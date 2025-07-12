SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / GemGird Volatility
Yu-ji Kaide

GemGird Volatility

Yu-ji Kaide
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
17 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 2%
Exness-Real2
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
174
Profit Trade:
136 (78.16%)
Loss Trade:
38 (21.84%)
Best Trade:
701.00 JPY
Worst Trade:
-2 445.22 JPY
Profitto lordo:
30 538.00 JPY (28 530 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-27 989.54 JPY (25 945 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
22 (6 319.00 JPY)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
6 319.00 JPY (22)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.31%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
32
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.17
Long Trade:
47 (27.01%)
Short Trade:
127 (72.99%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.09
Profitto previsto:
14.65 JPY
Profitto medio:
224.54 JPY
Perdita media:
-736.57 JPY
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-7 076.66 JPY)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-7 076.66 JPY (9)
Crescita mensile:
4.07%
Previsione annuale:
49.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
6 796.54 JPY
Massimale:
14 756.54 JPY (9.13%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.13% (14 756.54 JPY)
Per equità:
23.08% (36 849.32 JPY)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURCAD 127
NZDCAD 42
AUDCAD 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURCAD -36
NZDCAD 48
AUDCAD 10
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURCAD -3.6K
NZDCAD 5.1K
AUDCAD 1.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +701.00 JPY
Worst Trade: -2 445 JPY
Vincite massime consecutive: 22
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +6 319.00 JPY
Massima perdita consecutiva: -7 076.66 JPY

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FXChoice-ECN Live
0.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard1
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 8
Exness-Real6
0.38 × 53
Exness-Real4
0.50 × 18
Exness-Real2
0.60 × 198
Exness-Real
0.67 × 207
TitanFX-01
1.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
1.45 × 11
XM.COM-Real 11
1.86 × 7
Tickmill-Live04
3.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
3.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 14
8.00 × 1
InstaForex-Europe.com
8.00 × 2
Alpari-Standard3
13.50 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 12
18.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
25.50 × 2
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
GemGird Volatility is a grid EA for AUDCAD and EURCAD that can be used for long-term operations.

It is a “pick-and-pin” type, but when buying more positions, the number of lots is not increased and the positions are bought in the same amount.
(Non-martingale type).

This type trades only when volatility is high and does not trade much during normal times.

When the market is stable, we may not trade even once a month, so we recommend this type to those who can take a long view.

On average, the number of trades is around 150 times per year for AUDCAD and 200 times per year for EURCAD.

The maximum drawdown is around $1,000, and the EA can be used with funds as low as $1,000 for each currency pair.

Currency pair：AUDCAD,EURCAD

Time frame: M5


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.23 08:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.91% of days out of 110 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.22 00:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.18 14:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.95% of days out of 105 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.15 13:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.29 06:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.28 17:33
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.89% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.16 15:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.16 13:48
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.14 00:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
GemGird Volatility
30USD al mese
2%
0
0
USD
156K
JPY
17
100%
174
78%
100%
1.09
14.65
JPY
23%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.