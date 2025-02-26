Devises / SANA
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
SANA: Sana Biotechnology Inc
3.09 USD 0.20 (6.08%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SANA a changé de -6.08% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 3.07 et à un maximum de 3.35.
Suivez la dynamique Sana Biotechnology Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SANA Nouvelles
- Sana Biotechnology announces retirement of executive vice president and appointment of new chief legal officer
- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (SANA) Presents at Wells Fargo 20th Annual Healthcare Conference
- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (SANA) Presents at Citi's Biopharma Back to School Transcript
- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (SANA) Presents at Citi's Biopharma Back to School Slideshow
- JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Sana Biotechnology stock
- Beam Therapeutics: A Slow-Developing Story (NASDAQ:BEAM)
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.51%
- Dow Dips Over 300 Points; US Initial Claims Rise - Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH), Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)
- Nasdaq Surges Over 150 Points; ConocoPhillips Earnings Top Estimates - Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG), Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)
- Sana Biotechnology stock tumbles after pricing public offering
- Redwire Posts Downbeat Q2 Results, Joins Tandem Diabetes Care, Fortinet, Symbotic And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA), Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)
- Sana Biotechnology prices $75 million public offering at $3.35 per share
- Sana Biotechnology launches $75 million public offering
- Morgan Stanley initiates Sana Biotechnology stock with Overweight rating
- H.C. Wainwright maintains buy rating on Sana Biotechnology stock
- Citizens JMP reiterates Sana Biotechnology stock rating on diabetes data
- Kroger Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Couchbase, CarMax And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Sana Biotechnology stock soars after positive diabetes treatment results
- Sana Biotechnology Announces Invited Oral Presentation at the 85th Annual American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions
- Sana Biotechnology to Present at June 2025 Investor Conferences
- SANA Lawsuit Alert! Class Action Lawsuit Against Sana Biotechnology, Inc. - TipRanks.com
- Cognyte Software Posts Upbeat Results, Joins AngioDynamics, Allegiant Travel And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX), Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)
- Sana Biotechnology Stock: High-Risk High-Reward With Breakthrough UP421 (NASDAQ:SANA)
- Allogene: Assessing The Pipeline, Competitive Landscape, And Opportunities (NASDAQ:ALLO)
Range quotidien
3.07 3.35
Range Annuel
1.26 7.30
- Clôture Précédente
- 3.29
- Ouverture
- 3.31
- Bid
- 3.09
- Ask
- 3.39
- Plus Bas
- 3.07
- Plus Haut
- 3.35
- Volume
- 5.725 K
- Changement quotidien
- -6.08%
- Changement Mensuel
- 2.66%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 86.14%
- Changement Annuel
- -25.72%
20 septembre, samedi