Valute / SANA
SANA: Sana Biotechnology Inc
3.09 USD 0.20 (6.08%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SANA ha avuto una variazione del -6.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.07 e ad un massimo di 3.35.
Segui le dinamiche di Sana Biotechnology Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.07 3.35
Intervallo Annuale
1.26 7.30
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.29
- Apertura
- 3.31
- Bid
- 3.09
- Ask
- 3.39
- Minimo
- 3.07
- Massimo
- 3.35
- Volume
- 5.725 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -6.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.66%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 86.14%
- Variazione Annuale
- -25.72%
20 settembre, sabato