alerts: on-screen, push notifications, and email.

✅ Precise entries and exits.

✅ Ideal for scalping and intraday trading.

✅ Catches major moves before they happen.

✅ Eliminates consolidation and noise.


Every signal is tested. Every move is calculated.

This isn’t guesswork — it’s technology designed for traders who value precision.


💡 HOW TO TRADE LIKE A PRO

  • Open a buy order when a new buy arrow appears.
  • Open a sell order when a new sell arrow appears.

Risk only 3–5% of your capital per trade.

Analyze your results, refine your method, and keep improving.


Professional traders don’t just hope — they plan, execute, and adapt.

Forex Trend Commander gives you the structure to do exactly that.


⚙️ PARAMETERS

Deviations – Number of bars used to calculate signals.

LINEPERIOD – Number of bars used for trend line calculation.

Arrow – Number of bars used to form signal arrows.

AlertOn / EmailAlert / PushAlert – Enable or disable alert modes.


If you have questions — just send me a message.


💰 YOUR OPPORTUNITY

Ask yourself: are you trading successfully right now?

If the answer isn’t a confident “yes,” then this is your chance to change that.


Forex Trend Commander can transform your trading results — month after month — with clarity and consistency.


But don’t wait too long.

The price of this tool may increase at any time.

Take action today — while this opportunity is still open.


🎁 BONUS

Included for free: Two Moving Averages Trading System — a simple but effective addition to your trading arsenal.


🔑 FINAL WORD

Most traders spend years searching for the key to success.

Few realize that the key is already in front of them — in the form of the right tool and the right decision.


Forex Trend Commander isn’t just an indicator.

It’s the moment where confusion ends and confidence begins.


That’s the real Million-Dollar Secret.


