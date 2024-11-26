Ai Minister EA MT5

70% refund policy (full version only)

A fully automatic expert
Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology
All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc.
A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world)
The artificial intelligence of this expert is completely made by our team and has not been copied from market artificial intelligence, it is completely trained specifically for trading and, like other artificial intelligence, is not made for general purposes.
With global settings, it can be used in different accounts and different brokers and with the least capital
A combination of hundreds of different strategies, indicators and data
With permanent and lifelong support and dozens of other features...




Attributes:

  • Usable:
            in currency pairs: EURUSD , GBPUSD , EURGBP , EURCAD , EURAUD
            in time frames: M30 , H1 , H4
            on Account type: Any
            in various brokers
            in prop companies (Works automatically with just one button switch)
            with minimum capital ($100)
            with low leverage (minimum tested leverage: 30)
            in American brokers (in accordance with FIFO rules - Works automatically with just one button switch)
  • With:
            TP and SL (Trades are protected by stop-losses)
            completely free and regular updates
            many, sufficient and simple settings
            diverse trading strategies
            excellent backtesting
            guide files for correct and fast use
            several blogs (FAQs, settings guide, test the expert, set file, expert execution, etc.)
            automatic training capability (artificial intelligence gains experience from its own training after each trade)
  • Built:
            by artificial intelligence (real backtesting)
            by the best and most powerful artificial intelligence processing systems
            by an experienced and professional team
            with the best and latest strategies, indicators, patterns
            with the most accurate data from major brokers
  • Without using dangerous strategies such as hedge, martingale, network, etc.
  • Suitable for all types of professional and beginner traders





Expert Strategy and Methodology:

Our team gives all kinds of data to the AI and the AI learns how to make successful trades.
Data means: Hundreds of indicators (famous indicators and personal indicators), Hundreds of patterns (candle patterns, price patterns, harmonic patterns, etc.) and some special data that we cannot disclose.

We tried to give the Expert Advisor new indicators and patterns so that the Expert Advisor can perform at its best. Because old indicators and patterns weaken the Expert Advisor's performance in the future.
We tried to give the Expert Advisor data from major brokers so that the Expert Advisor can perform at its best. Incorrect and inaccurate data weakens the Expert Advisor's performance.



Minimum tested capital
100$
Minimum tested leverage
1:30
Best brokers for this expert
Big and well-known brokers
Best currency pairs for this expert
EURUSD , GBPUSD , EURGBP , EURCAD , EURAUD
Best time frames for this expert
M30 , H1 , H4
Account type
Any, Lower spreads are better
VPS
Preferred, but not mandatory
Settings
Default or settings we have put in the blog




Items used to train this expert's artificial intelligence:

  • Free indicators: 20
  • Custom indicators created by our team: 30
  • Patterns: 92
  • Data from major brokers: 13
  • Others: 178

We cannot disclose the exact details and especially the "other" options.
Please note that 1 copy of the source file of this Expert Advisor is also available for sale.
If you would like to purchase the source file with lifetime support, please message us.




Useful links:

  1. Link  1: Contact support
  2. Link  2: Our products
  3. Link  3: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
  4. Link  4: Settings guide
  5. Link  5: Guide to using the files you receive directly from us
  6. Link  6: Guide to installing and running Experts on the Meta Trader chart
  7. Link  7: An expert's test and analysis guide
  8. Link  8: Guide to creating an order (job)
  9. Link  9: Set File
  10. Link 10: Update the products
  11. Link 11: Our channel




Settings:

