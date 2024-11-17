Ai Lieutenant EA MT5

30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu

A fully automatic expert
Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology
All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc.
A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world)
The artificial intelligence of this expert is completely made by our team and has not been copied from market artificial intelligence, it is completely trained specifically for trading and, like other artificial intelligence, is not made for general purposes.
With global settings, it can be used in different accounts and different brokers and with the least capital
A combination of hundreds of different strategies, indicators and data
With permanent and lifelong support and dozens of other features...




Attributes:

  • Usable:
            in currency pairs: AUDUSD , USDCAD , NZDUSD
            in time frames: M30 , H1 , H4
            on Account type: Any
            in various brokers
            in prop companies (Works automatically with just one button switch)
            with minimum capital ($100)
            with low leverage (minimum tested leverage: 40)
            in American brokers (in accordance with FIFO rules - Works automatically with just one button switch)
  • With:
            TP and SL (Trades are protected by stop-losses)
            completely free and regular updates
            many, sufficient and simple settings
            diverse trading strategies
            excellent backtesting
            guide files for correct and fast use
            several blogs (FAQs, settings guide, test the expert, set file, expert execution, etc.)
            automatic training capability (artificial intelligence gains experience from its own training after each trade)
  • Built:
            by artificial intelligence (real backtesting)
            by the best and most powerful artificial intelligence processing systems
            by an experienced and professional team
            with the best and latest strategies, indicators, patterns
            with the most accurate data from major brokers
  • Without using dangerous strategies such as hedge, martingale, network, etc.
  • Suitable for all types of professional and beginner traders





Expert Strategy and Methodology:

Our team gives all kinds of data to the AI and the AI learns how to make successful trades.
Data means: Hundreds of indicators (famous indicators and personal indicators), Hundreds of patterns (candle patterns, price patterns, harmonic patterns, etc.) and some special data that we cannot disclose.

We tried to give the Expert Advisor new indicators and patterns so that the Expert Advisor can perform at its best. Because old indicators and patterns weaken the Expert Advisor's performance in the future.
We tried to give the Expert Advisor data from major brokers so that the Expert Advisor can perform at its best. Incorrect and inaccurate data weakens the Expert Advisor's performance.



Minimum tested capital
100$
Minimum tested leverage
1:40
Best brokers for this expert
Big and well-known brokers
Best currency pairs for this expert
AUDUSD , USDCAD , NZDUSD
Best time frames for this expert
M30 , H1 , H4
Account type
Any, Lower spreads are better
VPS
Preferred, but not mandatory
Settings
Default or settings we have put in the blog




Items used to train this expert's artificial intelligence:

  • Free indicators: 10
  • Custom indicators created by our team: 15
  • Patterns: 38
  • Data from major brokers: 8
  • Others: 60

We cannot disclose the exact details and especially the "other" options.
Please note that 1 copy of the source file of this Expert Advisor is also available for sale.
If you would like to purchase the source file with lifetime support, please message us.




Useful links:

  1. Link  1: Contact support
  2. Link  2: Our products
  3. Link  3: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
  4. Link  4: Settings guide
  5. Link  5: Guide to using the files you receive directly from us
  6. Link  6: Guide to installing and running Experts on the Meta Trader chart
  7. Link  7: An expert's test and analysis guide
  8. Link  8: Guide to creating an order (job)
  9. Link  9: Set File
  10. Link 10: Update the products
  11. Link 11: Our channel




Settings:

