|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| S_ShapedMembershipFunction.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//--- 创建归属函数
CS_ShapedMembershipFunction func1(2,1);
CS_ShapedMembershipFunction func2(2,4);
CS_ShapedMembershipFunction func3(2,7);
//--- 创建归属函数包装程序
double S_ShapedMembershipFunction1(double x) { return(func1.GetValue(x)); }
double S_ShapedMembershipFunction2(double x) { return(func2.GetValue(x)); }
double S_ShapedMembershipFunction3(double x) { return(func3.GetValue(x)); }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- 创建图形
CGraphic graphic;
if(!graphic.Create(0,"S_ShapedMembershipFunction",0,30,30,780,380))
{
graphic.Attach(0,"S_ShapedMembershipFunction");
}
graphic.HistoryNameWidth(70);
graphic.BackgroundMain("S_ShapedMembershipFunction");
graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);
//--- 创建曲线
graphic.CurveAdd(S_ShapedMembershipFunction1,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[2, 1]");
graphic.CurveAdd(S_ShapedMembershipFunction2,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[2, 4]");
graphic.CurveAdd(S_ShapedMembershipFunction3,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[2, 7]");
//--- 设置X轴属性
graphic.XAxis().AutoScale(false);
graphic.XAxis().Min(0.0);
graphic.XAxis().Max(10.0);
graphic.XAxis().DefaultStep(1.0);
//--- 设置Y轴属性
graphic.YAxis().AutoScale(false);
graphic.YAxis().Min(0.0);
graphic.YAxis().Max(1.1);
graphic.YAxis().DefaultStep(0.2);
//--- 绘图
graphic.CurvePlotAll();
graphic.Update();
}