Yu-ji Kaide

GemGird Volatility

Yu-ji Kaide
0 avis
Fiabilité
16 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 2%
Exness-Real2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
172
Bénéfice trades:
134 (77.90%)
Perte trades:
38 (22.09%)
Meilleure transaction:
701.00 JPY
Pire transaction:
-2 445.22 JPY
Bénéfice brut:
30 318.00 JPY (28 326 pips)
Perte brute:
-27 989.54 JPY (25 945 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
22 (6 319.00 JPY)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
6 319.00 JPY (22)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
4.31%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
34
Temps de détention moyen:
4 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.16
Longs trades:
45 (26.16%)
Courts trades:
127 (73.84%)
Facteur de profit:
1.08
Rendement attendu:
13.54 JPY
Bénéfice moyen:
226.25 JPY
Perte moyenne:
-736.57 JPY
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-7 076.66 JPY)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-7 076.66 JPY (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.92%
Prévision annuelle:
50.06%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
6 796.54 JPY
Maximal:
14 756.54 JPY (9.13%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
9.13% (14 756.54 JPY)
Par fonds propres:
23.08% (36 849.32 JPY)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURCAD 127
NZDCAD 40
AUDCAD 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURCAD -36
NZDCAD 46
AUDCAD 10
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURCAD -3.6K
NZDCAD 4.9K
AUDCAD 1.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +701.00 JPY
Pire transaction: -2 445 JPY
Gains consécutifs maximales: 22
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +6 319.00 JPY
Perte consécutive maximale: -7 076.66 JPY

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FXChoice-ECN Live
0.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard1
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 8
Exness-Real6
0.38 × 53
Exness-Real4
0.50 × 18
Exness-Real2
0.60 × 198
Exness-Real
0.67 × 207
TitanFX-01
1.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
1.45 × 11
XM.COM-Real 11
1.86 × 7
Tickmill-Live04
3.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
3.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 14
8.00 × 1
InstaForex-Europe.com
8.00 × 2
Alpari-Standard3
13.50 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 12
18.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
25.50 × 2
GemGird Volatility is a grid EA for AUDCAD and EURCAD that can be used for long-term operations.

It is a “pick-and-pin” type, but when buying more positions, the number of lots is not increased and the positions are bought in the same amount.
(Non-martingale type).

This type trades only when volatility is high and does not trade much during normal times.

When the market is stable, we may not trade even once a month, so we recommend this type to those who can take a long view.

On average, the number of trades is around 150 times per year for AUDCAD and 200 times per year for EURCAD.

The maximum drawdown is around $1,000, and the EA can be used with funds as low as $1,000 for each currency pair.

Currency pair：AUDCAD,EURCAD

Time frame: M5


Aucun avis
2025.09.23 08:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.91% of days out of 110 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.22 00:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.18 14:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.95% of days out of 105 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.15 13:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.29 06:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.28 17:33
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.89% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.16 15:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.16 13:48
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.14 00:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
GemGird Volatility
30 USD par mois
2%
0
0
USD
156K
JPY
16
100%
172
77%
100%
1.08
13.54
JPY
23%
1:500
Copier

