パラメータn、pを使用して、幾何分布の最初の4次のモーメントの理論的数値を計算します。

double  MathMomentsGeometric(
  const double  p,             // 分布のパラメータ（1回のテストでのイベント発生の確率）
  double&      mean,           // 平均を表す変数
  double&      variance,       // 分散を表す変数  
  double&      skewness,       // 歪みを表す変数
  double&      kurtosis,       // 尖度を表す変数
  int&          error_code      // エラーコードを表す変数
  );

パラメータ

p

[in]  分布のパラメータ（1回のテストでのイベント発生の確率）    

mean

[out]  平均値を取得するための変数

variance

[out]  分散を取得するための変数

skewness

[out]  歪みを取得するための変数

kurtosis

[out]  尖度を取得するための変数

error_code

[out]  エラーコードを取得するための変数

戻り値

モーメントの計算が成功した場合はtrue、そうでない場合はfalseを返します。