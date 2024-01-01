문서화섹션
CS_ShapedMembershipFunction

А 및 B 매개변수를 사용하여 S와 같은 멤버십 함수를 구현하기 위한 클래스.  

설명

함수는 S와 같은 두 매개변수 멤버십 함수를 설정합니다. 이는 0에서 1까지의 값을 갖는 비감소 함수입니다. А 및 В 매개변수는 함수가 0에서 1까지 비선형적 궤적으로 증가하는 간격을 정의합니다.

함수는 "매우 높음" 유형의 퍼지 집합을 나타냅니다(즉, 포화 상태의 감소하지 않는 멤버십 함수가 설정됨).

fuzzy_s_function

샘플 코드(샘플 코드를 플롯팅하기 위한)가 아래에 표시됩니다.

선언

   class CS_ShapedMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

제목

   #include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

상속 계층

  CObject

      IMembershipFunction

          CS_ShapedMembershipFunction

클래스 메서드

A

오름차 간격 시작의 매개변수를 가져오고 설정하기.

B

퍼지 집합 코어의 첫 번째 매개변수를 가져오고 설정하기.

GetValue

지정한 인수를 기준으로 멤버 자격 함수의 값을 계산합니다.

클래스 CObject에서 상속된 메서드

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                   S_ShapedMembershipFunction.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//--- 멤버십 함수 생성
CS_ShapedMembershipFunction func1(2,1);
CS_ShapedMembershipFunction func2(2,4);
CS_ShapedMembershipFunction func3(2,7);
//--- 멤버십 함수에 대한 래퍼 생성
double S_ShapedMembershipFunction1(double x) { return(func1.GetValue(x)); }
double S_ShapedMembershipFunction2(double x) { return(func2.GetValue(x)); }
double S_ShapedMembershipFunction3(double x) { return(func3.GetValue(x)); }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 기능                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 그래픽 생성
  CGraphic 그래픽;
   if(!graphic.Create(0,"S_ShapedMembershipFunction",0,30,30,780,380))
     {
      graphic.Attach(0,"S_ShapedMembershipFunction");
     }
   graphic.HistoryNameWidth(70);
   graphic.BackgroundMain("S_ShapedMembershipFunction");
   graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);
//--- 곡선 생성
   graphic.CurveAdd(S_ShapedMembershipFunction1,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[2, 1]");
   graphic.CurveAdd(S_ShapedMembershipFunction2,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[2, 4]");
   graphic.CurveAdd(S_ShapedMembershipFunction3,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[2, 7]");
//--- X 축 속성 설정
   graphic.XAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.XAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.XAxis().Max(10.0);
   graphic.XAxis().DefaultStep(1.0);
//--- Y 축 속성 설정
   graphic.YAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.YAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.YAxis().Max(1.1);
   graphic.YAxis().DefaultStep(0.2);
//--- 플롯
   graphic.CurvePlotAll();
   graphic.Update();
  }
A