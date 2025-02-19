Valute / PERI
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PERI: Perion Network Ltd
9.83 USD 0.03 (0.31%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PERI ha avuto una variazione del 0.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.75 e ad un massimo di 9.91.
Segui le dinamiche di Perion Network Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PERI News
- 9 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy Now
- Perion Network: Still Positive After Q2 Connected TV Disappointment - Buy (NASDAQ:PERI)
- Perion Network Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:PERI)
- Perion Network (PERI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Perion earnings beat by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Perion launches performance CTV solution to drive measurable outcomes
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- New S&P 500 Stock Trade Desk Earns Rating Upgrade After Nearly Doubling In Less Than 4 Months
- Teads: Bargain Valuation Even As Persistent Risks Remain (NASDAQ:TEAD)
- Perion Network: 2025 Is A Transformative Year, But Stock Is Not That Cheap (NASDAQ:PERI)
- Perion Network (PERI): Turnaround Play At Rock Bottom Valuation - Buy (Rating Upgrade)
- Autoliv Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Hertz Global, Perion Network And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Autoliv (NYSE:ALV), Webull (NASDAQ:BULL)
- Why Perion Network Stock Crumbled This Week
- Why Perion Network Stock Is Plummeting Today
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.75 9.91
Intervallo Annuale
7.00 11.79
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.80
- Apertura
- 9.86
- Bid
- 9.83
- Ask
- 10.13
- Minimo
- 9.75
- Massimo
- 9.91
- Volume
- 378
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.31%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.34%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 20.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- 24.59%
20 settembre, sabato