おすすめのプロダクト
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
インディケータ
Auto Optimized RSI   は、正確な売買シグナルを提供するために設計された、使いやすいスマートな矢印インジケーターです。過去のデータを使ったトレードシミュレーションに基づき、各通貨ペアや時間足に最適なRSIの買い/売りレベルを自動で見つけ出します。 このインジケーターは、独立したトレードシステムとしても、既存の戦略の一部としても使用できます。特に短期トレーダーにとって便利なツールです。 従来のRSI（70/30など）の固定レベルとは異なり、 Auto Optimized RSI   はリアルな価格の動きとバックテスト結果に基づき、ダイナミックにレベルを調整します。勝率、ドローダウン、平均利益/損失といった重要な統計をモニターし、現在の市場に適応して、本当に機能するシグナルを提供します。 RSIが最適化されたレベルをクロスすると、チャート上に買い・売りの矢印が表示され、成功率の高いエントリーポイントを見つけるのに役立ちます。 ご購入後にご連絡いただければ、追加のツールや特別なトレードのヒントを無料でお渡しいたします！ 皆様のトレードが成功しますように！
KDJ divergence signals MT5
Kaijun Wang
インディケータ
KDJ Index 4   交易实用必备工具指标 波浪自动计算指标,通道趋势交易 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT4版本 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4版本 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 模拟试用 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 模拟账号运行 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 模拟账号运行 "Cooperative QQ:556024  "  "Cooperation wechat:556024"  "Cooperative email:556024@qq.com" 强烈推荐趋势指标, 波浪的标准自动计算   和   波浪的标准自动计算MT5版本     KDJ指标又叫 随机指标 ，是一种相当新颖、实用的技术分析指标，它起先用于期货市场的分析，后被广泛用于股市的中短期趋势分析，是期货和股票市场上最常用的技术分析工具。 随机指标KDJ一般是用于股票分析的统计体系，根据统计学原理，通过一个特定的周期（常为9日、9周等）
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
インディケータ
SMC Venom Model BPR インジケーターは、スマート マネー (SMC) コンセプトで取引するトレーダー向けのプロフェッショナル ツールです。価格チャート上の 2 つの主要なパターンを自動的に識別します。 FVG   (フェアバリューギャップ) は、3 本のローソク足の組み合わせで、最初のローソク足と 3 番目のローソク足の間にギャップがあります。ボリュームサポートのないレベル間のゾーンを形成し、価格修正につながることがよくあります。 BPR   (バランス価格範囲) は、2 つの FVG パターンの組み合わせで、「ブリッジ」を形成します。これは、価格がボリュームアクティビティの少ない動きで動くときに、ブレイクアウトしてレベルに戻るゾーンで、ローソク足の間にギャップを作成します。 これらのパターンは、大規模な市場プレーヤーと一般参加者の相互作用が発生するチャート上のボリュームと価格動向の分析に基づいて、トレーダーが主要なサポート/レジスタンス レベル、ブレイクアウト ゾーン、エントリ ポイントを識別するのに役立ちます。 インジケーターは、長方形と矢印の形でパターンを視覚
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
インディケータ
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA) Features Two lines of the Hull indicator of different timeframes on the same chart. The HMA line of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA line of the current timeframe defines the short-term price movements. A graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA switched its direction on any timeframe, the panel displays a question or exclamation mark with a tex
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
インディケータ
The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.82 (17)
インディケータ
ATrend: その仕組みと使い方 仕組み MT5プラットフォーム向けの「ATREND」インジケーターは、テクニカル分析手法の組み合わせを利用して、トレーダーに堅牢な買いと売りのシグナルを提供するように設計されています。このインジケーターは主に、ボラティリティ測定のために平均真の範囲（ATR）を活用し、潜在的な市場動向を特定するためのトレンド検出アルゴリズムを併用しています。 購入後にメッセージを残すと、特別なボーナスギフトが贈呈されます。 主な特徴: - ダイナミックなトレンド検出: インジケーターは市場トレンドを評価し、シグナルを適宜調整することで、トレーダーが優位な市場環境に合わせて戦略を立てるのを支援します。     - ボラティリティ測定: ATRを使用することで、インジケーターは最適なストップロス（SL）とテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルを決定するために不可欠な市場ボラティリティを測定します。 - シグナルの視覚化: インジケーターは、チャート上に買いと売りのシグナルを視覚的に表示することで、トレーダーの意思決定を強化します。 操作手順 入力とセッティング - TimeF
Bollinger Bands Advanced Edition For 5
Kaijun Wang
4.4 (5)
インディケータ
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO 高度なボリンジャーバンド： 1.ボリンジャーレールは方向によって色が変わります」 2.ボリンジャーアウターレールの伸縮はアウターレールの色の変化でマークされます。」 3.ボリンジャーミ
FREE
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
インディケータ
Do you, like me, like to trade with the trend? Then this indicator will help you! Rainbow Trend is a trend indicator, which uses several Moving Averages on the chart. It measures different trend strenght zones for different periods: very long term, long term, mid term, short term and very short term. Each zone has its color, and it is possible to have sound alert when the prices leaves a zone and enters another. Its configuration is very simple. If you find any bug or have any suggestions, conta
KT Renko Patterns MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
インディケータ
KT Renko Patterns は、レンコチャートの各レンガをスキャンしながら、さまざまな金融市場でトレーダーによく使用されている有名なチャートパターンを検出します。 時間ベースのチャートと比較して、レンコチャートは視認性が高くシンプルなため、パターンベースのトレードがより簡単かつ明確になります。 KT Renko Patterns は複数のレンコパターンを搭載しており、その多くは Prashant Shah 氏の著書『Profitable Trading with Renko Charts』でも詳しく解説されています。 KT Renko Patterns インジケーターに基づいた 100% 自動化された EA は、こちらからご利用いただけます - KT Renko Patterns EA 。 機能一覧 最大8種類の明確なレンコパターンを表示し、あいまいさなく取引をサポートします。 完全な客観性を保つため、すべてのパターンにストップロスとフィボナッチターゲットが設定されています。 KT Renko Patterns は各パターンの精度を継続的に測定し、重要な統計情報をチャート
Zigzag Price Arrows
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
インディケータ
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
FREE
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
インディケータ
MT4版  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator は、 Bill Williams の高度なフラクタル、市場の正しい波構造を構築する Valable ZigZag、エントリの正確なレベルをマークする Fibonacci レベルなどの一般的な市場分析ツールを含む 1 つのインジケーター内の完全な取引システムです。 利益を得るために市場と場所に。 戦略の詳細な説明 インジケータを操作するための指示 顧問-取引助手 プライベートユーザーチャット ->購入後に私に書いて、私はプライベートチャットにあなたを追加し、あなたはそこにすべてのボーナスをダウンロードすることができます 力はシンプルさにあります！ Owl Smart Levels 取引システムは非常に使いやすいので、専門家にも、市場を勉強し始めて自分で取引戦略を選択し始めたばかりの人にも適しています。 戦略と指標に秘密の数式や計算方法が隠されているわけではなく、すべての戦略指標は公開されています。 Owl Smart Levels を使用すると、取引を開始するためのシグナルをすばやく確認し、注文を出すための
Advanced ZigZag with Fibo TL and Swing info
Petr Nosek
3 (1)
インディケータ
Description The base of this indicator is an ZigZag algorithm based on ATR and Fibo retracement. The ZigZag can be drawn like a classic ZigZag or like Arrows or needn't be drawn at all. This indicator is not redrawing in sense that the ZigZag's last shoulder is formed right after the appropriate conditions occur on the market. The shoulder doesn't change its direction afterwards (can only continue). There are some other possibilities to show advanced information in this indicator: Auto Fibo on