  • Risk per trade: Risk is the amount of money that is added or subtracted from your account in each trade. For example, if you risk 1% (and your capital is $1000) and your trade is profitable, you will earn 1%. That is, 0.01*1000 = $10, you earn $10.
  • Lot Size: From now on, you can set the lot amount manually. From 0.01 lots to 1000 lots. This mode is variable in the default settings. That is, in each trade, the lot amount is different. If you change these settings, the expert trades with a fixed amount of lots in each trade.
  • Enable FIFO rules: Enable or disable Limit the number of trades (signal) If this setting is " FALSE ", the number of signals or trades will increase. If this setting is " TRUE ", the number of signals or trades will be reduced. By " FALSE " these settings, the expert may perform several trades at the same time. For example, it may do several trade “buy” or “sell” in one process. be careful. If your risk is high, it is better not to " FALSE " this setting. If you want Expert to trade according to "FIFO" rules, do not " FALSE " this setting. FIFO rules are more important for American brokers.
  • PROP: If you are using this Expert Advisor in prop companies, enable these settings.
  • Take Profit (Point): You can adjust the TP value yourself. (Based on points) In the default mode (TP=0), the profit limit is determined by artificial intelligence. If you change the TP, you must also change the SL.
  • Stop Loss (Point): You can adjust the SL value yourself. (Based on points) In the default mode (SL=0), the profit limit is determined by artificial intelligence. If you change the SL, you must also change the TP.
  • Enable Trading days: If you enable this setting, the expert trades only on the days you want.
  • Trade on Mondeys/Trade on Mondeys/Wednesdays/Wednesdays/Wednesdays: If you want the expert to trade on this day, set this option to true. If you do not want the expert to trade on this day, set this option to false.
  • Enable Trailing Stop: Suppose you have a trade that is in profit. If you want to keep your profit, i.e. don't lose even when the trend reverses, this setup is useful for you. These settings reduce the loss limit. In other words, it moves behind the price. For example, your initial loss limit is 300 points. But now you are in profit and you have moved forward by 200 points, so with these settings, you can reduce your loss limit by 200 points and bring it to 100 points. Using these settings, the stop loss will move behind the price in the direction of profit. Enable this option to use this setting. For more information, you can search and read on Google.
  • Trailing Stop Activation (Point): This option specifies when the stop loss moves behind the price. For example, if you set this setting to 150, when your trade is 150 points in profit, the loss limit will move behind the price.
  • Trailing Stop Distance (Point): This option specifies that the distance between the loss limit and the current price should be a maximum of several points. For example, if you set this option to 100, the loss limit will move 100 points behind the price.
  • Enable Breakeven: Enable this section if you want to use the breakeven settings. Suppose your trade is currently running and has more than 500 points in profit, and you want to close the trade if the reversal and trading process is at a loss. To do this, enable these settings. That is, equal the loss limit with the opening price of the trade. In this case, if the trend returns, you will not lose and the trade will be closed with 0 points of profit and 0 points of loss.
  • Breakeven (Point): After reaching this amount of profit (based on the points), the expert sets the loss limit equal to the opening price of the expert. In the previous section, we found out what these settings are. Now we need to set these settings to be activated after a few points of profit. In default mode, the expert activates these settings after reaching 50 points of profit. That is, after 50 points of profit, the expert equates the amount of the loss limit with the opening price of the same transaction.
  • For information about other settings and instructions on how to use them, read the Settings Help page.





Frequently Asked Questions:

         What is a bonus?
         A gift for the purchase of our other products.
         Suppose you purchased an expert from us for $500, now you have a $250 discount on your second purchase.
         For example, if your choice for the second purchase is an expert for $400, you only need to pay $150. (You received a $250 bonus (discount) with your first purchase)

         What are the best settings?
         The default settings are usually the best settings. We've also included some examples of the settings we use on the Settings Help page.


         How many points is the TP and SL in each trade?
         The TP and SL  are different for each trade. The AI decides how many points the TP  and SL  will be.


         Should the expert be active all the time (24/7)? Does that mean I have to use VPS?
         It is better to have the Expert always running and not stop it. You can keep your computer on. But it is better to buy a VPS and make yourself comfortable.
         How much is the amount of lots in each trade? (in default settings)
         The amount of lots in each trade is based on the amount of risk and the amount of the loss limit. The amount of risk in each trade is 3%. But the amount of the SL and TP is not fixed. For this reason, the lot amount in each trade is                   different.


         What is the average number of trades?
         The number of trades in backtest and live are exactly the same. So you can see the number of trades in the backtest with your desired settings.
         For example, in the last month, then you will get the answer. The average number of trades in live is the same as the average number of trades in the backtest.
         Because of the different settings, I can't say one number that is the same for all buyers. So based on your settings, you can find the average.


         In the settings, is the calculation unit a pip or a point?
         All calculations are based on points.


         Can this expert be used in other symbols?
         You can run this expert in other symbols. Expert also trades. But the results of other symbols are not like the symbols we have proposed


         Are the updates free?
         Yes, updates are free for those who have purchased or rented Expert. We will put the new update on the site and Metatrader. You can enter the purchased products section and update the expert.


         Does the expert also trade with symbols that have suffixes, such as "EURUSD.c" or “ EURUSD.b” or “Gold” or “ EURUSD.a” or…, or does it require special settings?
         This expert automatically recognizes the symbol and trades.


         If you have any other questions, read the FAQ page or send us a message.





Be sure to contact us if you:

         have a problem with the backtest or your test result does not match our photos
         have a criticism or suggestion
         have a question that is not on the settings guide page
         have a question about bonuse
         have purchased 1 product from us and want to receive a bonus
         need settings that are not in the Expert





Hints:

         If you need a set file, you can use the "Settings Guide" (Link 4).
         We sell this Expert Advisor only on this site. Please ignore scammers' advertisements.
         Avoid buying scam versions that are sold at a lower price on other sites. This Expert Advisor is unhackable and those versions are fake and do not trade like this Expert Advisor at all.




