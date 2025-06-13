Divisas / DAN
DAN: Dana Incorporated
20.46 USD 0.09 (0.44%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de DAN de hoy ha cambiado un -0.44%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 20.31, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 21.12.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Dana Incorporated. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
DAN News
- Las acciones de Dana alcanzan un máximo de 52 semanas a 20,96 dólares
- Acciones de Dana alcanzan un máximo de 52 semanas a 20.96 USD
- Tracking Carl Icahn’s 13F Report – Q2 2025 Update (NASDAQ:IEP)
- Dana stock hits 52-week high at 20.65 USD
- Dana stock price target raised to $26 from $24 at RBC Capital
- Dana Incorporated: Attractive Equity Story Following The Recent Divestiture (NYSE:DAN)
- Dana Inc stock hits 52-week high at 19.35 USD
- Dana stock price target raised to $25 from $23 at UBS on capital return story
- Dana (DAN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Dana stock reaches 52-week high at 18.06 USD
- Holley Inc. (HLLY) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Dana Holding stock rating upgraded by CFRA to Hold on margin improvement
- Dana Q2 2025 slides: $2.7B divestiture transforms business as margins improve
- Sterling Infrastructure Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Lemonade, DigitalOcean Holdings, Lattice Semiconductor And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP), AECOM (NYSE:ACM)
- Dana earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Camping World (CWH) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Is Dana (DAN) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
- Aptiv PLC (APTV) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Dana to pay $0.10 quarterly dividend on common stock
- Dana (DAN) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Polaris Global Equity Composite Q2 2025 Commentary
- Should Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Dana Inc stock hits 52-week high at 18.04 USD
- Dana stock rating placed on CreditWatch positive by S&P amid sale of off-highway business
Rango diario
20.31 21.12
Rango anual
7.58 21.40
- Cierres anteriores
- 20.55
- Open
- 20.50
- Bid
- 20.46
- Ask
- 20.76
- Low
- 20.31
- High
- 21.12
- Volumen
- 3.318 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.44%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.28%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 55.12%
- Cambio anual
- 95.60%