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR For MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (2)
インディケータ
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
FREE
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
インディケータ
これはほぼ間違いなく、MetaTraderプラットフォームで見つけることができる最も完全な調和価格形成自動認識インジケーターです。 19種類のパターンを検出し、フィボナッチプロジェクションをあなたと同じように真剣に受け止め、潜在的逆転ゾーン（PRZ）を表示し、適切なストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを見つけます。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 19の異なる調和価格形成を検出します プライマリ、派生および補完フィボナッチ投影（PRZ）をプロットします 過去の価格行動を評価し、過去のすべてのパターンを表示します この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 適切なストップロスとテイクプロフィットのレベルを表示します ブレイクアウトを使用して適切な取引を通知します すべてのパターン比をグラフにプロットします 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します スコット・M・カーニーの本に着想を得て、この指標は最も純粋で急を要するトレーダーのニーズを満たすように設計されています。ただし、トレードを容易にする
ZigZag WaveSize
Ivan Butko
インディケータ
前バージョンのインジケーターの発展 ZigZag WaveSize MT4 ZigZag WaveSize - ポイント、レベル、および異なるアラートロジックに関する情報が追加された改良版標準ZigZagインジケーター 一般的な改善点: MetaTrader 5用のコード適応 グラフィックオブジェクトでの作業の最適化 新機能: 極値における水平レベル レベルタイプの選択：水平/光線/セグメント 流動性レベルフィルター（価格によるブレイクなし） ブレイク用バッファ：偽ブレイクに対する感度設定 ラベル設定と機能：数量、外観、古いラベルの削除 構造ブレイクアラート（BoS） 動きの性質変更アラート（ChoCH） 最適化: 極値更新ロジックの修正 新しいオブジェクトの動的更新 バー出現時の負荷低減 ラベルの中央管理システム 修正点: 配列の境界超えの修正 ラベルの正しい配置 重複するパラメーターの削除 ZigZag WaveSizeインジケーターをトレーディングシステムの補助として使用してください   マーケットで私の他の製品もお試しください  https://www.mql5.com/
FREE
Hull Moving Average or HMA for MT5
Rowan Stephan Buys
インディケータ
MT5 用 Hull Moving Average (HMA) – 高速・滑らか・ゼロ遅延のトレンド指標 Hull Moving Average（HMA）は、超滑らかでほぼ遅延ゼロのシグナルを提供する高性能 MT5 トレンドインジケーターです。SMA、EMA、WMA と違い、市場の方向転換に即座に反応し、ノイズを効果的に除去します。スキャルピングやデイトレードに最適。 効率的な加重移動平均エンジンを使用し、Alan Hull の本来の計算式を正確に再現。リペイントしない、信頼性の高いトレンドラインを描画します。 主なメリット トレンド変化へのゼロ遅延反応 非常に滑らかで安定したライン SMA/EMA/WMA より高精度 リペイントなし・EA 対応 すべての銘柄に対応：FX、金、指数、暗号資産 最適用途： トレンド判断、エントリー/エグジット、押し目、反転、自動売買。 プロ向けに設計されたクリーンで高速な HMA。
FREE
Terra Infinity
Ivan Simonika
インディケータ
Terra Infinity is a flat indicator. This improved version of the CalcFlat indicator has three additional lines that significantly increase its effectiveness. Unlike its predecessor with two static levels, Terra Infinity adds three dynamic lines above the main histogram, which are interpreted as follows: base signal line, minimum signal line, maximum signal line. These lines are formed using the additional parameter Avg, which is the average value of the histogram. Averaging produces a line cl
Norepaint Harmonic Patterns with minimal Lag MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
インディケータ
インジケーターは、可能な限り最小のラグで 再描画せず にチャートに高調波パターンを表示します。インディケータトップの検索は、価格分析の波動原理に基づいています。 詳細設定では、取引スタイルのパラメータを選択できます。ろうそく（バー）のオープニングで、新しいパターンが形成されると、価格変動の可能性のある方向の矢印が固定され、変更されません。 インジケーターは、次のパターンとその種類を認識します：ABCD、Gartley（Butterfly、Crab、Bat）、3Drives、5-0、Batman、SHS、One2One、Camel、Triangles、WXY、Fibo、Vibrations。デフォルトでは、ABCDとGartleyの数字のみが設定に表示されます。多くの追加の構成可能なパラメーター。 主なパラメータ: ShowUpDnArrows-予想される方向矢印を表示/非表示 ArrowUpCode-上矢印コード ArrowDnCode-下矢印コード Show old history patterns-古いパターンの表示を有効/無効にします Enable alert messages,
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
インディケータ
サポート線と抵抗線のプロットにうんざりしていませんか？ サポートレジスタンス は、非常に興味深いひねりを加えてチャート内のサポートとレジスタンスラインを自動検出およびプロットするマルチタイムフレームインジケーターです。価格レベルは時間とともにテストされ、その重要性が高まるにつれて、ラインは太くなり、暗くなります。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 一晩でテクニカル分析を強化 チャートを閲覧せずに重要な価格レベルを検出 一目ですべての価格レベルの相対的な強さを認識する すべての取引で最大30時間のプロットラインを節約 インジケーターは、すべての価格レベルの年齢を表示します インジケーターは再描画されていません 過去および現在の価格レベルは近接によって崩壊し、現在の市場行動に合わせて調整されます。動作は、必ずしもピークではない場所に線が引かれます。 価格レベルは、時間とともに拒否されるにつれて、より暗く、より広くなります ノイズを避けるために、重要でない価格レベルは定期的にクリアされます カスタマイズ可能な時間枠の
Trend Master Chart MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
インディケータ
Trend Master Chart、必要なトレンド指標です。 チャートをオーバーレイし、色分けを使用してさまざまな市場のトレンド/動きを定義します。 2 つの移動平均と異なるオシレーターを組み合わせたアルゴリズムを使用します。 これら 3 つの要素の周期は変更可能です。 どの時間枠やペアでも機能します。 上昇トレンドまたは下降トレンド、およびこのトレンドへのさまざまなエントリーポイントを一目で識別できます。 たとえば、顕著な上昇トレンド (薄緑色) では、このトレンド内のさまざまな市場インパルスが濃い緑色のローソク足で表示されます。 設定可能なアラートを使用すると、これらの衝動を決して見逃すことがなくなります。 MT4のバージョンです。 入力パラメータ: Period 1: 高速期間移動平均。 Period 2: 低速期間の移動平均。 Oscillator period: オシレーター周期。 Sell/Buy alert: 市場衝動アラート、トレンドエントリーポイント。 Bullish/Bearish alert: トレンドが変化した場合のアラート。 ポップ
Wave Trend MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
インディケータ
MT4 Version Wave Trend MT5 Wave Trend is an oscillator, which helps identifing in a extremely accurate manner market reversals. The Oscillator being obove the overbought level and a cross down of the fast into the slow MA usually indicates a good SELL signal. If the oscillators is below the oversold level and the fast MA crosses over the slower MA usually highlights a good BUY signal. The Wave Trend indicator can be also used when divergences appear against the price, indicating the current move
Best SAR MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (3)
インディケータ
説明 ：  外国為替市場（PSAR）で専門的で人気のあるインジケーターの1つに基づいた新しい無料インジケーターをご紹介します。このインジケーターは元のパラボリックSARインジケーターの新しい変更です。プロSARインジケーターでは、ドットと価格チャートのクロスオーバーを見ることができます。クロスオーバーはシグナルではありませんが、動きの終わりの可能性について話します。新しい青いドットで購入を開始し、最初の青いドットの1 atr前にストップロスを配置し、最後にドットが価格チャートを横切るとすぐに終了できます。 売買シグナルを開く方法は？ 最初の青い点によるオープンバイトレードと最初の赤いドットによるオープンセルトレード 正しいストップロスはどこにありますか？ 安全なストップロスは最初のドットにある可能性があります（最初の青いドットの買いの場合と最初の赤い点の売りの場合） 正しいテイクプロフィットはどこにありますか？ テイクプロフィットはストップロス距離とRRに基づいて調整できるので、私の提案は2 RRで、ストップロスの2倍です。 利益を上げているのにtpを達成できなかった場合
FREE
KTrade Fibo For MT5
Kaijun Wang
4.5 (2)
インディケータ
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Fibo: from KTrade 1. Automatically calculate and analyze the band. -> Get the desired band 2.
