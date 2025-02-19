Currencies / PERI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PERI: Perion Network Ltd
9.47 USD 0.25 (2.71%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PERI exchange rate has changed by 2.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.18 and at a high of 9.53.
Follow Perion Network Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PERI News
- Perion Network: Still Positive After Q2 Connected TV Disappointment - Buy (NASDAQ:PERI)
- Perion Network Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:PERI)
- Perion Network (PERI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Perion earnings beat by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Perion launches performance CTV solution to drive measurable outcomes
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- New S&P 500 Stock Trade Desk Earns Rating Upgrade After Nearly Doubling In Less Than 4 Months
- Teads: Bargain Valuation Even As Persistent Risks Remain (NASDAQ:TEAD)
- Perion Network: 2025 Is A Transformative Year, But Stock Is Not That Cheap (NASDAQ:PERI)
- Perion Network (PERI): Turnaround Play At Rock Bottom Valuation - Buy (Rating Upgrade)
- Autoliv Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Hertz Global, Perion Network And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Autoliv (NYSE:ALV), Webull (NASDAQ:BULL)
- Why Perion Network Stock Crumbled This Week
- Why Perion Network Stock Is Plummeting Today
Daily Range
9.18 9.53
Year Range
7.00 11.79
- Previous Close
- 9.22
- Open
- 9.18
- Bid
- 9.47
- Ask
- 9.77
- Low
- 9.18
- High
- 9.53
- Volume
- 998
- Daily Change
- 2.71%
- Month Change
- 5.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.48%
- Year Change
- 20.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%