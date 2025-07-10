- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|31
|AUDNZD
|13
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|116
|AUDNZD
|29
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|5.8K
|AUDNZD
|306
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real7
|0.00 × 5
|
MBTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPIG.com-NY7 LIVE
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 2
|
IkonGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
JFD-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.33 × 3
|
Exness-Real6
|0.39 × 59
|
Exness-Real2
|0.51 × 177
|
Exness-Real
|0.67 × 147
|
Exness-Real5
|1.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real4
|1.00 × 6
|
XM.COM-Real 11
|1.67 × 3
|
RoboForex-ProCent
|2.67 × 3
|
DestekFX-Trade
|4.00 × 2
GemNanpin HighProf is a low-risk nanpinning EA that supports two currency pairs (AUDCAD, AUDNZD). It is a martingale type that increases positions each time it nanpins. Martingale has the advantage of being able to liquidate positions quickly, but the disadvantage is that if prices continue to fall, unrealized losses will increase. However, the maximum drawdown for both currency pairs is just over $1,000, making it a low-drawdown nanpinning EA.Symbol：AUDCAD,AUDNZD
Timeframe：H1
USD
JPY
JPY