FREE
Trendline with Fibonacci Retracement
Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
インディケータ
The Swing High Low and Fibonacci Retracement Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify key price levels and potential reversal zones in the market. It automatically detects recent swing highs and swing lows on the chart and overlays Fibonacci retracement levels based on these points. This indicator helps traders: Visualize market structure by highlighting recent swing points. Identify support and resistance zones using Fibonacci ratios (e.g., 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%). Adapt
Apex Swing VWAP MT5
German Pablo Gori
インディケータ
Apex Swing VWAP MT5 Description Apex Swing VWAP is an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) analysis with automatic detection of significant swing points. This combination provides accurate market sentiment insight and potential reversal points. Key Features Integrated Technical Analysis - Dynamic VWAP from relevant swing points - Historical VWAP for long-term trend analysis - Multiple configurable VWAP periods Recommended Trading Types - Swi
RSI Divergence with FVG Signal
Cao Minh Quang
インディケータ
The RSI Divergence + FVG Signal indicator combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence with Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbalances caused
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
インディケータ
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
Cumulative Delta NG
Anton Polkovnikov
インディケータ
Cumulative delta indicator As most traders believe, the price moves under the pressure of market buying or selling. When someone redeems an offer standing in the cup, the deal is a "buy". If someone pours into the bid standing in the cup - the deal goes with the direction of "sale". The delta is the difference between purchases and sales. A cumulative delta - the difference between the cumulative sum of purchases and sales for a certain period of time. It allows you to see who is currently contr
Universal Trendline Breakout Strategy
Tahir Mehmood
インディケータ
概要 Universal Trendline Breakout Strategy は、トレンドラインのブレイクを正確に検出して取引するためのMetaTrader 5用高機能インジケーターです。ピボットポイント分析により動的なサポート・レジスタンスを自動で特定し、リアルタイムでトレンドラインを描画します。 主な機能 ピボットによる自動トレンドライン検出 サポート・レジスタンス突破時のブレイクアウトアラート 色、線の太さ、最大本数、延長のカスタマイズ可能 トレンドラインの自動更新 更新情報をチャートに表示可能 トレーダーへの利点 ブレイクアウト取引を効率化し、エントリータイミングを改善。どの銘柄や時間軸でも高確率の動きを捉える信頼できるツールです。
Mercaria Pattern 1 2 3
Anton Serozhkin
インディケータ
MercariaPattern1-2-3 відстежує рух ціни, знаходить трьоххвильові структури 1-2-3 та підсвічує момент, коли сценарій підтверджується пробоєм ключового рівня. MercariaPattern1-2-3 tracks price movement, detects three-leg 1-2-3 structures and highlights the moment when the scenario is confirmed by a key level breakout. Індикатор збирає локальні свінги в компактну фігуру 0–1–2–3 , чекає підтвердженого пробою та будує стрілку входу з готовими рівнями SL/TP. The indicator combines local swings into a
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入すると、プロ仕様のトレードマネージャーを無料で差し上げます。 まず第一に、このトレーディングシステムがノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグのインジケーターであることを強調する価値がある。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになっています。 オンラインコース、マニュアル、プリセットのダウンロード。 「スマートトレンドトレーディングシステム MT5」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的なトレーディングソリューションです。10以上のプレミアムインジケーターを組み合わせ、7つ以上の堅実なトレーディング戦略を備えており、多様な市場状況に対応する多目的な選択肢となっています。 トレンドフォロー戦略：トレンドを効果的に乗り越えるための正確なエントリーとストップロス管理を提供します。 リバーサル戦略：潜在的なトレンドの反転を特定し、トレーダーがレンジ相場を活用できるようにします。 スキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイトレードおよび短期取引のために設計されています。 安定性：すべてのインジケーターはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノ
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
インディケータ
Power Candles – あらゆる市場に対応した強度ベースのエントリーシグナル Power Candles は、Stein Investments が長年培ってきた強度分析を価格チャート上に直接反映します。価格だけに反応するのではなく、各ローソク足は実際の市場の強さに基づいて色分けされ、モメンタムの蓄積、強度の加速、明確なトレンド転換を瞬時に把握できます。 すべての市場に共通する単一ロジック Power Candles は すべての取引シンボル で自動的に動作します。現在のシンボルが Forex か非 Forex 市場かを自動判別し、内部で適切な強度モデルを適用します。 Forex および Gold ：FX Power のデルタ値を使用（絶対値レンジ最大 100） 指数、暗号資産、CFD ：IX Power の強度値を使用（絶対値レンジ最大 50） 必要な強度計算は Power Candles に直接組み込まれています。ローソク足のカラーリングやシグナルロジックに、追加のインジケーターは不要です。 価格ノイズではなく「強度状態」 各ローソク足は、以下の 9 つの明確に定義された強
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を 無料 で提供しています： 各トレードを自動で管理し、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定し、戦略ルールに基づいてポジションを決済する補助ツール 「Bomber Utility」 様々な銘柄に合わせたインジケーターの設定ファイル（セットファイル） 「最小リスク」、「バランスリスク」、「待機戦略」 の3つのモードで使用できる Bomber Utility 用の設定ファイル このトレーディング戦略をすぐに導入・設定・開始できる ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル ご注意： 上記の特典を受け取るには、MQL5のプライベートメッセージシステムを通じて販売者にご連絡ください。 オリジナルのカスタムインジケーター 「Divergence Bomber（ダイバージェンス・ボンバー）」 をご紹介します。これは、MACDのダイバージェンス（乖離）戦略に基づいた 「オールインワン」型のトレーディングシステム です。 このテクニカルインジケーターの主な目的は、価格とMACDインジケーターの間に発生するダイバージェンスを検出 し、将来の価格の動きを示す
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
インディケータ
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5 用 ゴールド (XAU/USD) トレーディングシステム 真剣なトレーダーのために: 複数の市場分析要因を組み合わせた、構造化され、データ駆動型の方法論でゴールド取引に取り組みます。このツールは、あなたのゴールド取引分析をサポートするために構築されています。 限定価格の機会 これは、価格が上昇する前に Gold Sniper Scalper Pro を所有するチャンスです。 その後の購入 10 件ごとに $50 ずつ上昇します。 最終価格: $498 あなたの分析的優位性を定義する機能 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro は、深い洞察と明確な統計的優位性を提供するために設計された包括的なツールキットです: システム、入力のカスタマイズ、およびインジケーター使用時の注意事項を含む詳細なインジケーター使用ガイドは、以下の MQL 記事に記載されています。ドキュメントを参照してください。 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System o
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
インディケータ
