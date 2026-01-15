Political Market Continues to Drive USD/JPY – Conditions Remain Highly Fluid

The USD/JPY market remains firmly in a “political-driven” phase.

Yesterday, the pair surged close to 160 before reversing sharply and falling back into the low-158s.

The initial yen weakness was triggered by expectations surrounding Prime Minister Takaichi’s plan to dissolve the Lower House.

With her strong approval ratings, markets anticipate a more aggressive fiscal stance, which led to:

Japanese equities buying

Selling of Japanese government bonds

Renewed pressure for yen depreciation

However, strong verbal warnings from:

Finance Minister Katayama

Vice Finance Minister Mimura

U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent

about excessive FX volatility put the brakes on rapid yen selling. As a result, USD/JPY retreated sharply.

Political Uncertainty Around the Election

Details of the general election are expected to be officially announced by Prime Minister Takaichi on Monday (19th), with voting likely in early February.

This short, intense campaign leaves markets focused on whether:

Takaichi’s popularity will translate into broader confidence in the ruling coalition.

At the same time:

Constitutional Democratic Party and Komeito are exploring forming a new party

The stance of the Democratic Party for the People remains unclear

Political realignment risks are increasing, and the continuation of the so-called “Takaichi Trade” is no longer guaranteed.

Intervention Risk Adds to Market Nervousness

With political risk and FX intervention warnings coexisting:

USD/JPY is now vulnerable to sharp moves in both directions.

Volatility risk is structurally elevated.

Overseas Political Risk Is Calming—for Now

President Trump continues to exert influence over:

Ukraine

Gaza

Venezuela

Iran

Greenland

But currently:

Venezuela is showing a cooperative stance

Tensions with Iran appear to be easing

As a result, geopolitically driven risk-off flows are temporarily fading.

Politics Still Dominates, But U.S. Data Matters

Despite politics being the primary driver, a heavy slate of U.S. data is due at 22:30 JST:

United States

Import Price Index (Nov)

Export Price Index (Nov)

Initial Jobless Claims (Jan 4–10)

NY Fed Manufacturing Index (Jan)

Philadelphia Fed Index (Jan)

Expectations:

Both regional Fed surveys are forecast to improve

Jobless claims are expected to rise slightly

Canada (same time)

Manufacturing Sales (Nov)

Wholesale Sales (Nov)

Central Bank Speakers in Focus

A large number of central bankers are scheduled to speak, including:

De Guindos (ECB Vice President)

Panetta (Bank of Italy Governor)

Goolsbee (Chicago Fed)

Bostic (Atlanta Fed)

Barr (Fed Governor)

Barkin (Richmond Fed)

Schmid (Kansas City Fed)

Trump also stated he “will not dismiss Chair Powell,” signaling an attempt to calm fears about Fed independence.

London FX Session Highlights

Euro Rebound

Eurozone industrial production beat expectations, triggering euro buying.

EUR/GBP initially weakened but then reversed, showing “round-trip” price action. Yen Strength on BoJ Headlines

Bloomberg reported comments from BoJ sources:

Faster rate hikes possible if yen weakness accelerates

Concern over inflation upside driven by FX

Acknowledgement of the negative impact of excessive yen depreciation

USD/JPY dropped sharply:

From 158.70 → 158.30 area

However, gains in the yen were capped by:

Reports that the BoJ is still expected to keep policy unchanged at its January meeting.

🔎 Summary

USD/JPY is now a pure political market

A complex mix of: Takaichi election expectations FX intervention risk BoJ policy stance U.S. political and Treasury signals

The market is extremely sensitive and prone to sudden reversals

For now, the main drivers remain:

Politics + BoJ + Ministry of Finance + U.S. policy signals

This is a market where sentiment can flip instantly.