  • Risk per trade: Risk is the amount of money that is added or subtracted from your account in each trade. For example, if you risk 1% (and your capital is $1000) and your trade is profitable, you will earn 1%. That is, 0.01*1000 = $10, you earn $10.
  • Lot Size: From now on, you can set the lot amount manually. From 0.01 lots to 1000 lots. This mode is variable in the default settings. That is, in each trade, the lot amount is different. If you change these settings, the expert trades with a fixed amount of lots in each trade.
  • Enable FIFO rules: Enable or disable Limit the number of trades (signal) If this setting is " FALSE ", the number of signals or trades will increase. If this setting is " TRUE ", the number of signals or trades will be reduced. By " FALSE " these settings, the expert may perform several trades at the same time. For example, it may do several trade “buy” or “sell” in one process. be careful. If your risk is high, it is better not to " FALSE " this setting. If you want Expert to trade according to "FIFO" rules, do not " FALSE " this setting. FIFO rules are more important for American brokers.
  • PROP: If you are using this Expert Advisor in prop companies, enable these settings.
  • Take Profit (Point): You can adjust the TP value yourself. (Based on points) In the default mode (TP=0), the profit limit is determined by artificial intelligence. If you change the TP, you must also change the SL.
  • Stop Loss (Point): You can adjust the SL value yourself. (Based on points) In the default mode (SL=0), the profit limit is determined by artificial intelligence. If you change the SL, you must also change the TP.
  • Enable Trading days: If you enable this setting, the expert trades only on the days you want.
  • Trade on Mondeys/Trade on Mondeys/Wednesdays/Wednesdays/Wednesdays: If you want the expert to trade on this day, set this option to true. If you do not want the expert to trade on this day, set this option to false.
  • Enable Trailing Stop: Suppose you have a trade that is in profit. If you want to keep your profit, i.e. don't lose even when the trend reverses, this setup is useful for you. These settings reduce the loss limit. In other words, it moves behind the price. For example, your initial loss limit is 300 points. But now you are in profit and you have moved forward by 200 points, so with these settings, you can reduce your loss limit by 200 points and bring it to 100 points. Using these settings, the stop loss will move behind the price in the direction of profit. Enable this option to use this setting. For more information, you can search and read on Google.
  • Trailing Stop Activation (Point): This option specifies when the stop loss moves behind the price. For example, if you set this setting to 150, when your trade is 150 points in profit, the loss limit will move behind the price.
  • Trailing Stop Distance (Point): This option specifies that the distance between the loss limit and the current price should be a maximum of several points. For example, if you set this option to 100, the loss limit will move 100 points behind the price.
  • Enable Breakeven: Enable this section if you want to use the breakeven settings. Suppose your trade is currently running and has more than 500 points in profit, and you want to close the trade if the reversal and trading process is at a loss. To do this, enable these settings. That is, equal the loss limit with the opening price of the trade. In this case, if the trend returns, you will not lose and the trade will be closed with 0 points of profit and 0 points of loss.
  • Breakeven (Point): After reaching this amount of profit (based on the points), the expert sets the loss limit equal to the opening price of the expert. In the previous section, we found out what these settings are. Now we need to set these settings to be activated after a few points of profit. In default mode, the expert activates these settings after reaching 50 points of profit. That is, after 50 points of profit, the expert equates the amount of the loss limit with the opening price of the same transaction.
  • For information about other settings and instructions on how to use them, read the Settings Help page.





Frequently Asked Questions:

         What is a bonus?
         A gift for the purchase of our other products.
         Suppose you purchased an expert from us for $500, now you have a $250 discount on your second purchase.
         For example, if your choice for the second purchase is an expert for $400, you only need to pay $150. (You received a $250 bonus (discount) with your first purchase)

         What are the best settings?
         The default settings are usually the best settings. We've also included some examples of the settings we use on the Settings Help page.


         How many points is the TP and SL in each trade?
         The TP and SL  are different for each trade. The AI decides how many points the TP  and SL  will be.


         Should the expert be active all the time (24/7)? Does that mean I have to use VPS?
         It is better to have the Expert always running and not stop it. You can keep your computer on. But it is better to buy a VPS and make yourself comfortable.
         How much is the amount of lots in each trade? (in default settings)
         The amount of lots in each trade is based on the amount of risk and the amount of the loss limit. The amount of risk in each trade is 3%. But the amount of the SL and TP is not fixed. For this reason, the lot amount in each trade is                   different.


         What is the average number of trades?
         The number of trades in backtest and live are exactly the same. So you can see the number of trades in the backtest with your desired settings.
         For example, in the last month, then you will get the answer. The average number of trades in live is the same as the average number of trades in the backtest.
         Because of the different settings, I can't say one number that is the same for all buyers. So based on your settings, you can find the average.


         In the settings, is the calculation unit a pip or a point?
         All calculations are based on points.