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe は、Smart Money Concepts（SMC）に基づいて開発された リアルタイム市場分析ツール です。 本システムは、トレーダーがマーケットストラクチャーを体系的に分析し、市場全体の方向性をより明確に把握できるよう設計されています。 システムは複数の時間軸にわたり、 反転ポイント（Reversal Points）・主要ゾーン（Key Zones）・マーケットストラクチャー を自動的に解析します。さらに、 POI（Point of Interest）・ノーリペイントシグナル・Auto Fibonacci Levels を表示し、プルバックや反転ポイントを高精度で検出します。 リアルタイムシグナルとアラートにより、価格が主要ゾーンに到達したときや、ゾーン内で反転シグナルが発生した際に、重要な機会を逃すことはありません。 また、本システムは インジケーター と シグナルシステム の両方の機能を兼ね備えた 2-in-1ツール であり、ゾーン分析とリアルタイムエントリーシグナルを一体化しています。 さらに
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引インジケーターは再描画されず、再描画されず、遅延しないことを強調する価値があります。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになります。 ユーザーマニュアル：設定、入力、戦略。 アトミックアナリストは、価格の強さとモメンタムを利用して市場でより良いエッジを見つけるためのPA価格アクションインジケーターです。ノイズや誤ったシグナルを除去し、取引ポテンシャルを高めるための高度なフィルターを備えています。複雑なインジケーターの複数のレイヤーを使用して、アトミックアナリストはチャートをスキャンし、複雑な数学的計算をシンプルなシグナルと色に変換します。これにより、どのような初心者トレーダーでも理解して使用し、一貫した取引の決定を行うことができます。 「アトミックアナリスト」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的な取引ソリューションです。プレミアムインジケーターとトップノッチの機能を1つの取引戦略に組み合わせ、すべてのタイプのトレーダーにとって汎用性のある選択肢にします。 デイリートレーディングとスキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイ
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
インディケータ
FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
インディケータ
Game Changerは、あらゆる金融商品で使用できる革新的なトレンドインジケーターです。メタトレーダーを強力なトレンドアナライザーへと変貌させます。このインジケーターは再描画や遅延がありません。あらゆる時間枠で動作し、トレンドの特定、反転の可能性のシグナル、トレーリングストップ機能、そして迅速な市場反応のためのリアルタイムアラートを提供します。経験豊富なプロ、あるいは優位性を求める初心者の方でも、このツールは自信と規律を持ち、トレンドの根底にあるダイナミクスを明確に理解した上で取引を行うための力となります。 購入後すぐにご連絡いただくと、個人ボーナスを進呈いたします！強力なサポートとトレンドスキャナーインジケーターの無料コピーもご用意しておりますので、お気軽にプライベートメッセージでご連絡くださ. 私のEAやスペシャルセットはTelegramでは販売しておりません。Mql5のみで販売しており、セットファイルはこちらのブログでのみ公開し ております 。詐欺師にはご注意ください。他の方からセットを購入しないでください。 設定 トレンド変化時のアラートを有効にする - True/Fals
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
インディケータ
トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターでトレンド取引の力を解き放ちます。ファジー ロジックと複数通貨システムを活用した究極のトレンド取引ソリューションです。 ファジー ロジックを活用した革新的なトレンド インジケーターである Trend Screener を使用して、トレンド取引を向上させます。 これは、13 を超えるプレミアム ツールと機能、および 3 つの取引戦略を組み合わせた強力なトレンド追跡インジケーターであり、Metatrader をトレンド アナライザーにする多用途の選択肢となります。 期間限定オファー : トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターは、わずか 100 ドルで生涯ご利用いただけます。 (元の価格 50$ ) (オファー延長) Trend Screener の 100% 非再描画精度の揺るぎない精度を体験して、取引の決定が過去の価格変動の影響を受けないようにしてください。 マルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨機能の多用途性を解放し、比類のない自信を持って外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックスの世界を取引できるようにします。 Trend Screener の包括的な
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
インディケータ
発売プロモーション Azimuth Proは先着 100 名様限定で 299 ドルでご提供します。 最終価格は 499 ドルとなります。 リテールとインスティテューショナルのエントリーの違いはインジケーターではなく、ロケーションにあります。 多くのトレーダーは、モメンタムを追いかけたり、遅行シグナルに反応して、任意の価格レベルでエントリーします。機関投資家は、需給が実際にシフトする構造的なレベルに価格が到達するのを待ちます。 Azimuth Proはこれらのレベルを自動的にマッピングします：スイングアンカーVWAP、マルチタイムフレーム構造ライン、高確率ロケーションにのみ出現するABCパターン。 Azimuth Proは、構造分析とインテリジェントな自動化の両方を求めるプロフェッショナルトレーダー向けに構築されています。 Azimuthが外科的精度で市場構造をマッピングする一方、Azimuth Proはインテリジェンスレイヤーを追加します：トレーディングスタイルの自動検出、スマート設定された移動平均線、20年のデータでバックテストされた最適化パラメータ。その結果、お使いの
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
インディケータ
Quantum TrendPulse を ご紹介します。これは、   SuperTrend   、   RSI   、および Stochastic のパワーを 1 つの包括的なインジケーターに組み合わせて、取引の可能性を最大限に引き出す究極の取引ツールです。精度と効率を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されたこのインジケーターは、市場のトレンド、勢いの変化、最適なエントリー ポイントとエグジット ポイントを自信を持って特定するのに役立ちます。 主な特徴: SuperTrend 統合: 現在の市場動向に簡単に追従し、収益性の波に乗ることができます。 RSI精度: 買われすぎと売られすぎのレベルを検出し、市場の反転のタイミングに最適で、SuperTrendのフィルターとして使用されます。 確率的精度: 確率的振動を活用して、変動の激しい市場で隠れたチャンスを見つけます。SuperTrend のフィルターとして使用されます。 マルチタイムフレーム分析:   M5 から H1 または H4 まで、さまざまなタイムフレームで市場を常に把握します。 カスタマイズ可能なアラート: カスタム取引条件が満たされ
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
インディケータ
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
インディケータ
Smart Stop Indicator – チャート上で実現するインテリジェントなストップロス精度 概要 Smart Stop Indicator は、ストップロスを勘や感情ではなく、明確で体系的に設定したいトレーダーのために設計されています。本ツールは、クラシックなプライスアクション（高値更新・安値切り下げ）と最新のブレイクアウト認識ロジックを組み合わせ、次に来るべき論理的なストップレベルを正確に特定します。トレンド相場、レンジ、急速なブレイクアウト局面のいずれであっても、最適な SL ゾーンとその状態（“new”、“broken”、“valid”）をチャート上に直接表示します。さらに今回、SL 距離の %ADR 表示も新たに追加されています。 主な特徴 マーケット構造に基づく自動ストップ配置 • 市場構造とリアルタイムの値動きに基づき、意味のあるストップロスレベルを自動検出します。 スマートなブレイクアウト感知 • 急激な方向転換やブレイクアウトにも柔軟に対応し、早すぎるストップ調整を避けます。 SL %ADR の表示 • ストップロスまでの距離を ADR（Averag
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
インディケータ
優れたテクニカルインジケーター「Grabber」をご紹介します。これは、すぐに使える「オールインワン」トレーディング戦略として機能します。 ひとつのコードに、市場のテクニカル分析ツール、取引シグナル（矢印）、アラート機能、プッシュ通知が強力に統合されています。 このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を無料で提供します： Grabberユーティリティ：オープンポジションを自動で管理するツール ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル：インジケーターのインストール、設定、取引方法を解説 カスタムセットファイル：インジケーターをすばやく自動設定し、最大限の成果を出すための設定ファイル 他の戦略はもう忘れてください！Grabberだけが、あなたを新たなトレードの高みへと導いてくれるのです。 Grabber戦略の主な特徴： 推奨タイムフレーム：M5〜H4 対応通貨ペア・資産：どれでも使用可能ですが、私が実際に検証した以下を推奨します（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、E
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引ツールはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグの指標であり、プロの取引に理想的ですことを強調する価値があります。 オンラインコース、ユーザーマニュアル、デモ。 スマートプライスアクションコンセプトインジケーターは、新米から経験豊富なトレーダーまで、非常 に強力なツールです。Inner Circle Trader AnalysisやSmart Money Concepts Trading Strategiesなど、20以上の有用な指標を1つに組み合わせています。このインジケーターはスマートマネーコンセプトに焦点を当て、大手機関の取引方法を提供し、彼らの動きを予測するのに役立ちます。 特に、流動性分析に優れており、機関がどのように取引しているかを理解しやすくしています。市場のトレンドを予測し、価格の動きを慎重に分析するのに優れています。機関の戦略とトレードを合わせることで、市場の動向についてより正確な予測ができます。このインジケーターは多目的であり、市場構造を分析し、重要な注文ブロックを特定し、さまざまなパターンを認識するのに優れています。 このインジケーター
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
インディケータ
