QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SANA
Tornare a Azioni

SANA: Sana Biotechnology Inc

3.09 USD 0.20 (6.08%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SANA ha avuto una variazione del -6.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.07 e ad un massimo di 3.35.

Segui le dinamiche di Sana Biotechnology Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SANA News

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.07 3.35
Intervallo Annuale
1.26 7.30
Chiusura Precedente
3.29
Apertura
3.31
Bid
3.09
Ask
3.39
Minimo
3.07
Massimo
3.35
Volume
5.725 K
Variazione giornaliera
-6.08%
Variazione Mensile
2.66%
Variazione Semestrale
86.14%
Variazione Annuale
-25.72%
20 settembre, sabato