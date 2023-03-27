Outside Bar MT4

5

This outside bar indicator is the opposite of the inside bar.

So what this MT4 outside bar indicator does is identifies outside bars for you as they form on your charts.

Outside bar is a famous trading pattern in which the bar carry higher high and lower low compared with the previous bar, also known as mother bar.

To trade based on Outside Bars, simply place buy stop order above the high price level of a bullish Outside Bar, and sell stop order should be placed below the low price level of a bearish Outside Bar.


Inputs

  • AlertOn - enable alerts
  • EmailAlert - enable email alerts
  • PushAlert - enable push notifications


レビュー 2
genadi
176
genadi 2025.02.21 06:50 
 

Спасибо.

フィルタ:
genadi
176
genadi 2025.02.21 06:50 
 

Спасибо.

Andrew Valdes
524
Andrew Valdes 2023.04.05 19:15 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