これまでに、 素晴らしいバックテスト結果、 驚くべき数値を持つ ライブ口座のパフォーマンス証明 、そして あらゆる場所での統計情報 がある取引インジケーターを購入し、しかし使用後に 口座を破綻させてしまった ことは何度ありますか？ シグナル単独を信用すべきではありません。そもそもなぜそれが表示されたのかを知る必要があります。そして、それこそがRelicusRoad Proの得意とすることです！ ユーザーマニュアル + 戦略 + トレーニングビデオ + VIPアクセス付きプライベートグループ + モバイル版利用可能 市場の見方を変える新しい方法 RelicusRoadは、FX、先物、仮想通貨、株式、指数に対応する、 世界で最も強力で最高の取引インジケーター であり、トレーダーが口座を 成長させる ために必要なすべての情報とツールを提供します。 初心者 から 上級者 まで、 すべてのトレーダー が成功できるよう、 テクニカル分析 と 取引計画 を提供します。 これは、将来の市場を 予測する のに十分な情報を提供する 主要な取引インジケーター です。私たちは、チャート上で意味をなさない複
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
インディケータ
IX Power: 指数、商品、暗号資産、外国為替市場の洞察を発見 概要 IX Power は、指数、商品、暗号資産、外国為替市場の強弱を分析するための多用途ツールです。 FX Power が全ての利用可能な通貨ペアデータを活用して外為ペアで最高の精度を提供する一方、 IX Power は基礎資産の市場データにのみ焦点を当てています。この特性により、 IX Power は非外為市場に最適であり、単純な外為分析にも信頼性の高いツールです。どのチャートでもスムーズに機能し、取引判断を向上させるための明確で実行可能な洞察を提供します。 1. IX Power がトレーダーにとって価値がある理由 複数市場での強弱分析 • IX Power は指数、商品、暗号資産、外為シンボルの強弱を計算し、それぞれの市場に合わせた洞察を提供します。 • US30、WTI、ゴールド、ビットコイン、または通貨ペアなどの資産を監視して取引機会を発見できます。 幅広い市場に適応 • 外為取引では、 FX Power が関連する全ての通貨ペアを分析することで比類のない精度を提供します。 • IX Power
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
インディケータ
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
インディケータ
Berma Bands (BBs) インジケーターは、市場のトレンドを特定して活用したいトレーダーにとって貴重なツールです。価格と BBs の関係を分析することで、トレーダーは市場がトレンド段階にあるか、レンジ段階にあるかを判断できます。 詳細については、[ Berma Home Blog ] をご覧ください。 バーマ バンドは、上部バーマ バンド、中部バーマ バンド、下部バーマ バンドの 3 つの異なる線で構成されています。これらの線は価格の周りにプロットされ、全体的な傾向に対する価格の動きを視覚的に表します。これらのバンド間の距離から、ボラティリティや潜在的な傾向の反転についての洞察を得ることができます。 バーマ バンドの線がそれぞれ離れると、市場が横ばいまたはレンジ相場の期間に入っていることを示すことがよくあります。これは、明確な方向性の偏りがないことを示しています。トレーダーは、これらの期間中にトレンドを特定するのが難しいと感じる可能性があり、より明確なトレンドが出現するまで待つ場合があります。 バーマ バンドの線が 1 本の線に収束すると、強いトレンド環境の兆候となること
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
インディケータ
FX Volume：ブローカー視点で捉える本物の市場センチメント クイック概要 トレード手法をさらに高めたいとお考えですか？ FX Volume は、リテールトレーダーやブローカーのポジション状況をリアルタイムで提供します。これは、COTのような遅延レポートよりもはるかに早く知ることができます。安定した利益を目指す方も、さらなる優位性を求める方も、 FX Volume は大きな不均衡を見極め、ブレイクアウトを確認し、リスク管理を洗練させるのに役立ちます。今すぐ始めて、実際の出来高データがどのように意思決定を変革するかを体感してください！ 1. FX Volume がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 高精度の早期警戒シグナル • 各通貨ペアを売買しているトレーダー数を、他者よりも早く、ほぼリアルタイムで把握できます。 • FX Volume は、複数のリテールブローカーから得られる本物の出来高データを収集し、分かりやすい形式で提供する 唯一 のツールです。 強力なリスク管理 • ロングやショートの大きな偏り（インバランス）を特定し、潜在的なトレンド転換を見逃しません。ストップ
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
インディケータ
サポートとレジスタンススクリーナーは、1つのインジケーター内に複数のツールを提供するMetaTraderの1つのレベルインジケーターにあります。 利用可能なツールは次のとおりです。 1.市場構造スクリーナー。 2.強気のプルバックゾーン。 3.弱気プルバックゾーン。 4.デイリーピボットポイント 5.毎週のピボットポイント 6.毎月のピボットポイント 7.ハーモニックパターンとボリュームに基づく強力なサポートとレジスタンス。 8.銀行レベルのゾーン。 期間限定オファー：HVサポートおよびレジスタンスインジケーターは、50ドルと生涯でのみご利用いただけます。 （元の価格125 $） MQL5ブログにアクセスすると、分析例を含むすべてのプレミアム指標を見つけることができます。 ここをクリックしてください。 主な機能 ハーモニックおよびボリュームアルゴリズムに基づく強力なサポートおよびレジスタンスゾーン。 ハーモニックおよびボリュームアルゴリズムに基づく強気および弱気のプルバックゾーン。  市場構造スクリーナー 毎日、毎週、毎月のピボットポイント。 ドキュメント すべてのサポートおよび
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
インディケータ
FX Levels: あらゆる市場における非常に高精度なサポート＆レジスタンス 概要 通貨ペア、株式指数、個別銘柄やコモディティなど、どのような市場でも信頼できるサポートとレジスタンスを特定したいですか？ FX Levels は伝統的な “Lighthouse” メソッドと先進的な動的アプローチを融合し、ほぼ汎用的な精度を実現します。ブローカーの実務経験を活かし、自動化されたデイリー更新とリアルタイム更新を組み合わせることで、 FX Levels は反転ポイントを見つけ、利益目標を設定し、自信をもってトレードを管理するための手助けをします。今すぐ試してみて、サポート/レジスタンス分析の正確性がどれほどトレードを向上させるかを実感してください！ 1. FX Levels がトレーダーにとって非常に有用な理由 非常に正確なサポート＆レジスタンスゾーン • FX Levels は異なるブローカー環境でもほぼ同一のゾーンを生成するよう設計されており、データフィードの差異や時刻設定のずれによる不一致を解消します。 • つまり、どのブローカーを利用していても一貫したレベルが得られるため、戦
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
インディケータ
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 は、MetaTrader 5 向けのインジケーターで、 マーケット構造 および ICT / Smart Money 概念の分析を自動化します。 売買は行わず 、注文管理もしません。これは 視覚的な分析ツール であり、自動売買ロボットではありません。 インジケーターが表示する内容 インジケーターはチャートをスキャンし、以下の情報を強調表示します ： マーケット構造 ：主要スイング、HH、HL、LH、LL 構造のブレイク ：Break of Structure (BOS) と Change of Character (ChoCH) 強気（demand）/ 弱気（supply）の Order Blocks（強度表示あり） 有効な Fair Value Gaps (FVG) 流動性ゾーン（equal highs / equal lows）とスイープ（sweeps） アジア / ロンドン / ニューヨーク セッションと Ki
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
インディケータ
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
インディケータ
Meravith Autoは、Meravithトレーディングシステムの自動化バージョンです。 このインジケーターは、色が変化するトレンドラインで構成されています。強気のときは緑色、弱気のときは赤色になります。これはトレンドのサポートラインです。強気の出来高と弱気の出来高が等しくなる流動性ライン。三重の強気デビエーションライン。三重の弱気デビエーションライン。大きな出来高を示す紫色と青色のドット。紫色のドットは平均出来高より2つのデビエーション分大きい出来高を示し、青色のドットは2つのデビエーションを示します。 使い方は？ 強気のトレンドラインと、トレンドラインの上にある流動性は強気トレンドを示します。市場は上昇すると予想されます。ロングポジションを開きます。 弱気のトレンドラインと、トレンドラインの下にある流動性は弱気トレンドを示します。市場は下落すると予想されます。ショートポジションを開きます。 他のインジケーターと自由に組み合わせて使用できます。 どの通貨ペア、どの時間足でも使用できます。 ブローカーが提示する出来高の違いにより、結果が異なる場合があります。 出来高が多いため、大
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
インディケータ
TPSproTrend PRO は、市場が実際に方向転換する瞬間を識別し、動きの開始時にエントリー ポイントを形成します。 価格が動き始めた直後に市場に参入し、すでに動き出した後に参入してはいけません。 インジケーター   シグナルを再描画せず、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを自動的に表示するため、取引が明確かつ視覚的かつ構造化されます。 説明書 RUS   -   MT4 バージョン 主な利点 再描画のない信号。 すべての信号は固定です。 矢印が表示された場合 -     もう変化したり消えたりすることはありません。 誤ったシグナルのリスクなしに、安定したデータに基づいて取引の決定を下すことができます。 既製の買い/売りエントリーポイント このインジケーターは、取引を開始するのに最適なタイミングを自動的に決定し、チャート上に矢印で表示します。 推測や主観的な分析は不要。明確なシグナルだけです。 自動ストップロスとテイクプロフィットゾーン 信号の直後に次のものが表示されます: エントリーポイント リスク制限ゾーン（ストップロス） 利益確定ゾーン これにより、
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
インディケータ
私たちはあなたにトレンド取引の世界でゲームのルールを変える革命的な指標を提示します。 指標は、パフォーマンスを再考し、前例のない高さにあなたの取引経験を高めるように設計されています。 私たちの指標は、競合他社とは一線を画す高度な機能のユニークな組み合わせを誇っています。 "実質の価格設定要因"の先端技術は最も困難で、揮発市況の最高の安定性を保障する。 不安定なパターン、壊れた指標に別れを告げ、意識的で制御された取引を歓迎します。 指標は単なる美しい絵ではありません！ 指標は、トレーダーの側にオッズをシフトし、それによって利益を得る必要があります。 インジケータ信号（完全自動モード）に基づいて取引結果に慣れる： https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/2339244 AceTrendは、rbtiバージョンによるトレンド指標のランキングで第一位にランクされています。 インターネット上の"AceTrend trend indicatorのテスト"に関する情報を検索することで、詳細を調べることができます。 AceTrend-取引における最大の収益性と制御。 私たちの指標
