MathQuantileGeometric 

MathQuantileGeometric

对于指定probability，函数通过p参数计算几何定律下逆分布函数值。出错情况下它返回NaN

double  MathQuantileGeometric(
   const double  probability,    // 随机变量出现的概率值
   const double  p,              // 分布参数 （每次测试中事件发生的概率）
   const bool    tail,           // 计算标识，如果false，则执行1.0-概率的计算
   const bool    log_mode,       //计算标识，如果log_mode=true，则执行Exp(probability)计算
   int&          error_code      // 存储错误代码的变量
   );

double  MathQuantileGeometric(
   const double  probability,    // 随机变量出现的概率值
   const double  p,              // 分布参数 （每次测试中事件发生的概率）
   int&          error_code      // 存储错误代码的变量
   );

对于指定概率值的probability[]数组，函数通过p参数计算几何定律下逆分布函数值。出错情况下它返回false。R语言的qgeom()模拟。

double  MathQuantileGeometric(
   const double& probability[],  // 随机变量概率值数组
   const double  p,              // 分布参数 （每次测试中事件发生的概率）
   const bool    tail,           // 计算标识，如果false，则执行1.0-概率的计算
   const bool    log_mode,       //计算标识，如果log_mode=true，则执行Exp(probability)计算
   double&       result[]        // 四分位数值数组
   );

对于指定概率值的probability[]数组，函数通过p参数计算几何定律下逆分布函数值。出错情况下它返回false。

bool  MathQuantileGeometric(
   const double& probability[],  // 随机变量概率值数组
   const double  p,              // 分布参数 （每次测试中事件发生的概率）
   double&       result[]        // 四分位数值数组
   );

参数

概率

[in]  随机变量值概率。

probability[]

[in]  随机变量概率值数组。

p

[in]  分布参数 （每次测试中事件发生的概率）。  

tail

[in]  计算标识，如果false，则执行1.0-概率的计算。

log_mode

[in]  计算标识，如果log_mode=true，则执行Exp(probability)计算。

error_code

[out]  获得错误代码的变量。

result[]

[out]  四分位数值数组。