おすすめのプロダクト
Ai Sergeant EA MT5
Indra Maulana
エキスパート
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest
MultiORB EA Prop Edition
Brian Mutuku Mwanthi
エキスパート
MULTI ORB EA - PROP FIRM EDITION with FOREX FACTORY NEWS FILTER THE ONLY MULTI-SESSION ORB EA WITH INTEGRATED FOREX FACTORY NEWS PROTECTION Pass your prop firm challenge with confidence using the most advanced Opening Range Breakout EA designed specifically for FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, and other funded trader programs CUSTOM PRESET AT USER
UScalper30
Simile Mhlanga
エキスパート
UScalper30 – ATR-RSI 自動売買エキスパートアドバイザー 概要 UScalper30 EA は ATR と RSI 指標を使用してサポートおよびレジスタンス付近の潜在的な取引機会を特定し、構造化されたエントリーと自動リスク管理ツールを提供します。 主な機能 デュアル確認エントリー RSI が買われすぎで価格が抵抗付近の場合、売りエントリー。 RSI が売られすぎで価格がサポート付近の場合、買いエントリー。 ATR によるモメンタム確認。 調整可能なストップロス、テイクプロフィット、トレーリングストップ ATR 倍率に基づき自動計算。 市場の変動に応じてトレーリングストップが調整。 ブレークイーブン調整 価格が有利に動いた場合、ストップロスをブレークイーブン＋バッファに移動可能。 トレードフィルター 移動平均フィルターで逆行トレードを低減。 スプレッドフィルターで薄い市場や高コスト時のエントリーを回避。 曜日フィルターで取引日を管理。 セッションフィルターで特定の市場セッションに集中。 利益自動クローズ 指定ポイント到達で自動クローズ可能。 サポート＆レジスタンス検出
Spike Catcher Counter
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
エキスパート
EA Name : Spike Catcher Counter Timeframe: 1-minute Minimum Balance Each Asset : 200$ Indicators/Parameters: Volume: The number of trades executed during each 1-minute price bar. Envelopes: A technical indicator consisting of upper and lower bands around a moving average to identify potential overbought and oversold levels. Parabolic SAR: A trend-following indicator that provides potential entry and exit points by plotting dots above or below the price. RSI (Relative Strength Index): A momentum
CatBoost Clusters Distance MA 3 Majors
Roman Poshtar
エキスパート
EA CatBoost Clusters Distance MA 3 Majors   operates on the   Сatboost   algorithm using clustering methods. The choice and construction of signs for learning is described in detail in my articles, which you can find below: Experiments with neural networks (Part 1): Revisiting geometry   https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/11077 Experiments with neural networks (Part 2): Smart neural network optimization   https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/11186 Experiments with neural networks (Part 3): Practic
Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA
Joseph Wonder Obasi
エキスパート
Introducing the Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA for MT5 Welcome to the next evolution in trading with the Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA, specifically designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This expert advisor (EA) is engineered to trade Boom and Crash indices with unparalleled precision, leveraging advanced price action strategies. Here’s a comprehensive overview of what makes this EA a must-have tool for traders looking for consistent profitability and robust performance. Key Features and Benefit
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.43 (7)
エキスパート
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 これまでで最も先進的なバージョンのEAです。 AIによる意思決定 、 マルチAI投票 、 ダイナミックな取引ロジック を完全に統合して再構築されました。 このEAは XAUUSD（ゴールド） のM1専用として設計されていただけでなく、現在は BTCUSD と ETHUSD も完全にサポートし、高頻度エントリー、スマートなリスク管理、そして高い適応性を備えています。 OpenRouter接続の無料AI と高度なフィルターを組み合わせ、市場のあらゆる状況で精密なトレードを実現します。 インタラクティブマニュアル V10.1 とプリセット: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143202/comments 公開チャンネル ライブシグナル付き）:   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea V10.1 の主なアップグレード: BTCUSD と ETHUSD の完全統合 V10.1では、EAはゴールド（XAUUSD）に限定されなくなりま
Hero MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
エキスパート
グリッド戦略（トレンドの動きに対抗する取引の開始）とピラミッド化（トレンドの取引の開始）を使用するFOREXアドバイザーHERO。 EAは成行注文でのみ機能します。最初の取引の開始は、割り当てられた時間内の極値の内訳で発生します。ここでは、N個の指値注文が集中しています（価格はこのレベルを数回テストしています）。価格がレベルを超えても、NパイントがN秒以内に通過しない場合、シグナルは偽と見なされます。 MT4バージョン-https：// www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52194 便利なマネーマネジメント、各Nバランスの初期ロット、グリッドと注文のピラミッドの乗数があります。グラフには情報が表示され、構成と最適化が簡単です。 作業時間枠はEAパラメータで設定され、デフォルトではH1、EURUSD記号です。次のペアがアドバイザーに適しています：GBPUSD、USDCAD、EURUSD、USDJPY、USDCHF、AUDUSD、NZDUSD .. .. オプション： タイムフレーム-作業時間枠; EXTREMUM_BARS、SHIFT-極値を検索し
Breakout Master Strategy
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
エキスパート
