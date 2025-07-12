- Croissance
Trades:
172
Bénéfice trades:
134 (77.90%)
Perte trades:
38 (22.09%)
Meilleure transaction:
701.00 JPY
Pire transaction:
-2 445.22 JPY
Bénéfice brut:
30 318.00 JPY (28 326 pips)
Perte brute:
-27 989.54 JPY (25 945 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
22 (6 319.00 JPY)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
6 319.00 JPY (22)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
4.31%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
34
Temps de détention moyen:
4 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.16
Longs trades:
45 (26.16%)
Courts trades:
127 (73.84%)
Facteur de profit:
1.08
Rendement attendu:
13.54 JPY
Bénéfice moyen:
226.25 JPY
Perte moyenne:
-736.57 JPY
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-7 076.66 JPY)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-7 076.66 JPY (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.92%
Prévision annuelle:
50.06%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
6 796.54 JPY
Maximal:
14 756.54 JPY (9.13%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
9.13% (14 756.54 JPY)
Par fonds propres:
23.08% (36 849.32 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCAD
|127
|NZDCAD
|40
|AUDCAD
|5
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURCAD
|-36
|NZDCAD
|46
|AUDCAD
|10
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURCAD
|-3.6K
|NZDCAD
|4.9K
|AUDCAD
|1.1K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FXChoice-ECN Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-Real6
|0.38 × 53
|
Exness-Real4
|0.50 × 18
|
Exness-Real2
|0.60 × 198
|
Exness-Real
|0.67 × 207
|
TitanFX-01
|1.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|1.45 × 11
|
XM.COM-Real 11
|1.86 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live04
|3.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|3.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 14
|8.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Europe.com
|8.00 × 2
|
Alpari-Standard3
|13.50 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|18.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|25.50 × 2
GemGird Volatility is a grid EA for AUDCAD and EURCAD that can be used for long-term operations.
It is a “pick-and-pin” type, but when buying more positions, the number of lots is not increased and the positions are bought in the same amount.
(Non-martingale type).
This type trades only when volatility is high and does not trade much during normal times.
When the market is stable, we may not trade even once a month, so we recommend this type to those who can take a long view.
On average, the number of trades is around 150 times per year for AUDCAD and 200 times per year for EURCAD.
The maximum drawdown is around $1,000, and the EA can be used with funds as low as $1,000 for each currency pair.
Currency pair：AUDCAD,EURCAD
Time frame: M5
