CP_ShapedMembershipFunction

A,B,C 및 D 매개변수로 파이형 멤버십 함수를 구현하기 위한 클래스.  

설명

파이형 멤버십 함수는 곡선 사다리꼴 형태를 가지고 있습니다. 이 함수는 비관적 퍼지 수 평가에서 낙관적 퍼지 수 평가로 평활 전환으로 비대칭 멤버십 함수를 설정하기 위해 사용됩니다.  

fuzzy_p_function

샘플 코드(샘플 코드를 플롯팅하기 위한)가 아래에 표시됩니다.

선언

   class CP_ShapedMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

제목

   #include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

상속 계층

  CObject

      IMembershipFunction

          CP_ShapedMembershipFunction

클래스 메서드

클래스 메서드  

설명

A

퍼지 집합 시작의 매개변수를 가져오고 설정하기.

B

퍼지 집합 코어의 첫 번째 매개변수를 가져오고 설정하기.

C

퍼지 집합 코어의 두 번째 매개변수를 가져오고 설정하기.

D

퍼지 집합 끝의 매개변수를 가져오고 설정하기.

GetValue

지정한 인수를 기준으로 멤버 자격 함수의 값을 계산합니다.

클래스 CObject에서 상속된 메서드

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                   P_ShapedMembershipFunction.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//--- 멤버십 함수 생성
CP_ShapedMembershipFunction func1(0,0.5,3,9);
CP_ShapedMembershipFunction func2(0,4,5.5,9);
CP_ShapedMembershipFunction func3(0,6,7,9);
//--- 멤버십 함수에 대한 래퍼 생성
double P_ShapedMembershipFunction1(double x) { return(func1.GetValue(x)); }
double P_ShapedMembershipFunction2(double x) { return(func2.GetValue(x)); }
double P_ShapedMembershipFunction3(double x) { return(func3.GetValue(x)); }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 기능                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 그래픽 생성
  CGraphic 그래픽;
   if(!graphic.Create(0,"P_ShapedMembershipFunction",0,30,30,780,380))
     {
      graphic.Attach(0,"P_ShapedMembershipFunction");
     }
   graphic.HistoryNameWidth(70);
   graphic.BackgroundMain("P_ShapedMembershipFunction");
   graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);
//--- 곡선 생성
   graphic.CurveAdd(P_ShapedMembershipFunction1,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[0, 0.5, 3, 9]");
   graphic.CurveAdd(P_ShapedMembershipFunction2,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[0, 4, 5.5, 9]");
   graphic.CurveAdd(P_ShapedMembershipFunction3,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[0, 6, 7, 9]");
//--- X 축 속성 설정
   graphic.XAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.XAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.XAxis().Max(10.0);
   graphic.XAxis().DefaultStep(1.0);
//--- Y 축 속성 설정
   graphic.YAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.YAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.YAxis().Max(1.1);
   graphic.YAxis().DefaultStep(0.2);
//--- 플롯
   graphic.CurvePlotAll();
   graphic.Update();
  }