Breakout Master Strategy is a precision-built, long-only Expert Advisor that capitalizes on bullish breakouts across indices and commodities like Gold . It’s the actual engine running behind the publicly tracked Darwinex strategy EWLT — real money, real results , and now available for automation on your MetaTrader 5 terminal. This is not a grid or martingale EA. It’s a rules-based strategy based on price action and momentum , designed for traders who value consistency, risk control , and transpa
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.33 (6)
エキスパート
All our signals are now available on myfxbook:  click here   Prometheus signal: Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskiest instruments on the market. It requires precision, deep analysis and effective
Lemm Scalper EA MT5
Fabio Sanna
エキスパート
Lemm is a scalper designed for intraday trading in M1 timeframe, therefore very fast and aggressive. It can be configured in a quieter version with higher timeframes or on different assets simultaneously using different magic numbers. The default configuration is for  forex pairs, but by changing the parameters, it can be used on any pair (it has had excellent results on XauUsd and DjiUsd). It is equipped with a movable and minimized summary panel and push notifications on the smartphone. Recom
RoboInvest
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
エキスパート
# RoboInvest RoboInvest is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It combines moving average crossovers, ATR volatility filter, and optional RSI confirmation to deliver highly adaptive entries during trending conditions. --- ## Strategy Overview - Entry signals based on fast MA vs slow MA (3 / 20 by default) - Optional RSI filter (entry when RSI confirms trend bias) - Grid logic with lot multiplier (default: 1.12) - Works during sp
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
エキスパート
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
Hamster MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (3)
エキスパート
革新的なグリッドアドバイザー。価格のボラティリティに基づいた戦略を適用します。取引は、現在のバーの始値からN分、前のバーの終値からNポイント上昇したときに開始されます。割り当てられた時間内に価格が平均価格ボラティリティ（ATR）のN値（％/ポイント）を超えていない場合、新しいバーが開始されるまで取引は中断されます。 アドバイザリンクのMT4バージョン ブローカーには見えない動的レベルのストップオーダー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィット、トレーリングストップ、損益分岐点を適用します。値は、ピップで、または平均価格ボラティリティ（ATR）のパーセンテージとして指定できます。 チャートには、注文実行の品質、受け取った利益、現在のオープンポジション（注文数、ロット数、利益）に関する情報が表示されます。 FIFO要件（以前に開いたトランザクションを最初に閉じる要件）を持つ米国のブローカーを含む、あらゆるブローカーとの連携に適しています。 Expert Advisorを初めて知る場合は、ストラテジーテスターでビジュアルモードをオンにすることをお勧めします。トレーダーがその仕事の原則を理解
Trading King Extended MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (1)
エキスパート
トレーディングキングMT5エキスパートアドバイザーの高度なバージョン。使用される指標：ATR、RSI、ストキャスティクス、CCI、WPR、DeMarker、RVI。各インジケータは、オプションでオン/オフで使用できます。 エキスパートアドバイザートレーディングキング拡張のMT4バージョン セットファイルと最適化の結果は、アドバイザーのディスカッションに掲載されます。 エキスパートアドバイザーの戦略は、トレンドの強さを評価し、修正/逆転ポイントを見つけることに基づいており、特定の期間における市場の上昇と下降の絶対値を比較します。フィルタは、ニュース、時間、スプレッドの拡大、ボラティリティの増加、スリッページ、曜日に使用されます。戦略は短期取引を使用します-マーチンゲールを使用しない夜のスキャルピング FIFO要件のある米国のブローカーを含むあらゆるブローカーとの連携に適しています。すべての注文には仮想ストップロスが伴い、ピップで利益を上げます。チャートには、さまざまな情報とインジケーターのインジケーターが表示されます。推奨される最低保証金は、0.01ロットで200ドルです。
Hundred Egg EA MT5
Tsoi Chi Kin
5 (2)
エキスパート
Hundred Egg EA   は完全に自動化された取引システムであり、特に外国為替市場での取引に効果的です。 市場を分析し、エントリ ポイントを見つけるために、いくつかの取引分析手法が適用されました。 また、資本を保護するために特別に設計された市場フィルターと統合されています。  AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD を対象としており、非常に優れた結果を達成しています。 元の価格: $600 ライブ信号: クレイジーモード (USD300スタート):   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/987229 クレイジーモード (USD700スタート):   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1524884 アグレッシブモード (USD2000 スタート):   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1114889 アグレッシブ モード + その他Egg EAs (USD870 スタート):   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1359890 特別ポイント 非常に
BoBiXAU Pro
Manfred Tochukwu Orjioke
エキスパート
BobiXAU Pro v3.0 - Conservative Trend Following System Professional Gold Trading EA with Real-Time Telegram Signals BobiXAU Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Using a proven conservative trend-following approach with multi-timeframe confirmation, this EA captures Gold's consistent directional moves while maintaining institutional-grade risk management. ️ GOLD SPECIALIST - XAUUSD ONLY This EA is optimized exclusively for Gold trading . Do not
Iron Trader MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
エキスパート
ユニバーサルアドバイザー。スカルパーおよび動的注文グリッドとして機能します。ブローカーには見えないストップオーダー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィット、トレーリングストップを設定するためのレベルを適用します。レベル値は、ピップ単位または平均価格ボラティリティ（ATR）のパーセンテージとして設定できます。それは指定された時間に働くことができ、滑りと広がりの広がりに対する保護を持っています。チャートには、注文実行の品質、受け取った利益、現在のオープンポジション（注文数、ロット数、利益）に関する情報が表示されます。 FIFO要件のある米国のブローカーを含むあらゆるブローカーとの連携に適しています。 Iron TraderEAのMT4バージョン 資金管理： FIX_START_LOT-残高のN個ごとの開始ロットを修正しました（FROM_BALANCE）; FROM_BALANCE-開始ロットを計算するためのN残高（FIX_START_LOT）; 開始ロットは、次の式を使用して計算されます。残高/ FROM_BALANCE * FIX_START_LOT 例1： バランス300 FI
