Valute / MASS
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
MASS: 908 Devices Inc
7.30 USD 0.48 (7.04%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MASS ha avuto una variazione del 7.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.86 e ad un massimo di 7.47.
Segui le dinamiche di 908 Devices Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MASS News
- 908 Devices at Canaccord Genuity Conference: Strategic Shift to Defense Tech
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys Archer Aviation, sells Kratos Defense stock
- Cathie Wood’s ARK bolsters Exact Sciences, sheds DraftKings stock
- 908 Devices (MASS) Q2 Revenue Jumps 14%
- 908 Devices stock rating upgraded by Leerink Partners on forensics focus
- 908 Devices Inc. (MASS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- 908 Devices Inc. (MASS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- 908 Devices earnings missed by $0.20, revenue topped estimates
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF adjusts portfolio with AMD and NVDA stock buys
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETFs shuffle RBLX, COIN, and BMNR stocks
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys Tempus AI stock, sells Block and Roku
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys CRSP stock, sells ROKU and MASS
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF bolsters Beam stock, sheds Roblox
- Cathie Wood’s ARK adjusts with Beam, Compass, and Komatsu trades
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETFs buy Aerovironment, trim Roblox stock
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF adjusts portfolio, buys Tesla and ATAI stock
- Asylon Robotics and 908 Devices Deliver Robotic Security at the 2025 Indianapolis 500
- Repligen: Long Term Growth Gem Suffers Some Setbacks (NASDAQ:RGEN)
- Nine Zero Eight Devices at William Blair Conference: Strategic Transformation Unveiled
- 908 Devices stock hits 52-week high at $6.43 amid market optimism
- Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments Adds 908 Devices’ XplorIR to Its Hazardous Materials Response Toolkit
- Why 908 Devices Stock Rocketed More Than 18% Higher This Week
- Romanian Customs Authority Adopts 908 Devices’ MX908 for Border Security Operations
- Stifel maintains Buy on 908 Devices, price target at $6
MASS on the Community Forum
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.86 7.47
Intervallo Annuale
1.81 8.06
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.82
- Apertura
- 6.89
- Bid
- 7.30
- Ask
- 7.60
- Minimo
- 6.86
- Massimo
- 7.47
- Volume
- 1.319 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 7.04%
- Variazione Mensile
- 18.51%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 62.22%
- Variazione Annuale
- 113.45%
21 settembre, domenica