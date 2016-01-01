ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学ファジー論理メンバーシップ関数CS_ShapedMembershipFunction 

CS_ShapedMembershipFunction

АとBのパラメータを持つS字メンバーシップ関数を実装するためのクラス。  

説明

この関数は、2パラメータS字メンバーシップ関数を設定します。これは0から1までの値をとる非減少関数です。АパラメータとВパラメータは、関数が非線形軌道で0から1まで増加する間隔を定義します。

関数は、「非常に高い」タイプのファジー集合を表します（すなわち、飽和を伴う非減少メンバーシップ関数が設定されます）。

fuzzy_s_function

下記はチャートをプロットするためのサンプルコードです。

宣言

  class CS_ShapedMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

タイトル

  #include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

継承階層

  CObject

      IMembershipFunction

          CS_ShapedMembershipFunction

クラスメソッド

クラスメソッド  

説明

A

増加区間開始のパラメータを取得および設定します。

B

ファジーセットコアの1番目のパラメータを取得および設定します。

GetValue

メンバーシップ関数の値を指定された引数で計算します。

クラスから継承されたメソッド CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                   S_ShapedMembershipFunction.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//--- メンバーシップ関数を作成します
CS_ShapedMembershipFunction func1(2,1);
CS_ShapedMembershipFunction func2(2,4);
CS_ShapedMembershipFunction func3(2,7);
//--- メンバーシップ関数用のラッパーを作成する
double S_ShapedMembershipFunction1(double x) { return(func1.GetValue(x)); }
double S_ShapedMembershipFunction2(double x) { return(func2.GetValue(x)); }
double S_ShapedMembershipFunction3(double x) { return(func3.GetValue(x)); }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
 {
//--- グラフィックを作成する
  CGraphic graphic;
  if(!graphic.Create(0,"S_ShapedMembershipFunction",0,30,30,780,380))
    {
     graphic.Attach(0,"S_ShapedMembershipFunction");
    }
  graphic.HistoryNameWidth(70);
  graphic.BackgroundMain("S_ShapedMembershipFunction");
  graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);
//--- 曲線を作成する
  graphic.CurveAdd(S_ShapedMembershipFunction1,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[2, 1]");
  graphic.CurveAdd(S_ShapedMembershipFunction2,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[2, 4]");
  graphic.CurveAdd(S_ShapedMembershipFunction3,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[2, 7]");
//--- X軸のプロパティを設定する
  graphic.XAxis().AutoScale(false);
  graphic.XAxis().Min(0.0);
  graphic.XAxis().Max(10.0);
  graphic.XAxis().DefaultStep(1.0);
//--- Y軸のプロパティを設定する
  graphic.YAxis().AutoScale(false);
  graphic.YAxis().Min(0.0);
  graphic.YAxis().Max(1.1);
  graphic.YAxis().DefaultStep(0.2);
//--- プロット
  graphic.CurvePlotAll();
  graphic.Update();
 }
A