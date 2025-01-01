- MathProbabilityDensityGeometric
この関数は、指定されたprobabilityに対して、パラメータpを用いて幾何法の分布関数の逆数値を計算します。エラーの場合は、NaNを返します。
double MathQuantileGeometric(
double MathQuantileGeometric(
この関数は、指定された確率値の配列probability[]に対して、パラメータpを用いて幾何法の分布関数の逆数値を計算します。エラーの場合は、falseを返します。Rのqgeom()の類似体です。
double MathQuantileGeometric(
この関数は、指定された確率値の配列probability[]に対して、パラメータpを用いて幾何法の分布関数の逆数値を計算します。エラーの場合は、falseを返します。
bool MathQuantileGeometric(
パラメータ
probability
[in] 確率変数の確率値
probability[]
[in] 確率変数の確率値を持つ配列
p
[in] 分布のパラメータ（1回のテストでのイベント発生の確率）
tail
[in] 計算のフラグ。falseの場合は1.0確率で計算する
log_mode
[in] 計算のフラグ。log_mode=trueの場合、計算はExp(probability)に対して行われる
error_code
[out] エラーコードを取得するための変数
result[]
[out] 分位数の値を持つ配列