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
インディケータ
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT4のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間:すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイムフ
作者のその他のプロダクト
ProTrading Arrow
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (1)
インディケータ
"THE ULTIMATE TRADING SECRET - UNLOCK PROFITS FAST!" A new trading system. An amazing trading indicator. Bonus: You get the Forex Trend Commander Indicator absolutely free! Most traders waste months chasing strategies and endless charts - only to miss opportunities and second-guess themselves. Here’s the secret: You don’t need to struggle. You don’t need years of training. All you need is the right tool - one that shows you exactly when to buy and sell, every single time. Introducing ProTrad
Pinbar MT5
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
インディケータ
Pin bar pattern   is characterized by a long upper or lower wick with a small body relative to the size of the wick with little to no lower or upper shadows. Pin bars are not to be traded in isolation , but need to be considered within the larger context of the chart analysis. A pin bar entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Inputs Multiplier ; AlertOn   - enable alerts; EmailAlert   - enable email alerts; PushAlert   - en
FREE
BB Engulfing Bar V2 MT5
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
インディケータ
The indicator defines the Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Bar. The pattern has greater reliability when the open price of the engulfing candle is well above the close of the first candle, and when the close of the engulfing candle is well below the open of the first candle. For an engulfing bar to be valid it must fully engulf at least one previous bar or candle - includes all the body and the wick. The engulfing bar can engulf more than one bar as long as it completely engulfs the previous bar.
FREE
Inside Bar Indicator MT5
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
インディケータ
This   inside bar indicator MT5  is suitable if you are doing inside bar trading. So what this MT5 inside bar indicator does is identifies inside bars for you as they form on your charts. Inside bar   is a famous trading pattern in which the bar carry higher low and lower high compared with the previous bar, also known as mother bar. With, a lesser time frame like the 1 hour chart, daily inside bar chart will sometimes appears to be similar to a triangle pattern. Inputs Settings for MA; AlertOn
FREE
Trend Reverting PRO
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
4.37 (19)
インディケータ
"SIGNALS FOLLOWING THE TREND!" " A new trading system. An amazing trading indicator. " Bonus: You get the Forex Trend Commander Indicator absolutely free! A secret system built as an automatic indicator based on unique knowledge inspired by famous traders. The system uses the unique smart adaptable algorithm to overcome the difficulties of analysis and trading. All trade is protected by a stop loss to minimize possible drawdowns. Using the indicator with a professional money management system a
Best Support Resistance Indicator MT4
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
インディケータ
Support and resistance levels are the key factors that determine the price movement from one zone to another. They are levels for trend reversal/breakout signals forex traders look out for before making a trade decision. The Support and Resistance Indicator is a custom trading tool for MT4 developed to plot support/resistance zones from past price actions.  The indicator also helps a trader evaluate optimal zones to place a BUY/SELL order or to exit a trade. In other words, it assists traders to
FREE
Three Soldiers
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (2)
インディケータ
The three white soldiers and the three black crows candlestick patterns are reversal patterns that predict a change in the direction of a trend.  The pattern consists of three consecutive long-bodied candlesticks that open within the previous candle's real body and a close that exceeds the previous candle's.  It's important to note that both formations are only valid when they appear after a strong uptrend or a downtrend, while their efficiency decreases in choppy markets. Inputs AlertOn   - en
FREE
MACD Arrows indicator
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
インディケータ
MACD Crossover Arrows & Alert is a MT4 (MetaTrader 4) indicator and it can be used with any forex trading systems / strategies for additional confirmation of trading entries or exits on the stocks and currencies market. This mt4 indicator provides a   BUY signal   if the MACD main line crosses above the MACD   signal  line . It also displays a   Sell signal   if the   MACD main line crosses  below the MACD   signal  line . STRATEGY Traders can use the MACD signal alerts from a higher time frame
FREE
Outside Bar MT4
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (1)
インディケータ
This outside bar indicator is the opposite of the inside bar. So what this MT4 outside bar indicator does is identifies outside bars for you as they form on your charts. Outside bar is a famous trading pattern in which the bar carry higher high and lower low compared with the previous bar, also known as mother bar. To trade based on Outside Bars, simply place buy stop order above the high price level of a bullish Outside Bar, and sell stop order should be placed below the low price level of a be
