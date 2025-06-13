Valute / DAN
DAN: Dana Incorporated
20.44 USD 0.54 (2.57%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DAN ha avuto una variazione del -2.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.39 e ad un massimo di 20.96.
Segui le dinamiche di Dana Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
20.39 20.96
Intervallo Annuale
7.58 21.40
- Chiusura Precedente
- 20.98
- Apertura
- 20.96
- Bid
- 20.44
- Ask
- 20.74
- Minimo
- 20.39
- Massimo
- 20.96
- Volume
- 2.071 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.57%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.18%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 54.97%
- Variazione Annuale
- 95.41%
20 settembre, sabato