         Can this expert be used in other symbols?
         You can run this expert in other symbols. Expert also trades. But the results of other symbols are not like the symbols we have proposed


         Are the updates free?
         Yes, updates are free for those who have purchased or rented Expert. We will put the new update on the site and Metatrader. You can enter the purchased products section and update the expert.


         Does the expert also trade with symbols that have suffixes, such as "EURUSD.c" or “ EURUSD.b” or “Gold” or “ EURUSD.a” or…, or does it require special settings?
         This expert automatically recognizes the symbol and trades.


         If you have any other questions, read the FAQ page or send us a message.





Be sure to contact us if you:

         have a problem with the backtest or your test result does not match our photos
         have a criticism or suggestion
         have a question that is not on the settings guide page
         have a question about bonuse
         have purchased 1 product from us and want to receive a bonus
         need settings that are not in the Expert





Hints:

         If you need a set file, you can use the "Settings Guide" (Link 4).
         We sell this Expert Advisor only on this site. Please ignore scammers' advertisements.
         Avoid buying scam versions that are sold at a lower price on other sites. This Expert Advisor is unhackable and those versions are fake and do not trade like this Expert Advisor at all.




Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
エキスパート
AI Nodiurnal EAは、先進的なForexロボットであり、最先端の機械学習技術を活用して取引戦略を最適化し、動的な外国為替市場でのパフォーマンスを向上させます。用語「Nodiurnal」は、通常の昼間の取引時間だけでなく、非標準の時間帯にも適応して稼働し、外国為替取引に対する連続的かつ適応的なアプローチを提供する能力を反映しています。 設定：通貨ペアのデフォルト設定：EURUSD H1。特別な設定は購入後にのみ提供されます。 リアルタイムアカウントシグナルはこちら： https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/1270367 MT4バージョンはこちら： https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/69905 マーケットローンチプロモ！残り3/10のコピーのみ：USD 5,500 次の価格：USD 7,500 最終価格：USD 10,000 主な特徴： 機械学習アルゴリズム：AI Nodiurnal EAの主力は、機械学習アルゴリズムの活用にあります。これらのアルゴリズムは膨大な量の歴史的な市場データを分析し、パターン、トレ
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
エキスパート
同時に機能する多くのシンプルな戦略を組み合わせた多通貨エキスパート アドバイザー。各戦略は、ボラティリティの高い市場の瞬間における単純な取引アルゴリズムに基づいています。各戦略は、過去 5 年間にわたって最適化されてきました。 Expert Advisor は、「群衆の正しさ」の統計原理を使用します。異なる戦略からのシグナルを平均化し、好ましい方向に市場ポジションを開きます。 この原則は、相関する取引手段に関する同時作業とともに、不利な市場フェーズへの耐性と成長期間の分布の均一性を大幅に高めることを可能にします。 オプション 予想される最大ドローダウン (%)       -- 予想されるおおよその最大ドローダウン。これにより、ドローダウンが設定値を超えないように、開いているポジションのパラメータが自動的に選択されます。このパラメーターは、過去 5 年間のテスト データに基づいており、今後の作業中に発生する可能性のある実際のドローダウンは、上下の両方で、宣言されたものとはわずかに異なる場合があります。 取引用定期預金     -- 取引に使用する資金の固定額を設定します。開かれたポジ
Palicent
Yuriy Bykov
エキスパート
EUR-GBP-AUD-USD-CAD-JPYの主要通貨15ペアを同時に扱うマルチ通貨エキスパートアドバイザー。 Expert Advisor は、同時に機能する多くの単純な戦略を組み合わせています。各戦略は、パラボリック SAR インジケーターからのシグナルが 2 つの古い期間の確認で変化したときにポジションを開く単純なアルゴリズムに基づいています。各戦略は、過去 5 年間にわたって最適化されてきました。 Expert Advisor は、「群集の正しさ」の統計原理を使用します。異なる戦略からのシグナルを平均化し、好ましい方向に市場ポジションを開きます。この原則は、相関する取引手段に関する同時作業とともに、不利な市場フェーズへの耐性と成長期間の分布の均一性を大幅に高めることを可能にします。 マーチンゲールまたはグリッドは EA では使用されません。 オプション すべてのパラメータはすでに最適化されており、調整する必要はありません。残るパラメータは 2 つだけです。 予想される最大ドローダウン (%)       -- 予想されるおおよその最大ドローダウン。これにより、ドローダウン
Break Of Structure Pro
Travis W Royal
エキスパート
Break Of Structure Pro Is price action king? 1. Price is the ultimate king in the forex market, stock market or any other market. Using price action is the reason we can see more profit over loss. Technical analysis is the art of using data points to your advantage and taking informed decisions while entering, trailing and exiting a position on any timeframe. Break Of Structure Pro can be used to trend trade, scalp, hedge or swing trade. Price action is a trading technique that allows a trade
Gemini EA MT5
Hong Yi Li
エキスパート