Scaled vidya trends robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
エキスパート
Introducing to your attention the unique trading advisor "Scaled Vidya Trends", designed for dynamic scalp trading on trend volatility pairs hour + timeframes. Main features of Scaled Vidya Trends: - Multi-level market analysis: it works on H1, H2, H3 timeframes; - Uses the most popular currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD. Brokers usually set one of the lowest spreads for these pairs; - Applies a scalping method based on local targets for orders; - Works at the close of the timeframe, wait
EA Scalper BigBoss Ultra Z
Ipan Effendi
エキスパート
BigBoss Ultra Z Scalper EAは、M5（5分足）タイムフレームでEURUSDの高精度スキャルピングを行うEAです。 BigBoss Scalper Ultra Zは、EURUSDペアの高精度スキャルピング戦略向けに特別に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）で、MetaTrader 5プラットフォームでM5（5分足）タイムフレームで動作します。このEAは、12ピップのテイクプロフィットと11ピップのストップロスを採用しており、迅速な執行とリスク管理を重視するトレーダー向けに設計されています。 バックテスト結果（Metatrader 5 ストラテジーテスター）：2025年1月～8月の8ヶ月間で1,205,540米ドル（120万米ドル）の利益 期間：2025年1月～2025年8月 結果：8ヶ月間で最大1,205,540米ドルの継続的な利益（このページ下部のチャートとバックテスト結果をご覧ください） テストモード：5分足、IC Marketsブローカーのティックバイティックデータ、Rawアカウント、レバレッジ1:1000（レバレッジは任意ですが、最
Deep Pound MT5
Wai Choi Chow
5 (1)
エキスパート
Introducing the revolutionary Expert Advisor for the MT5 trading platform: Deep Pound MT5. This cutting-edge trading expert advisor leverages state-of-the-art technology, incorporating a pre-trained Temporal Fusion Transformer (TFT) model based on deep learning principles to elevate your trading experience with GBPUSD to unprecedented levels. IMPORTANT! Due to market instability , this bot will temporarily not open any orders from December 15th to January 15th. Please check   comment details . 
Prism Scalper
VALU VENTURES LTD
エキスパート
Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 is a sophisticated MetaTrader Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency scalping across multiple markets, including Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency. This trading system employs a proven mean reversion strategy to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. Key Features Single Strategy Focus:   Specialized mean reversion system for clear and consistent performance. Multi-Asset Optimization:   Automatically ada
FREE
Jesversal EA
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
エキスパート
以下は、日本語への翻訳です： Jesversal Universal MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) ドキュメント 概要 Jesversalは、高度な取引自動化を実現するために設計された、複数のシグナル統合と高度なリスク管理戦略を備えたユニバーサルなMetaTrader 5用エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 主な機能 1. 複数インジケーターのシグナル処理 最大3つの異なるインジケーターを同時にサポート 最大16種類のバッファーシグナルを処理可能 インジケーター1と3は最大4つのシグナルバッファーを処理可能 インジケーター2は最大8つのシグナルバッファーを処理可能 2. 高度な取引戦略 ボーナス戦略 有効化時、外部インジケーターなしで取引を実行可能 複数の通貨ペアに適した堅牢な戦略 StrategyTwo パラメーターで切り替え可能（デフォルト: true） マーチンゲールおよび損失回復戦略 Kelechiモード: 損失後に同じ方向で取引を実行 価格が特定のEMA（移動平均線）の閾値を超えたときにトリガー EMA期間および分析範囲が設定可能 Jeslynモード:
FTMO Trading EA MT5
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
5 (1)
エキスパート
Enhance your trading with ftmo trading ea , the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market. Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and con
Three Masters
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
エキスパート
THREE MASTERS - Professional Automated Trading System Version: 1.01 Author: SAPPLANTA ============================================================================= OVERVIEW THREE MASTERS is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. Built on advanced multi-indicator analysis and precision timing, this Expert Advisor has demonstrated exceptional performance in live market conditions. The system combines institutional-grade filtering techniques with adaptive position sizin
StarkerFx Pro
Erno Stark
エキスパート
This EA watches for trend reversals and pullbacks and opens a position in the right direction based on them. It opens up to three positions in one direction. The exit from a position is based on several criteria. This EA is optimized for the EUR/USD currency pair and the M15 timeframe, but works good on: EUR/USD M10, M12, M20, M30 AUD/NZD M15, M20 NZD/CAD M15, M20 No need to worry about complicated settings. According to the size of your account, enter the starting lot. Buy Start Lot Sell Start
