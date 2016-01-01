ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学ファジー論理メンバーシップ関数CP_ShapedMembershipFunction 

CP_ShapedMembershipFunction

А、B、С、Dパラメータを持つπ型メンバーシップ関数を実装するためのクラス。  

説明

π型のメンバーシップ関数は、曲線の台形の形をしています。この関数は、悲観的な数値から楽観的な数値への滑らかなファジー数評価の移行で、非対称メンバーシップ関数を設定するために使用されます。  

fuzzy_p_function

下記はチャートをプロットするためのサンプルコードです。

宣言

  class CP_ShapedMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

タイトル

  #include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

継承階層

  CObject

      IMembershipFunction

          CP_ShapedMembershipFunction

クラスメソッド

クラスメソッド  

説明

A

ファジーセットの先頭のパラメータを取得および設定します。

B

ファジーセットコアの1番目のパラメータを取得および設定します。

C

ファジーセットコアの2番目のパラメータを取得および設定します。<分節

D

ファジーセットの最後のパラメータを取得および設定します。

GetValue

メンバーシップ関数の値を指定された引数で計算します。

クラスから継承されたメソッド CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                   P_ShapedMembershipFunction.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//--- メンバーシップ関数を作成します
CP_ShapedMembershipFunction func1(0,0.5,3,9);
CP_ShapedMembershipFunction func2(0,4,5.5,9);
CP_ShapedMembershipFunction func3(0,6,7,9);
//--- メンバーシップ関数用のラッパーを作成する
double P_ShapedMembershipFunction1(double x) { return(func1.GetValue(x)); }
double P_ShapedMembershipFunction2(double x) { return(func2.GetValue(x)); }
double P_ShapedMembershipFunction3(double x) { return(func3.GetValue(x)); }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
 {
//--- グラフィックを作成する
  CGraphic graphic;
  if(!graphic.Create(0,"P_ShapedMembershipFunction",0,30,30,780,380))
    {
     graphic.Attach(0,"P_ShapedMembershipFunction");
    }
  graphic.HistoryNameWidth(70);
  graphic.BackgroundMain("P_ShapedMembershipFunction");
  graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);
//--- 曲線を作成する
  graphic.CurveAdd(P_ShapedMembershipFunction1,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[0, 0.5, 3, 9]");
  graphic.CurveAdd(P_ShapedMembershipFunction2,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[0, 4, 5.5, 9]");
  graphic.CurveAdd(P_ShapedMembershipFunction3,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[0, 6, 7, 9]");
//--- X軸のプロパティを設定する
  graphic.XAxis().AutoScale(false);
  graphic.XAxis().Min(0.0);
  graphic.XAxis().Max(10.0);
  graphic.XAxis().DefaultStep(1.0);
//--- Y軸のプロパティを設定する
  graphic.YAxis().AutoScale(false);
  graphic.YAxis().Min(0.0);
  graphic.YAxis().Max(1.1);
  graphic.YAxis().DefaultStep(0.2);
//--- プロット
  graphic.CurvePlotAll();
  graphic.Update();
 }
A