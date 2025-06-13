Currencies / DAN
DAN: Dana Incorporated
20.58 USD 0.29 (1.39%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DAN exchange rate has changed by -1.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.42 and at a high of 20.85.
Follow Dana Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DAN News
- Tracking Carl Icahn’s 13F Report – Q2 2025 Update (NASDAQ:IEP)
- Dana stock hits 52-week high at 20.65 USD
- Dana stock price target raised to $26 from $24 at RBC Capital
- Dana Incorporated: Attractive Equity Story Following The Recent Divestiture (NYSE:DAN)
- Dana Inc stock hits 52-week high at 19.35 USD
- Dana stock price target raised to $25 from $23 at UBS on capital return story
- Dana (DAN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Dana stock reaches 52-week high at 18.06 USD
- Holley Inc. (HLLY) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Dana Holding stock rating upgraded by CFRA to Hold on margin improvement
- Dana Q2 2025 slides: $2.7B divestiture transforms business as margins improve
- Sterling Infrastructure Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Lemonade, DigitalOcean Holdings, Lattice Semiconductor And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP), AECOM (NYSE:ACM)
- Dana earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Camping World (CWH) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Is Dana (DAN) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
- Aptiv PLC (APTV) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Dana to pay $0.10 quarterly dividend on common stock
- Dana (DAN) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Polaris Global Equity Composite Q2 2025 Commentary
- Should Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Dana Inc stock hits 52-week high at 18.04 USD
- Dana stock rating placed on CreditWatch positive by S&P amid sale of off-highway business
- Dana stock price target raised to $22 from $20 at UBS on margin outlook
- Dana And Allison Transmission Make A Monumental Move (NYSE:DAN)
Daily Range
20.42 20.85
Year Range
7.58 21.40
- Previous Close
- 20.87
- Open
- 20.85
- Bid
- 20.58
- Ask
- 20.88
- Low
- 20.42
- High
- 20.85
- Volume
- 1.717 K
- Daily Change
- -1.39%
- Month Change
- 3.89%
- 6 Months Change
- 56.03%
- Year Change
- 96.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%