ShadowsTrader EA
Cristian Sevastian
エキスパート
限定販売。 10 部のみ 249.99 で販売 --> 次の価格 349.99 ShadowTrader EA は、外国為替取引における最高の戦略の 1 つに基づいて設計および作成された、完全に自動化された取引ロボットです。 すべての取引はストップロスによって保護されています。 ユーザーは、固定ロットまたは自動ロットのマネー管理または取引ごとのマネー リスクを使用できます (例: 取引ごとに 100.00 ドルまたは 25.00 ドルのリスク) この EA を使用する理由: リスクは、この EA で管理されています。 テストで示された高い回収率と高い利益率 計算されたスマート エントリ EA は 150 ドルのアカウントでも実行できます     アカウント監視リンク: ここをクリック 情報： ワーキングシンボル USDJPY M5 設定はコメント欄に 設定： ==== 一般的な入力 ==== マジック ナンバー : EA が独自の注文を認識するのに役立つ数字です。 ロットモード : 「固定ロット / 残高に基づくロット / 残高のリスク %」に基づいてロットモー
Blue Shark Mt5
Riccardo Canu
エキスパート
Blue Shark is a trading robot  for the trading on Forex. It a   Trend Following   system and works in this way: 1. Identify the trend 2. Wait for a retracement 3. Cover profits Blue Shark MT5 is a fully automated trading system that doesn't require any special skills from you. Just fire up this EA and rest. You don't need to set up anything, EA will do everything for you. EA is adapted to work on small deposits from $500. REQUIREMENTS FOR YOUR ACCOUNT Leverage >= 1:500 Balance >= $500 (or equ
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (46)
エキスパート
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
TrendTrackers
Massimo Boncompagni
エキスパート
Introducing the " TrandTraker Short Resistance Strategy," a secret weapon designed to capitalize on market downturns. This advanced algorithm springs into action when prices touch the resistance level, swiftly opening short positions. Tested on GBP/USD H4, this strategy is highly customizable to fit all currency pairs and time frames. With adjustable parameters, intelligent resource management, and dynamic adaptation, you can face the market with confidence. Get ready to ride the waves of the fi
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。このEAは、異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 EAはエントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAのコアロジックは特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによってオープンされたすべての取引は、事前定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   お知らせチャンネル  | 設定ファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します： 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、特定の弱気パターンの後に潜在的な強気反転シグナルを特定するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2 (H4):   こ
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
エキスパート
このプラットフォームで初公開｜市場を理解するEA このプラットフォームで初めて、Expert Advisor（EA）が Deep Seek の全機能を活用します。 Dynamic Reversal Zoning ストラテジーと組み合わせることで、市場の動きを「検出するだけでなく、理解する」システムが誕生しました。 ライブシグナル __________   セットアップ 時間足 ：H1 レバレッジ： 最低 1:30 入金額： 最低 $200 通貨ペア： XAUUSD ブローカー： すべて対応 Deep Seek とリバーサル戦略の組み合わせは新しく、だからこそ非常に魅力的です。新しいアプローチを探している方は、 このEAを見逃すべきではありません。これはこのプラットフォームで初の試みであり、自動売買の新たな方向性の始まりかもしれません。 固定されたパターンやセットアップに頼るのではなく、このEAは市場の変化を  リアルタイムで検知・理解し – そしてそれに応じて柔軟に対応します。  リバーサルゾーンと価格圧力の分析に焦点を当て、従来のツールよりもはるかに深く掘り下げます。 D
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]  
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
エキスパート
クォンタムバロンEA 石油が「黒い金」と呼ばれるのには理由があります。Quantum Baron EA を使用すれば、比類のない精度と信頼性で石油を活用できます。 M30 チャートの XTIUSD (原油) の高オクタン価の世界を支配するように設計された Quantum Baron は、レベルアップしてエリート精度で取引するための究極の武器です。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引   価格 。       10回購入するごとに価格が50ドルずつ上がります。最終価格は4999ドルです。 クォンタムバロンチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum Baron MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます！*** 詳細については、プライベートでお問い合わせください。 私はグリッドEAです。あなたのトレ
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
2.14 (7)
エキスパート
ようこそ     GoldSKY EAは、   XAUUSD（金）向けの高性能デイトレードプログラムです。当社チームによって開発され、…     当座預金口座、資金を入金したビジネス口座、ビジネス通話！     IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  0 left at $499, 1 copy left at $599, next price $699, final price $1999 See all Performance here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller GoldSkyは 1分足チャートを使用しています。5年間および10年間のテスト結果はコメント欄でご覧いただけます。システムは長期間にわたり同じ構成で正常に動作しており、その信頼性と安定性を実証しています。 この自動取引システ
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
エキスパート
ブラックフライデー50%オフ - NANO MACHINE GPT 通常価格:$997 からブラックフライデー:$498.50 (割引価格はプロモーション期間中に反映されます。) セール開始:2025年11月27日 - 期間限定のブラックフライデーイベント。 ブラックフライデー抽選: ブラックフライデーイベント期間中にNano Machine GPTを購入されたすべての購入者は、以下の賞品の抽選に参加できます: 1 x Synaアクティベーション 1 x AiQアクティベーション 1 x Mean Machine GPTアクティベーション 参加方法: 1) 購入後、 プライベートメッセージを送信 してNano Machine GPTのマニュアルと推奨設定ファイルを受け取ってください。 2) 次に、 この製品ページにコメントを投稿 して購入を確認し、ブラックフライデー抽選に 正式に登録 されます。 メッセージとコメントの両方を行った適格なブラックフライデー購入者の中から、3名の独立した当選者がランダムに選ばれます。 ブラックフライデープロモーション終了後、Nano Machine
