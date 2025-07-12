- Crescita
Trade:
174
Profit Trade:
136 (78.16%)
Loss Trade:
38 (21.84%)
Best Trade:
701.00 JPY
Worst Trade:
-2 445.22 JPY
Profitto lordo:
30 538.00 JPY (28 530 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-27 989.54 JPY (25 945 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
22 (6 319.00 JPY)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
6 319.00 JPY (22)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.31%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
32
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.17
Long Trade:
47 (27.01%)
Short Trade:
127 (72.99%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.09
Profitto previsto:
14.65 JPY
Profitto medio:
224.54 JPY
Perdita media:
-736.57 JPY
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-7 076.66 JPY)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-7 076.66 JPY (9)
Crescita mensile:
4.07%
Previsione annuale:
49.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
6 796.54 JPY
Massimale:
14 756.54 JPY (9.13%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.13% (14 756.54 JPY)
Per equità:
23.08% (36 849.32 JPY)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCAD
|127
|NZDCAD
|42
|AUDCAD
|5
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURCAD
|-36
|NZDCAD
|48
|AUDCAD
|10
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURCAD
|-3.6K
|NZDCAD
|5.1K
|AUDCAD
|1.1K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FXChoice-ECN Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-Real6
|0.38 × 53
|
Exness-Real4
|0.50 × 18
|
Exness-Real2
|0.60 × 198
|
Exness-Real
|0.67 × 207
|
TitanFX-01
|1.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|1.45 × 11
|
XM.COM-Real 11
|1.86 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live04
|3.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|3.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 14
|8.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Europe.com
|8.00 × 2
|
Alpari-Standard3
|13.50 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|18.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|25.50 × 2
GemGird Volatility is a grid EA for AUDCAD and EURCAD that can be used for long-term operations.
It is a “pick-and-pin” type, but when buying more positions, the number of lots is not increased and the positions are bought in the same amount.
(Non-martingale type).
This type trades only when volatility is high and does not trade much during normal times.
When the market is stable, we may not trade even once a month, so we recommend this type to those who can take a long view.
On average, the number of trades is around 150 times per year for AUDCAD and 200 times per year for EURCAD.
The maximum drawdown is around $1,000, and the EA can be used with funds as low as $1,000 for each currency pair.
Currency pair：AUDCAD,EURCAD
Time frame: M5
Non ci sono recensioni