FREE
BB Engulfing Bar V2
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
4.57 (7)
インディケータ
The indicator defines the Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Bar. The pattern has greater reliability when the open price of the engulfing candle is well above the close of the first candle, and when the close of the engulfing candle is well below the open of the first candle. For an engulfing bar to be valid it must fully engulf at least one previous bar or candle - includes all the body and the wick. The engulfing bar can engulf more than one bar as long as it completely engulfs the previous bar.
FREE
Inside Bar Indicator MT4
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
4.89 (9)
インディケータ
This inside bar indicator MT4  is suitable if you are doing inside bar trading. So what this MT4 inside bar indicator does is identifies inside bars for you as they form on your charts. Inside bar is a famous trading pattern in which the bar carry higher low and lower high compared with the previous bar, also known as mother bar. With, a lesser time frame like the 1 hour chart, daily inside bar chart will sometimes appears to be similar to a triangle pattern. Inputs AlertOn - enable alerts Emai
FREE
ADX Crosses Signals
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
1 (1)
インディケータ
The indicator provides buy and sell signals on the charts every time ADX DI- and DI+ crosses each other. Blue arrow for uptrend (DI+>DI-). Red arrow for downtrend (DI->DI+). This technical analysis tool can be applied to various trading strategies.  The   ADX Crosses Signals Indicator   is based on the Average Directional Index Metatrader Indicator. The ADX is a lagging indicator, meaning that a trend must already be established before the index can generate its signal. Inputs PERIOD; AlertOn  
FREE
TrendReverting PRO v25
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
インディケータ
The indicator defines the buy and sell arrows with high performance and consistent results. Suitable for trend trading or following the trend.  New Year's Discount 40% Automatic analysis of market opportunities ; Help traders   earn more from their investments; Never repaints, recalculates or backpaints signals; This is FREE   demo   version of the indicator and works only on   "EURUSD  M15, M30" .   The demo version does not work on SUFFIX OR PREFIX brokers ! Trend Reversing PRO   All other de
FREE
PinBarV1
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
2 (1)
インディケータ
Pin bar pattern is characterized by a long upper or lower wick with a small body relative to the size of the wick with little to no lower or upper shadows. Pin bars are not to be traded in isolation , but need to be considered within the larger context of the chart analysis. A pin bar entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Inputs MinimumTailPips- Minimum size of Tail in pips; TailBodyCandle- means how many times Tail grea
FREE
TwoMA Crosses
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (1)
インディケータ
TwoMA Crosses indicator displays arrows based on whether the short term moving average crosses above or below the long term moving average. A moving average doesn't predict price direction. Instead, it defines the current direction. Despite this, investors use moving averages to filter out the noise. Traders and investors tend to use the EMA indicator, especially in a highly volatile market because it’s more sensitive to price changes than the SMA. Download for FREE  TwoMA Crosses  EA from the
FREE
DayTradingArrow v1
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (3)
インディケータ
"IF YOU'RE LOOKING UNIQUE TRADING INDICATOR… AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE… YOU'VE COME TO THE RIGHT PLACE!" Additional bonus: You get the Forex Trend Commander Indicator absolutely free! Successful traders can turn any not-so-good trading system into a profitable one by using proper money management! With two built-in systems DayTradingArrow v1 generates a high percentage of successful trades. The indicator gives an incredible advantage to stay on the safe side of the market by anyone who uses it. B
BB Engulfing Bar
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
3.6 (5)
インディケータ
The indicator defines the Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Bar. The pattern has greater reliability when the open price of the engulfing candle is well above the close of the first candle, and when the close of the engulfing candle is well below the open of the first candle. For an engulfing bar to be valid it must fully engulf at least one previous bar or candle - includes all the body and the wick. The engulfing bar can engulf more than one bar as long as it completely engulfs the previous bar.
FREE
Forex Trend Commander
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (3)
インディケータ
"THE MILLION-DOLLAR SECRET OF TRADING!" Everyone talks about knowledge. Everyone says: “Learn, study, analyze, and someday you’ll succeed.” Sounds noble, doesn’t it? And yes — it’s true. But here’s the reality most traders don’t want to admit: They don’t just want to learn — they want to see results. They want clarity, confidence, and growth now, not “someday.” And that’s okay. Because in trading, you don’t have to spend years chasing the same mistakes. There’s a smarter way — a shortcut t
フィルタ:
Spark690
312
Spark690 2025.08.17 10:52 
 

так себе индикатор, на волатильных парах работает плохо, больше минуса чем плюса, евро более менее нормально.

レビューに返信