Valute / EUO
EUO: ProShares UltraShort Euro
27.95 USD 0.22 (0.79%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EUO ha avuto una variazione del 0.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.89 e ad un massimo di 27.96.
Segui le dinamiche di ProShares UltraShort Euro. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
27.89 27.96
Intervallo Annuale
27.16 36.07
- Chiusura Precedente
- 27.73
- Apertura
- 27.89
- Bid
- 27.95
- Ask
- 28.25
- Minimo
- 27.89
- Massimo
- 27.96
- Volume
- 11
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.79%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.89%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -13.79%
- Variazione Annuale
- -7.60%
20 settembre, sabato