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.89 (19)
エキスパート
MultiWay EA は、強力な平均回帰戦略に基づいた、スマートで効率的な自動売買システムです。9つの相関関係のある（さらには通常「トレンド型」とされるものも含む）通貨ペア — AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD、USDCAD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP、GBPCAD — による広範な分散により、強い方向性の動きの後に価格が平均へ戻る動きを捉えます。 購入後、完全なセットアップ手順を受け取るためにプライベートメッセージを送ってください。 リアルタイムシグナル:  こちらをクリック 現在の価格 —   次の10名様はわずか $1937。 MultiWay EA は、シンプルさ、安定性、明確なロジックを重視する方に最適です — 複雑な設定は不要ですが、柔軟な資金管理とリスクコントロール機能を備えています。 このEAは本当の「セットして忘れる」哲学に従っています。ユーザーの介入を最小限に抑えながら、何年も安定して稼働でき、長期戦略に理想的です。 MultiWay EA を単独で使用することも、多様化ポートフォリオの重要な構成要素として追加す
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
エキスパート
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : 不可能なことは何もありません。やり方を見つけ出すだけの問題です。 トップ MQL5 販売業者の 1 つによる最新の傑作、   Quantum Bitcoin EA で ビットコイン 取引の未来に足を踏み入れましょう。パフォーマンス、精度、安定性を求めるトレーダー向けに設計された Quantum Bitcoin は、不安定な暗号通貨の世界で何が可能かを再定義します。 重要！ 購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください。 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル Quantum Bitcoin/Queen チャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum Bitcoin EA を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! Quantum Bitcoin EA は H1 時間枠で成功し、市場の勢いの本質を捉える トレンドフォロー戦略 を
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
エキスパート
Aria Connector EA – V4 (学習マシン + XGBoost学習モデル +112個の有料・無料AI + 投票システム + 外部・編集可能プロンプト) 市場のほとんどのEAが「AI」や「ニューラルネットワーク」を使用していると主張しながら、実際には基本的なスクリプトのみを実行している中、 Aria Connector EA V4 は真のAI駆動トレーディングの意味を再定義します。 これは理論ではなく、マーケティングの誇大宣伝でもありません。あなたのMetaTrader 5プラットフォームと112の実際のAIモデルとの直接的で検証可能な接続であり、次世代XGBoostエンジン、編集可能プロンプト、マルチAI投票システムと組み合わされています。 初日から、Ariaは透明で進化するエコシステムとして設計されました：最初は直接GPT接続、次に自動化、そして戦略監査。 現在、V4において、Ariaは真の学習マシンとなります 。市場状況に適応し、リアルタイムで戦略を最適化し、外部の編集可能プロンプトでその知能を完全にカスタマイズできます。 60,000以上のライブ取引分析 、
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.75 (8)
エキスパート
誇張もなく、無謀なリスクもなし。最小限のドローダウンでトレードする：One Man Army は、個人トレードにもプロップファームトレードにも対応したマルチカレンシー自動売買システムです。 短期および中期の市場調整や反転を狙うスキャルピング戦略を採用し、**指値の保留注文（リミットオーダー）**で取引を行います。 このトレーディングボットは方向を予想しません。最も有利な価格帯で高精度にエントリーします。まさにあなたが求めていたスタイルです。では、詳しく見ていきましょう。 テストには、EURCAD通貨ペア、M15時間枠を使用してください.  One Man Army は、複数の資産とさまざまな市場局面における広範なテストに基づいて開発されました。このシステムの動作は安定的で予測可能、そして分析しやすい設計です。コントロール、安全性、そして体系的なアプローチを重視するトレーダーのために作られています。 LIVE SIGNAL "Double shot" -   Click here LIVE SIGNAL "М15" -   Click here Installation and setu
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
3.67 (15)
エキスパート
Zenith FX – 高度機械型AIシステム 概要 Zenith FX は、 XAUUSD（金） および USDJPY（ドル/円） において、機関投資家レベルの精度を実現するために設計された、次世代のアルゴリズム取引アーキテクチャです。 Axon Shift と Vector Prime の分析基盤をもとに、リアルタイムのボラティリティ、流動性の変化、金属と主要通貨のクロスアセット相関に適応できる強化型ニューラル構造を統合しています。 本システムは完全自動で動作し、複数の時間軸で市場構造を分析しながら、取引実行のタイミングをグローバルな市場サイクルと同期させます。 ゴールド DQS リアルシグナル:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2343270 リアルシグナル USDJPY：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2308259 販売数は限定されています — 最初の7コピー は $399 で提供。 続く 5コピー は $499 に値上げされ、 その後は 5コピーごとに$100 ずつ価格が上昇します。 早期購入者は
作者のその他のプロダクト
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
エキスパート
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
EA i MT5
Indra Maulana
エキスパート
A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence This robot is built by the free ChatGPT Ai. Also, to use the AI ​​tool (a great assistant in MetaTrader), you can see this product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136348 All trades have profit and loss limits Attributes: Usable:         in currency pair: EURUSD         in time frame: M30         on Account type: Any         in various brokers         in prop companies         with minimum capital ($100)  
FREE
EA i MT4
Indra Maulana
1 (1)
エキスパート
A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence This expert is created by almost free artificial intelligence (Chat GPT) This robot is built by the free ChatGPT Ai. Also, to use the AI ​​tool (a great assistant in MetaTrader), you can see this product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136347 All trades have profit and loss limits Attributes: Usable:         in currency pair: EURUSD         in time frame: M30         on Account type: Any         in variou
FREE
Multi Ai EA MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (1)
エキスパート
