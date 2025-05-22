QuotazioniSezioni
MASS
MASS: 908 Devices Inc

7.30 USD 0.48 (7.04%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MASS ha avuto una variazione del 7.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.86 e ad un massimo di 7.47.

Segui le dinamiche di 908 Devices Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.86 7.47
Intervallo Annuale
1.81 8.06
Chiusura Precedente
6.82
Apertura
6.89
Bid
7.30
Ask
7.60
Minimo
6.86
Massimo
7.47
Volume
1.319 K
Variazione giornaliera
7.04%
Variazione Mensile
18.51%
Variazione Semestrale
62.22%
Variazione Annuale
113.45%
