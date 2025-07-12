GemGird Volatility is a grid EA for AUDCAD and EURCAD that can be used for long-term operations.





It is a “pick-and-pin” type, but when buying more positions, the number of lots is not increased and the positions are bought in the same amount.

(Non-martingale type).





This type trades only when volatility is high and does not trade much during normal times.





When the market is stable, we may not trade even once a month, so we recommend this type to those who can take a long view.





On average, the number of trades is around 150 times per year for AUDCAD and 200 times per year for EURCAD.





The maximum drawdown is around $1,000, and the EA can be used with funds as low as $1,000 for each currency pair.





Currency pair：AUDCAD,EURCAD





Time frame: M5