50% discount for one week only An expert based on artificial intelligence and neural network 99% of this expert's strategy is in charge of artificial intelligence A complex neural network with multiple filters Experience multiple experts in one expert I have provided you with several months of artificial intelligence training with powerful new and advanced computers (and several years of programming effort) at the lowest price. Features of this expert: Can be used:       in several different c
Ai Soldier EA MT4
Indra Maulana
エキスパート
A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert is completely made by our team and has
Ai Corporal EA MT4
Indra Maulana
エキスパート
A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert is completely made by our team and has
Ai Sergeant EA MT4
Indra Maulana
エキスパート
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest
Ai Lieutenant EA MT4
Indra Maulana
エキスパート
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest
Ai Captain EA MT4
Indra Maulana
エキスパート
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125970 Our other products : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu/seller A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dange
Ai Major EA MT4
Indra Maulana
5 (1)
エキスパート
70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert
Ai Colonel EA MT4
Indra Maulana
エキスパート
70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert
Ai General EA MT4
Indra Maulana
エキスパート
70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert
Ai Minister EA MT4
Indra Maulana
エキスパート
70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert
Ai President EA MT4
Indra Maulana
エキスパート
70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert
Ai King EA MT4
Indra Maulana
エキスパート
100% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this exper
Ai God EA MT4
Indra Maulana
エキスパート
100% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this exper
AiM EA MT4
Indra Maulana
エキスパート
100% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expe
Ai UC EA MT4
Indra Maulana
エキスパート
This expert is under construction and is not yet completed The development of this expert will be completed in 2 years at most. Our goal in publishing this expert is to attract capital to develop our best expert. This expert will definitely be the best expert of our team. To participate in this project, you can buy this expert at the lowest possible price. This expert will definitely be the most expensive expert of our team in the future. This expert will be built with the latest methods and st
Chat Ai MT4
Indra Maulana
ユーティリティ
Friends, this tool does not work in backtesting and you must run it live. Chat Ai assistant a versatile and intelligent AI assistant Talk to the AI, get advice from it, give it orders Can be used in all charts, time frames, symbols, markets and... With a very simple interface This tool is an artificial intelligence assistant that you can chat with. You can give him different commands. for example: Tell him to open a buy order for you. Or tell him to close your sales deals Or tell it to change
Ai Soldier EA MT5
Indra Maulana
エキスパート
A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert is completely made by our team and has
Ai Corporal EA MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (1)
エキスパート
A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert is completely made by our team and has
Ai Sergeant EA MT5
Indra Maulana
エキスパート
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest
Ai Captain EA MT5
Indra Maulana
エキスパート
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125969 Our other products : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu/seller A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dange
Ai Major EA MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (5)
エキスパート
70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert
Ai Colonel EA MT5
Indra Maulana
エキスパート
70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert
Ai Minister EA MT5
Indra Maulana
エキスパート
70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert
Ai President EA MT5
Indra Maulana
エキスパート
70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert
Ai King EA MT5
Indra Maulana
エキスパート
100% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this exper
Ai God EA MT5
Indra Maulana
エキスパート
100% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this exper
AiM EA MT5
Indra Maulana
エキスパート
100% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this exper
フィルタ:
Alton Neal
25
Alton Neal 2024.12.17 12:14 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

レビューに返信