限定オファー: 残り 3/10 部、販売される 10 部ごとに価格が 1,200 ドル増加し、最終価格は 29,000 ドルになります。 チャンネル登録: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/sqrcltd (最新の製品プロモーションやEAのリリース情報をできるだけ早く入手してください) 1.) 取引シグナル Gemini EA MT5 高リスク: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2309494 私のすべてのEAとシグナルのリスト: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sqrc/seller 2.) 製品の特徴 このSPX500 + XAUUSDポートフォリオは、単一の戦略ではなく、希少なMQL5取引戦略です。 10個のSPX500取引戦略と10個のXAUUSD取引戦略で構成され、合計20個の取引戦略で構成されています。 SPX500とXAUUSDは時間の経過とともに上昇する傾向があるため、EAはロングポジションのみを取引し、全体的なトレンドに沿った長期取引を保証します。 安全第一！この戦略はマ
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
エキスパート
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
GoldMining
Mr Sarut Panjan
エキスパート
Our automated forex trading system offers three key risk control functions that make it an intriguing choice: 1. Fixed Lot : You can specify the lot size for each trade. This feature allows for efficient capital allocation and the ability to adjust position sizes based on your risk preferences and market conditions. 2. Fixed Loss per Trade: The system enables you to set a maximum acceptable loss per order. This ensures that no single trade can result in significant losses, protecting your ove
LeBro 2
Levon Manukyan
エキスパート
The expert was created to work in the Swiss bank Swissquote. Automatically calculate the volume of incoming transactions. The Expert Advisor is designed to generate passive annual income. To open a trading account in a Swiss bank, follow the link.   https://trade.swissquote.ch/signup/public/form/full/fx/com/individual?lang=ru&partnerid=e9acb6ad-eb6b-44d5-92d1-4c7a48adaff1#full/fx/com/individual/step1   Notes It is recommended to register using the link for the advisor to work correctly     Link
The BeeKeeper EA
Bin Jumahat Johan
エキスパート
The BeeKeeper EA – Intelligent Market Scalper with Dynamic Trade Logic Overview BeeKeeper  is a next-generation automated trading system designed for precision, adaptability, and consistent performance across multiple market conditions. BeeKeeper integrates advanced technical logic with real-time position analysis to make smart entry and exit decisions — dynamically adapting to volatility, trend shifts, and recovery phases. Whether you’re a short-term scalper or mid-term trend rider, Met
TaiJi Master
Qiu Lin Zhang
エキスパート
EA is a breakthrough MQL5 expert consultant, whose core idea comes from China's Tai Chi. At the junction of yin and yang, rising and falling, the direction is often unclear. EA adopts a unique method to monitor when the market is at the intersection of long and short positions, and begins to place orders in both directions, waiting for the market to further develop. If the subsequent market is still unclear, the order will be cancelled, and on the contrary, the position will be opened for tradin
Project 758
Konstantin Sinitsin
エキスパート
Greetings, fellow traders. EA Project 758 was created by a team of traders and programmers with 15 years of experience. EA Project 758 has been developed and refined over a period of 6 years. Through this process, we have achieved excellent results. The EA algorithm is proprietary and has no analogues. It incorporates universal and complex systems such as IR, developed personally by us. We designed a proprietary EA that embodies the behavior model of termites. These tiny insects are known for th
Market Trader StBol MT5
Bohdan Suvorov
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  The Expert Advisor works on double stochastic, bollinger bands and trawl. The Expert Advisor trades simultaneously on 21 standard symbols. The Expert Advisor is for five-digit accounts. Leverage   1:500 Timeframe for trading   H1 Period : 2022.05-2024 Symbol for placing the Expert Advisor any of the standard symbols. Lot for every   0.01   lot needs   $500   deposit. The first three knees are skipped. Total knees for each symbol no more than five. Limit on the total number o
