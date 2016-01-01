文档部分
CS_ShapedMembershipFunction

通过A和B参数实施S-like归属函数的类。  

描述

该函数设置S-like双参数归属函数。这是一个选取0到1值的非递减函数。А和В参数定义了函数增加从0到1的非线型轨迹的间隔。

该函数表示“非常高”类型的模糊集（例如设置饱和度的非递减归属函数）。

fuzzy_s_function

绘制图表的示例代码显示如下。

声明

   class CS_ShapedMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

主题

   #include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

继承体系

  CObject

      IMembershipFunction

          CS_ShapedMembershipFunction

类方法

类方法  

描述

A

获取和设置增加间隔的开始参数。

B

获取和设置模糊集核心的第一参数。

GetValue

通过指定自变数计算归属函数值。

方法继承自类 CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

示例

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                   S_ShapedMembershipFunction.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//--- 创建归属函数
CS_ShapedMembershipFunction func1(2,1);
CS_ShapedMembershipFunction func2(2,4);
CS_ShapedMembershipFunction func3(2,7);
//--- 创建归属函数包装程序
double S_ShapedMembershipFunction1(double x) { return(func1.GetValue(x)); }
double S_ShapedMembershipFunction2(double x) { return(func2.GetValue(x)); }
double S_ShapedMembershipFunction3(double x) { return(func3.GetValue(x)); }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 创建图形
   CGraphic graphic;
   if(!graphic.Create(0,"S_ShapedMembershipFunction",0,30,30,780,380))
     {
      graphic.Attach(0,"S_ShapedMembershipFunction");
     }
   graphic.HistoryNameWidth(70);
   graphic.BackgroundMain("S_ShapedMembershipFunction");
   graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);
//--- 创建曲线
   graphic.CurveAdd(S_ShapedMembershipFunction1,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[2, 1]");
   graphic.CurveAdd(S_ShapedMembershipFunction2,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[2, 4]");
   graphic.CurveAdd(S_ShapedMembershipFunction3,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[2, 7]");
//--- 设置X轴属性
   graphic.XAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.XAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.XAxis().Max(10.0);
   graphic.XAxis().DefaultStep(1.0);
//--- 设置Y轴属性
   graphic.YAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.YAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.YAxis().Max(1.1);
   graphic.YAxis().DefaultStep(0.2);
//--- 绘图
   graphic.CurvePlotAll();
   graphic.Update();
  }
