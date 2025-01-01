ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計幾何分布MathQuantileGeometric 

MathQuantileGeometric

この関数は、指定されたprobabilityに対して、パラメータpを用いて幾何法の分布関数の逆数値を計算します。エラーの場合は、NaNを返します。

double  MathQuantileGeometric(
  const double  probability,   // 確率変数の発生確率値
  const double  p,             // 分布のパラメータ（1回のテストでのイベント発生の確率）
  const bool   tail,           // 計算のフラグ。falseの場合は1.0確率で計算する
  const bool   log_mode,       // 計算のフラグ。log_mode=trueの場合、計算はExp(probability)に対して行われる
  int&          error_code      // エラーコードを格納する変数
  );

この関数は、指定されたprobabilityに対して、パラメータpを用いて幾何法の分布関数の逆数値を計算します。エラーの場合は、NaNを返します。

double  MathQuantileGeometric(
  const double  probability,   // 確率変数の発生確率値
  const double  p,             // 分布のパラメータ（1回のテストでのイベント発生の確率）
  int&          error_code      // エラーコードを格納する変数
  );

この関数は、指定された確率値の配列probability[]に対して、パラメータpを用いて幾何法の分布関数の逆数値を計算します。エラーの場合は、falseを返します。Rのqgeom()の類似体です。

double  MathQuantileGeometric(
  const double& probability[], // 確率変数の確率値を持つ配列
  const double  p,             // 分布のパラメータ（1回のテストでのイベント発生の確率）
  const bool   tail,           // 計算のフラグ。falseの場合は1.0確率で計算する
  const bool   log_mode,       // 計算のフラグ。log_mode=trueの場合、計算はExp(probability)に対して行われる
  double&      result[]        // 分位数の値を持つ配列
  );

この関数は、指定された確率値の配列probability[]に対して、パラメータpを用いて幾何法の分布関数の逆数値を計算します。エラーの場合は、falseを返します。

bool  MathQuantileGeometric(
  const double& probability[], // 確率変数の確率値を持つ配列
  const double  p,             // 分布のパラメータ（1回のテストでのイベント発生の確率）
  double&      result[]        // 分位数の値を持つ配列
  );

パラメータ

probability

[in]  確率変数の確率値

probability[]

[in]  確率変数の確率値を持つ配列

p

[in]  分布のパラメータ（1回のテストでのイベント発生の確率）  

tail

[in]  計算のフラグ。falseの場合は1.0確率で計算する

log_mode

[in]  計算のフラグ。log_mode=trueの場合、計算はExp(probability)に対して行われる

error_code

[out]  エラーコードを取得するための変数

result[]

[out]  分位数の値を持つ配列