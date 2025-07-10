SegnaliSezioni
Yu-ji Kaide

GemNanpin HighProf JPY

Yu-ji Kaide
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
15 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 8%
Exness-Real2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
44
Profit Trade:
32 (72.72%)
Loss Trade:
12 (27.27%)
Best Trade:
5 241.16 JPY
Worst Trade:
-2 104.33 JPY
Profitto lordo:
22 992.76 JPY (9 020 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6 444.30 JPY (2 973 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (10 593.08 JPY)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
10 593.08 JPY (12)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.37
Attività di trading:
83.47%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.45%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
4.90
Long Trade:
7 (15.91%)
Short Trade:
37 (84.09%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.57
Profitto previsto:
376.10 JPY
Profitto medio:
718.52 JPY
Perdita media:
-537.03 JPY
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-2 482.57 JPY)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3 377.10 JPY (2)
Crescita mensile:
2.38%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 JPY
Massimale:
3 377.10 JPY (1.48%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.48% (3 377.10 JPY)
Per equità:
21.00% (47 118.79 JPY)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 31
AUDNZD 13
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 116
AUDNZD 29
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 5.8K
AUDNZD 306
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +5 241.16 JPY
Worst Trade: -2 104 JPY
Vincite massime consecutive: 12
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +10 593.08 JPY
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 482.57 JPY

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real7
0.00 × 5
MBTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
FXPIG.com-NY7 LIVE
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 2
IkonGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
JFD-Live
0.00 × 2
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.33 × 3
Exness-Real6
0.39 × 59
Exness-Real2
0.51 × 177
Exness-Real
0.67 × 147
Exness-Real5
1.00 × 6
Exness-Real4
1.00 × 6
XM.COM-Real 11
1.67 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent
2.67 × 3
DestekFX-Trade
4.00 × 2
3 più
GemNanpin HighProf is a low-risk nanpinning EA that supports two currency pairs (AUDCAD, AUDNZD). It is a martingale type that increases positions each time it nanpins. Martingale has the advantage of being able to liquidate positions quickly, but the disadvantage is that if prices continue to fall, unrealized losses will increase. However, the maximum drawdown for both currency pairs is just over $1,000, making it a low-drawdown nanpinning EA.

Symbol：AUDCAD,AUDNZD

Timeframe：H1



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.19 02:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.19 01:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.18 07:53
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.27 05:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.22 09:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.18 08:42
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.14 08:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.28 15:27
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.28 14:27
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.23 07:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.20 15:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.16 08:02
No swaps are charged
2025.07.16 08:02
No swaps are charged
2025.07.12 23:13
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.07.10 12:59
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.10 10:22
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.10 03:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 5 days. This comprises 8.47% of days out of the 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.10 03:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.10 03:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
