WIT: Wipro Limited
2.77 USD 0.02 (0.73%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WIT exchange rate has changed by 0.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.77 and at a high of 2.79.
Follow Wipro Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- What's Going On With CrowdStrike Stock Monday? - CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), Wipro (NYSE:WIT)
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of July 28, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Goes From Bear Market Territory to Record Level. Now What?
- Wipro shares rise after strong quarterly earnings beat
- Wipro Limited 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:WIT)
- Wipro Limited (WIT) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Wipro ADR earnings matched, revenue was in line with estimates
- India IT demand outlook remains uncertain amid US tariff risks, says Wipro chair
- Will Unisys' DWS Bookings be Able to Offset Discretionary Weakness?
- Wipro stock rating upgraded to Equalweight by Morgan Stanley
- Wipro Continues To See Client Ramp-Downs And Declining Revenue (WIT)
- Wipro shares drop after weak June quarter forecast
- Wipro Limited (WIT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Wipro shares fall as Q2 revenue guidance disappoints
- Investing Action Plan: Quiet Ports Ahead As Netflix, Goldman Sachs Lead Earnings
- Wipro: Strong Financials But Lacks Alpha Amid Sectoral Headwinds (WIT)
- Think Kyndryl Holdings is Expensive? This Chart Might Change Your Mind.
- Apple expands supplier network in India, engages Wipro and LMW, ET reports
Daily Range
2.77 2.79
Year Range
2.63 7.30
- Previous Close
- 2.75
- Open
- 2.79
- Bid
- 2.77
- Ask
- 3.07
- Low
- 2.77
- High
- 2.79
- Volume
- 2.300 K
- Daily Change
- 0.73%
- Month Change
- 0.36%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.48%
- Year Change
- -57.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%