Trend Ryder MT5
Anas Abba
エキスパート
### Unlock the Power of Profitable Trading with Our Cutting-Edge Trend Following EA! Are you tired of watching the market move without you? Frustrated by missed opportunities and inconsistent results? It's time to revolutionize your trading strategy with the **Ultimate Trend Following EA** – your key to consistent profits and stress-free trading! #### Why Choose Our Trend Following EA? **1. Proven Profitability:**   Our EA leverages time-tested trend following strategies that have consistent
SentimentExpert
Lhoussaine Ait Ben Mouh
エキスパート
Easy to Use: SentimentExpert Designed for traders of all levels, our EA comes with user-friendly settings and comprehensive documentation. Set it up in minutes and let it work tirelessly to grow your trading account. Consistent Performance: Backed by rigorous testing and optimization, the Enhanced Trading EA delivers reliable and consistent results. It’s like having a professional trader working around the clock, analyzing markets, and executing trades on your behalf. Take Your Trading to the Ne
Quantity Demand Swing trade
Shinta Yunia Oleh Yanta
エキスパート
*** Rent Price is Promo Price, it will change soon*** *** use Daily Time Frame for Swing Trade*** *** use Equilibrium from previous Quarter to trade at current Quarter*** *** Recommended to deploy EA simultaneously using pair EURUSD and AUDCAD*** Quantity Demand Swing Trade Expert Advisor that applies economic principles regarding Quantity Demand and Quantity Supply as a reference for opening positions and using lot sizes Introduction Expert Advisors are tools developed to assist Traders in c
GolderCross
Paulo Henrique Aparecido Leonel
エキスパート
Советник "GolderCross" — инструмент для автоматической торговли GolderCross — это советник, разработанный на основе алгоритма пересечения скользящих средних (Moving Averages), предназначенный для автоматизации торговли на рынке Forex. Основные особенности GolderCross: Алгоритм скользящих средних (MA) : Использует пересечение двух скользящих средних для формирования торговых сигналов. Параметры алгоритма гибко настраиваются для адаптации под различные рыночные условия. Интуитивно понятные настро
Secret Impulse
Eugen Funk
エキスパート
EA（エキスパートアドバイザー）は、ニューヨークセッション中に市場が動き始めたとき（取引量の増加）にポジションを開きます。このようにして、取引量によってモメンタムが維持され、高い確率で即座に利益確定（Take Profit）を達成できます。 シグナル  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764450 ニューヨークセッション中のモメンタムに基づくエントリー EAは、低タイムフレーム上のFVG（フェアバリューギャップ）を使用して隠れたインパルスを検出します。インパルスがニューヨークセッション直前またはセッション中に検出されると、EAはポジションを開きます。 市場の動向に応じたポジション管理 モメンタムがすぐに消失した場合、EAは次の3つの戦略のいずれかを適用します： 特定の価格レベルでストップロスを発動し、取引を停止します。 ストップロスを発動し、逆方向に新しいポジションを開きます。 最初のポジションを追加や削除を行いながら管理し、利益が出るまで取引を続けます。 使用方法 購入後、設定手順の詳細について連絡してください。EAを稼働させるにはインターネット
Monex Scalp
Behzad Shadfar
エキスパート
Monex Scalp is an intelligent trading robot designed for 1-minute time frames, offering simplicity and efficiency for traders. Key Features: • User-Friendly Settings: Monex Scalp offers straightforward settings, making it accessible for traders of all experience levels. • Session Scheduling: Customize trading sessions to align with various market hours, enhancing strategy execution. • Adjustable Stop-Loss: Set personalized stop-loss levels to effectively manage risk according to your trading pl
フィルタ:
Koichi Inaba
43
Koichi Inaba 2025.01.01 16:56 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Indra Maulana
5396
開発者からの返信 Indra Maulana 2025.01.20 22:38
Thank you for your review. Yes, Expert Advisor has a variety of simple settings that even beginners can use. We have also included many help files on the site. There is also no need to change the settings. The default settings are also very good. If you have any questions, criticisms or suggestions, be sure to tell us: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu/
レビューに返信