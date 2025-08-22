QuotazioniSezioni
EUO: ProShares UltraShort Euro

27.95 USD 0.22 (0.79%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EUO ha avuto una variazione del 0.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.89 e ad un massimo di 27.96.

Segui le dinamiche di ProShares UltraShort Euro. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
27.89 27.96
Intervallo Annuale
27.16 36.07
Chiusura Precedente
27.73
Apertura
27.89
Bid
27.95
Ask
28.25
Minimo
27.89
Massimo
27.96
Volume
11
Variazione giornaliera
0.79%
Variazione Mensile
-0.89%
Variazione Semestrale
-13.79%
Variazione Annuale
-7.60%
