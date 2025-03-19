Valute / WIT
WIT: Wipro Limited
2.80 USD 0.05 (1.75%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WIT ha avuto una variazione del -1.75% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.76 e ad un massimo di 2.86.
Segui le dinamiche di Wipro Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
WIT News
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.76 2.86
Intervallo Annuale
2.63 7.30
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.85
- Apertura
- 2.84
- Bid
- 2.80
- Ask
- 3.10
- Minimo
- 2.76
- Massimo
- 2.86
- Volume
- 5.463 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.75%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.45%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.50%
- Variazione Annuale
- -56.72%
20 settembre, sabato