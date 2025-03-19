QuotazioniSezioni
WIT
WIT: Wipro Limited

2.80 USD 0.05 (1.75%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WIT ha avuto una variazione del -1.75% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.76 e ad un massimo di 2.86.

Segui le dinamiche di Wipro Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.76 2.86
Intervallo Annuale
2.63 7.30
Chiusura Precedente
2.85
Apertura
2.84
Bid
2.80
Ask
3.10
Minimo
2.76
Massimo
2.86
Volume
5.463 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.75%
Variazione Mensile
1.45%
Variazione Semestrale
-8.50%
Variazione Annuale
-56.72%
