Currencies / EUO
EUO: ProShares UltraShort Euro
27.36 USD 0.45 (1.62%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EUO exchange rate has changed by -1.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.31 and at a high of 27.59.
Follow ProShares UltraShort Euro dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EUO News
- EUR/USD Steadies Ahead Of Fed Call Following France Downgrade
- The Dollar (DXY) Is Softer To Start The New Week
- Week Ahead: Federal Reserve And Bank of Canada To Cut, While BOJ And BOE Stand Pat
- Firmer U.S. Rates Help The Dollar Steady
- ECB Meeting May Be A Non-Event, U.S. CPI Is Key
- Deflation Continues To Grip China
- Dollar Trades With Heavier Bias, Nonfarm Payroll Revisions Ahead
- Japanese And French Politics Take Limelight For The Moment
- US CPI To Temper Fed Rate Cut Spec, French Political Intrigue & Downgrade, ECB Stands Pat
- EUR/USD Breaks Channel As Rate Cut Bets Ramp Up… Potential 370 Pip Rally Incoming?
- Dollar Stabilizes
- The Greenback Surges While Rates Jump
- September 2025 Monthly (null:DXY)
- Chop Fest In FX Continues
- China Allows Faster Yuan Appreciation, While Follow-Through Selling Weighs On Greenback
- French Political Storm: What It Means For Bonds And The Euro
- Market Sees Challenge To Fed's Independence By Trump's Attempt To Fire Cook
- Markets Consolidate After The Big Moves Before The Weekend
- A Detailed Look At The FX Market After The Powell Speech – Technical Levels
- The Greenback Is Firm Ahead Of Powell's Jackson Hole Speech (SPX)
- EUR/USD Slides With Focus Shifting To The Jackson Hole Symposium (Technical Analysis)
- Preliminary August PMI Shows Many Are Coping With U.S. Shock
- Kiwi Pounded On Dovish Guidance By RBNZ, U.K. Gilts Rise Despite Higher Than Expected CPI
- Market Takes Developments In Stride
Daily Range
27.31 27.59
Year Range
27.31 36.07
- Previous Close
- 27.81
- Open
- 27.55
- Bid
- 27.36
- Ask
- 27.66
- Low
- 27.31
- High
- 27.59
- Volume
- 30
- Daily Change
- -1.62%
- Month Change
- -2.98%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.61%
- Year Change
- -9.55%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%